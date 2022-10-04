Read full article on original website
Vogue
Bella Hadid Adds Vintage Prada To Her Envy-Inducing Wardrobe Of Archive Fashion
Bella Hadid has shown off a series of stand-out vintage looks this fashion month – but she arguably saved the best for last at the Miu Miu party in Paris on Tuesday night. The supermodel opted for a brown rumpled silk jacket and bra with a matching skirt from Prada’s spring/summer 2009 collection, which she explained on Instagram that she’d bought last year and chosen specifically for the occasion.
Vogue
Nicola Peltz Beckham: My Handbag Essentials | In The Bag
British Vogue presents In The Bag with Nicola Peltz Beckham. American actress Nicola Peltz Beckham reveals their handbag essentials, as we take a look inside their elegant Saint Laurent handbag. From their vintage Prada sunglasses to their nifty Sony camera, Nicola shares what’s in their bag. Transcript. Hi British...
Vogue
Jaden Smith Was The Ultimate Shapeshifter At Paris Fashion Week
Skirts are all the rage in the world of menswear. Chopova Lowena, Miu Miu, Peter Do and other top brands recently sent out male models rocking the trending piece. But Jaden Smith has been a fan of the garment since at least 2016, when he sparked quite the buzz when he wore a fringed skirt for a Louis Vuitton women’s ad campaign.
Vogue
It’s Time To Size Up Your Next Bag, Say Zoë, Kendall And Rihanna
The bigger, the better is the motto the It-girls have adopted when it comes to bags this season. With plenty of supersized totes to choose from – The Row, Saint Laurent and Chanel stock some of the best – who can blame them?. Saint Laurent’s quilted Icare tote...
Vogue
Taylor Russell Channelled Audrey Hepburn In Perfect Prada
Taylor Russell is one to watch. The Vancouver-born actor, 28, is Timothée Chalamet’s co-star in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, and opened the Loewe spring/summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. “I’m actually a bit of a recluse, but something entered my body before I walked and gave me the confidence to pull through,” she tells Vogue. “I’m in awe of the artistry in the world of fashion, and it’s incredible to be part of its history.”
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Brightens Up A Grey Day In A Sunshine-Yellow High-Street Dress
On a grey October day, the Princess of Wales visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit to meet with staff and hear about the holistic support it provides for pregnant women and new mothers. To contrast the overcast skies, Kate wore a simple sunshine-yellow midi dress by Karen Millen, featuring a pleated skirt, a notched neckline and puffed sleeves. As ever, she kept her accessories minimal, and wore navy heeled pumps and carried a matching suede clutch bag. She also wore white gold and diamond drop earrings by Emily Mortimer Jewellery.
Vogue
Jennie’s Chanel Vanity Case Is Carry-On Baggage Done Right
Jennie from Blackpink is a regular at Chanel shows and events. On her way to Paris to watch Virginie Viard’s spring/summer 2023 showcase, the star was seen at Incheon airport in South Korea wearing a checked jacket with a belt and double C buttons, leggings and boots. Her travel bag of choice? The maison’s sweet vanity case.
Vogue
Kim Kardashian Makes Her Own Mini Balenciaga Runway
For Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2023 show, mononymous designer Demna presented his collection atop mountains of mud piled into the stadium venue. Models stomped through the dirt, undoubtedly dirtying the clothes in the process. A once-in-a-lifetime sight to see, you might be thinking. Not if you’re Kim Kardashian. Unable to...
Vogue
Rising Model Amelia Gray Shares Her Fashion Month Camera Roll With Vogue
The spring/summer 2023 shows were a wild ride of meme-able moments, from the star-studded Tommy Hilfiger show in New York to Balenciaga’s mud-drenched spectacle at Paris Fashion Week. The rising model who’s witnessed much of it play out? Amelia Gray. “Oh my god… It feels like someone needs to pinch me and wake me up from the best dream ever,” Gray tells Vogue of her fashion month experience. “I feel extremely grateful and humbled to be a part of it – I’m still processing it all.”
Vogue
Katie Holmes Proves Eco-Conscious Trainers Don’t Have To Be Boring
Katie Holmes is known for her effortless, girl-next-door style – but she’s not afraid to add an attention-grabbing accessory into the mix. Case in point: Chloé’s eco-conscious Nama sneakers, which she wore while out in New York with boyfriend Bobby Wooten III. The colourful trainers, which...
Vogue
Jodie Turner-Smith’s Balmain Couture Is A Metaphor For Strength
Once in a while, fashion witnesses a star for whom red-carpet dressing is an absolute joy. It’s not part of their day job – rather, an extension of the character playing they love. Think: Tilda Swinton and the Bowie-esque persona she embodies on the step-and-repeat. Or fearless fashion plate Zendaya who, according to her stylist Law Roach, “can and will wear anything”. British actor Jodie Turner-Smith is currently flying the flag for out-of-the box styling that everyone, from the paps taking her pictures to the journo hacks who think they’ve seen it all before, is falling for.
Vogue
Carrie Bradshaw Will Sport Her Boldest Accessories Yet In And Just Like That Season 2
Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw (portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker) is no stranger to bold fashion statements. This is the fictional figure who wore men’s shirts as dresses and giant bird feathers on her head! In the reboot series, And Just Like That, Carrie’s closet has only gotten even more experimental – right down to the vintage Jean Paul Gaultier suits and her babushka-style headscarves. Now that the HBO show is currently filming its second season, Parker just shared a sneak peek at what we can expect from Carrie’s style once again – and it appears she’ll be rocking some of her boldest accessories yet.
Vogue
Bella Hadid Takes The Ballet Flat Out for A Twirl
As Paris Fashion Week has come to a close, Bella Hadid has slipped into the ultimate cosy look that happens to be perfectly in line with one of the many cores of the moment: balletcore. The supermodel stepped out today in an off-duty Flashdance ensemble: a grey sweatshirt and matching flared sweatpants. On her arm, she carried her trusty Chanel messenger bag. Save for a pair of rimless sunglasses with a bedazzled peace sign at the corner, her accessories were workout ready, including a silver scrunchie and a grey headband. Hadid further delved into the athletic theme and opted for a pair of light pink ballet flats.
Vogue
Why Hollywood Is Saying “Yes, Chef” To The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri
In a year of mediocre TV series, The Bear is hysterical, irresistible and relentless (see the penultimate 20-minute episode, filmed in a single panic-inducing take). Out now on Disney+ in the UK, the dramedy centres on the Bourdain-esque chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a tattooed Noma alumnus and vintage Levi’s enthusiast who’s recently been heading up a three-Michelin-starred kitchen in Manhattan. When his brother Michael dies, he goes home to Chicago, trading a prep station worthy of Eleven Madison Park for a dingy office at The Original Beef Of Chicagoland, a sandwich joint on the verge of bankruptcy. Less than thrilled by his plans to make the restaurant into “a respectable place of business”? Just about everyone who worked there under Michael, particularly his best friend Richie (Girls’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who refuses to kowtow to “Food & Wine’s Best New Dickhead”. Enter young Culinary Institute of America grad Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), a devoted Carmy fan, who ends up working as his sous chef amongst the gravy-soaked chaos.
Vogue
In Paris, Supermodels And Surprise Guests Gathered To Toast Edward Enninful’s Memoir
In the fifth season of Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw and her sexy sidekick Samantha Jones decide to take a train from New York City to San Francisco to kick off Bradshaw’s first book tour. The duo imagined themselves modern day Marlene Dietrichs taking a glamorous, old-fashioned journey. But what they got was stinky, cramped sleeping quarters with bad lighting, and a bar cart serving cheap champagne to poorly-dressed middle aged men going to a bachelor party. Carrie gets to her book signing and the place is packed, though she realises the crowd isn’t there for her. No, they were there to meet Mr Winkle, an author who goes on after her and happens to have four legs and a tail. “You’re opening… for a dog?” Samantha exclaims. The theme: Book tours aren’t what they used to be.
Vogue
The Secret To Chloë Sevigny’s Unique Brand Of New York Cool
Chloë Sevigny in New York yesterday is all of us. Let me rephrase this. Chloë Sevigny in New York yesterday is who we all want to be. Manhattan’s forever It-girl attempted to go incognito in a pair of forest-green trackies and a shell jacket, with a black cap pulled low and her sunglasses glued to her game face while running errands. With a Balenciaga Le Cagole slung across her body and classic Blundstone ankle boots made for pounding pavements, Sevigny’s look read: comfy, without compromising on the indie cool she has cultivated since her late teens.
Vogue
Moncler Launches A New Design-It-Yourself Service, Moncler By Me
The gleaming slopes are perfectly poised for self-expression, a blank canvas for show-off freestylers, schussing snowboarders – and, of course, a great showcase for medal-worthy style feats. My early attempts at ski style were formulated on trips to Sweden on school breaks when my sisters and I lavished zinc oxide rainbows over our faces (the deft “colour play” of Pat McGrath it was not).
Vogue
“We’re Moving The Conversation Forward Around Black Imagery”: Inside Vogue Photographer Tyler Mitchell’s Powerful Gagosian Exhibition
The idea that the raison d’être of Tyler Mitchell’s work – largely portraiture – is to unapologetically explore the Black existence through beautiful imagery is one the artist doesn’t deny. “Beauty is obviously of interest to me,” he agrees. “I find beauty can be a way for photography to grab a viewer.” But he is keen to make clear his bigger intention – one that goes beyond aesthetics. “I’m not interested in beauty for the sake of frivolity. I’m interested in it for the sake of: What are we saying about the way we, Black people, are living? What are we saying about the way things are for Black people? What are we saying about the way things have been for Black people? It’s this combination of beauty and devastation in photographs – that’s what really interests me.”
Vogue
With Last Days, Kurt Cobain & Balenciaga Shake Up London’s Royal Opera House
I’d never paid attention to the first frame of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video until Matt Copson, the director of Last Days – a new opera based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film loosely charting the final weeks of Kurt Cobain’s life, premiering this weekend at London’s Royal Opera House – pointed it out to me.
Vogue
Kaia Gerber Delivers Model Off-Duty Looks Like No Other
When it comes to off-duty looks, Kaia Gerber stays in her own lane. From championing French-girl style in a tweed blazer and bootcut jeans at the shows, to acing summer-in-the-city fashion with a breezy button-up shirt and tailored shorts, the model can do no wrong on her days off. Her latest look does not disappoint.
