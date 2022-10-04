Read full article on original website
Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS BYU, 1992
After a week off Notre Dame travels to Las Vegas, Nevada, to face the BYU Cougars at the Raiders’ stadium. The two teams have faced each other seven times with the Irish winning four times (and a vacated win in 2012), and the Cougars winning twice. Notre Dame’s largest margin of victory was in 1992, 42-16. And BYU’s largest margin of victory was in 1994, 21-14. Notre Dame’s longest win streak in the series is two (1992-1993), and BYU’s longest win streak is one (1994).
Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman updates the media ahead of BYU game
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman met with journalists Thursday with a bye week behind the team and a Shamrock Series matchup against the BYU Cougars ahead. The coach talked roster moves, offensive awesomeness, and more. All About the O-Line. On the telltale signs of a cohesive offensive...
OFD Podcast: Sin-eating the Notre Dame VS BYU preview
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back from the cheeseburger abyss to preview Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series game versus the BYU Cougars in las Vegas. In this episode:. Still getting over last week’s quiet time and powerful takes. The college football season is turned upside down. Benjamin Morrison’s rise...
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Vegas Showdown With Notre Dame
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football injury report lightened up last week as the Cougars got a lot of key players back. But there are still some notable contributors with their status in question heading into this week’s Las Vegas showdown against Notre Dame. The two most notable...
OFD Reacts: What’s Your Confidence Heading Into the BYU Game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. In this week’s survey, we ask four questions. The first, as always, is...
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS BYU Cougars: Shamrock Series Weather Report
It’s Shamrock Series time for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and their heading out to Las Vegas to take on the BYU Cougars inside Allegiant Stadium. With this being an indoor stadium, the weather will have even less impact than a sunny 60-degree calm day in South Bend — but let’s talk about it for just a minute anyways.
