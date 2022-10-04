More than two dozen churches and a socially conservative organization this week filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's restrictions on guns in sensitive areas. The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge New York's law approved in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that found a century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional. State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to a measure that limited where guns can be carried as well as created new requirements for a concealed carry license.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO