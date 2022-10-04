Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, eliminating about 500 white-collar jobs from Sioux City metro
DAKOTA DUNES — Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods’ plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson’s fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company’s world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
Sioux City Journal
Westbound lane on Gordon Drive viaduct to close
SIOUX CITY — The outside westbound lane on the Gordon Drive viaduct will be closed Monday for bridge repairs. The $445,354 repair project will be finished by Dec. 2, weather permitting, according to the The Iowa Department of Transportation. The closure will reduce viaduct traffic to one lane in...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City community members gather to search for missing woman
Community members gather at the the Urban Native Center in Sioux City to meet Friday, October, 7, 2022, before fanning out across the area to search for Brenda Payer, 36, who has been missing since September 30. Sioux City Police don't believe foul play is involved, but suspect she may be having a mental health crisis. She was last known to have dropped off a vehicle in the parking lot of the Hamilton Boulevard McDonalds. If Payer is seen, people are asked to call Sioux City Police at 712-279-6960.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Police warns: Scammers selling fake gold jewelry in Sioux City parking lots
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents about scammers who are selling fake gold jewelry in local parking lots. The department said in a social media post Thursday that a local jeweler reported that six individuals came into their store this week to have jewelry appraised. The individuals bought the jewelry from unknown people in parking lots. All of the items turned out to be fake, according to the department.
Sioux City Journal
ALDI to open second Sioux City store Oct. 28, Ross Dress for Less to move in same complex
SIOUX CITY -- ALDI's second Sioux City location is set to open later this month. Matt Lilla, ALDI's Faribault Division vice president, said in a statement that the new store, in Sioux City's Lakeport Commons shopping district, is slated to open Oct. 28. Further details on the store should be released "in the coming weeks," Lilla said in the statement.
Sioux City Journal
Dakota County's O'Connor House opens for a Christmas tour
The 36th annual O'Connor House Christmas Tour will be returning from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first two weekends in November, the Dakota County Historical Society said. In addition to the decorated and historic O'Connor House, the Combs one-room schoolhouse and the Museum of Machinery, with various pieces of farm equipment, will also be available for the free, open to the public tour.
Sioux City Journal
Akron lawyer named district associate judge in Sioux County
SIOUX CITY — An Akron, Iowa, lawyer has been appointed to a new judgeship in Sioux County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday named Jessica Noll as a district associate judge, one of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the Legislature in this year's session. Noll will preside primarily in Sioux County. The other finalist for the position was Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle.
Sioux City Journal
Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland
Even though the Sioux City Farmers Market will be finishing its season at the end of the month, organizers will be throwing a Fall Fest, complete pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating and a pet costume contest from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the corner of Pearl Street and Tri-View Avenue.
Sioux City Journal
Stop sign: Hinton renders Hawarden West Sioux's offense pointless 3-0
Hinton unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Hawarden West Sioux in a 3-0 shutout for an Iowa girls volleyball victory on October 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Police seek help looking for missing 36-year-old woman
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police are seeking the public's help locating a missing Sioux City woman. Brenda Payer, 36, was last in contact with her family on Sept. 29, when she parked her van at McDonald's in the 700 block of Hamilton Boulevard. Her family and friends have been unable to contact her since then.
Sioux City Journal
Judge vacates 67-year-old Sioux City man's guilty verdict for enticing a minor
SIOUX CITY — A judge has vacated a jury verdict in which a Sioux City man was found guilty of offering a 14-year-old girl $600 for sex, ruling there was not enough evidence presented at trial to show the man knew the girl was underage. District Judge Jeffrey Neary...
Sioux City Journal
Man charged with enticing Sioux City boy faces federal charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man accused of traveling to Sioux City to entice a 13-year-old Sioux City boy to have sexual contact with him now faces federal prosecution. Isaac Herrera, 21, of Brownsville, Texas, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
Sioux City Journal
20-year-old Sioux City man pleads guilty to shooting-related charges
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of shooting a woman in the legs. Apollo Houston, 20, entered his plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury and reckless use of a firearm. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 16. According to terms...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules
The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules. Waukee NW campus looks bigger than WIT and their stadium, is bigger (and nicer) than Olsen Stadium. No one learns anything when they are so outmatched year after year. --Tom Morin, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are...
Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Hinton hosting Hawks in major late-season match, MOC-Floyd Valley heads to Carroll
HINTON, Iowa – A pair of 4-2 squads are set to square off in Hinton Friday night, as the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks travel to take on the Hinton Blackhawks. Both teams have won four of their last five games. Hinton has won back-to-back games over Westwood (32-6) and Akron-Westfield (22-7).
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man pleads guilty of using teen to deliver marijuana
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of using an 11-year-old girl to help him sell marijuana and soliciting her to engage in sexual activity. Darrell Hall, 20, entered his plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to single felony counts of utilizing a person under age 18 to traffic a controlled substance and lascivious acts with a child and misdemeanor charges of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Sioux City Journal
Knapp, 84-year-old Le Mars man, sentenced to life in prison for shooting stepson
LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's sentence for fatally shooting his stepson already was dictated by state law, leaving little for anyone to say when the Merrill, Iowa, man appeared in court Friday. Lawyers made brief statements: Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond asking for consecutive, or back-to-back, sentences for...
