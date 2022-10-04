ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS BYU, 1992

After a week off Notre Dame travels to Las Vegas, Nevada, to face the BYU Cougars at the Raiders’ stadium. The two teams have faced each other seven times with the Irish winning four times (and a vacated win in 2012), and the Cougars winning twice. Notre Dame’s largest margin of victory was in 1992, 42-16. And BYU’s largest margin of victory was in 1994, 21-14. Notre Dame’s longest win streak in the series is two (1992-1993), and BYU’s longest win streak is one (1994).
Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman updates the media ahead of BYU game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman met with journalists Thursday with a bye week behind the team and a Shamrock Series matchup against the BYU Cougars ahead. The coach talked roster moves, offensive awesomeness, and more. All About the O-Line. On the telltale signs of a cohesive offensive...
OFD Podcast: Sin-eating the Notre Dame VS BYU preview

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back from the cheeseburger abyss to preview Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series game versus the BYU Cougars in las Vegas. In this episode:. Still getting over last week’s quiet time and powerful takes. The college football season is turned upside down. Benjamin Morrison’s rise...
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Vegas Showdown With Notre Dame

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football injury report lightened up last week as the Cougars got a lot of key players back. But there are still some notable contributors with their status in question heading into this week’s Las Vegas showdown against Notre Dame. The two most notable...
BYU Basketball's Final WCC Preseason Poll As Member Released

LAS VEGAS – BYU basketball is preparing for its final year as a member of the West Coast Conference. After the 2022-23 season, BYU will leave the WCC for the Big 12 Conference. But before they leave for arguably the toughest basketball conference in the nation, they likely want...
OFD Reacts: What's Your Confidence Heading Into the BYU Game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. In this week’s survey, we ask four questions. The first, as always, is...
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS BYU Cougars: Shamrock Series Weather Report

It’s Shamrock Series time for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and their heading out to Las Vegas to take on the BYU Cougars inside Allegiant Stadium. With this being an indoor stadium, the weather will have even less impact than a sunny 60-degree calm day in South Bend — but let’s talk about it for just a minute anyways.
Clark Phillips III, Cam Rising Meme Goes Viral, Now On A T-Shirt

SALT LAKE CITY- Cornerback Clark Phillips III and quarterback Cam Rising had really big days for the Utes last weekend against Oregon State which spurned on a funny meme that fans can now buy as a t-shirt. Step aside ‘Stepbrothers’, the “Ute Brothers” are in the house, and they definitely just became best friends.
BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school

Power outage impacts over 9,000 in Orem

OREM, Utah — Many Orem residents were without power Thursday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power released the following statement, “We are aware of an outage affecting 9,109 customers in Orem, UT. The estimated time of restoration is 9:00 p.m., the cause of the outage is due to a problem with the substation. Customers may text OUT to 759677 for further updates ”
Walkout to protest religious colleges' discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11

Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
Students At Utah University Are Protesting Homophobia

Students at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, are fighting back against homophobia. The Black Menaces, a TikTok page that questions Brigham Young University students about social issues, has partnered with the Religious Exemption Accountability Project for a “Strike Out Homophobia” walkout on Tuesday, October 11, which is National Coming Out Day.
How Elizabeth Smart founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation

And changed the way survivors are seen. The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My whole life has prepared me for the work I’m doing today. One day,...
