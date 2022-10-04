The idea that the raison d’être of Tyler Mitchell’s work – largely portraiture – is to unapologetically explore the Black existence through beautiful imagery is one the artist doesn’t deny. “Beauty is obviously of interest to me,” he agrees. “I find beauty can be a way for photography to grab a viewer.” But he is keen to make clear his bigger intention – one that goes beyond aesthetics. “I’m not interested in beauty for the sake of frivolity. I’m interested in it for the sake of: What are we saying about the way we, Black people, are living? What are we saying about the way things are for Black people? What are we saying about the way things have been for Black people? It’s this combination of beauty and devastation in photographs – that’s what really interests me.”

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 9 HOURS AGO