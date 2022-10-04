After a week off Notre Dame travels to Las Vegas, Nevada, to face the BYU Cougars at the Raiders’ stadium. The two teams have faced each other seven times with the Irish winning four times (and a vacated win in 2012), and the Cougars winning twice. Notre Dame’s largest margin of victory was in 1992, 42-16. And BYU’s largest margin of victory was in 1994, 21-14. Notre Dame’s longest win streak in the series is two (1992-1993), and BYU’s longest win streak is one (1994).

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO