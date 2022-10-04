Community members gather at the the Urban Native Center in Sioux City to meet Friday, October, 7, 2022, before fanning out across the area to search for Brenda Payer, 36, who has been missing since September 30. Sioux City Police don't believe foul play is involved, but suspect she may be having a mental health crisis. She was last known to have dropped off a vehicle in the parking lot of the Hamilton Boulevard McDonalds. If Payer is seen, people are asked to call Sioux City Police at 712-279-6960.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO