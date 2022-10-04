Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Heating aid is coming along with higher bills this winter
New York lawmakers at the state and federal level over the last several weeks have touted the millions of dollars in available assistance for people who are struggling to heat their homes this winter. Highlighting the availability of the money is not necessarily new. But the urgency public officials have...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen stepping down
New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen is departing from the agency's top post amid a reported investigation in his handling of complaints leveled against a human resources staffer. The Times Union earlier this morning reported Bruen's departure, and reported on Thursday Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed the investigation in an...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo community leaders urge Gov. Hochul to sign Grieving Families Act
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo community leaders want Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign legislation changing the state's wrongful death law. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes was joined by supporters of the Grieving Families Act and some family members of victims of the Tops shooting, urging the governor to take action.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul says challenged concealed carry gun law will be upheld in court
The state law that tightened requirements for concealed carry of firearms in New York will be upheld despite a legal challenge to the measure, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked some aspects of the law, including requirements for licensing and restrictions on where...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Churches challenge New York's ban on guns in sensitive locations
More than two dozen churches and a socially conservative organization this week filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's restrictions on guns in sensitive areas. The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge New York's law approved in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that found a century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional. State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to a measure that limited where guns can be carried as well as created new requirements for a concealed carry license.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
spectrumlocalnews.com
More New York Democrats call for small farm suspension from overtime threshold reduction
Democratic state lawmakers who initially supported reducing the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours are suggesting ways to ease the burden of the coming change on small farmers. They joined a handful of other upstate Democrats on Tuesday to highlight their concerns about state Labor Department Commissioner Roberta...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cost of living, social issues take center stage in race for NY-23
The race for New York's 23rd Congressional District is taking shape with crime, abortion and the cost of living taking center stage in the faceoff between Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Nick Langworthy. The redesigned district stretches from Chemung County in the Southern Tier to the suburbs of Erie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida's Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows Riley leading Molinaro in NY-19
Democratic congressional candidate Josh Riley holds a 5-percentage point advantage over Republican Marc Molinaro in the 19th Congressional District race, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday morning found. The poll found Riley drawing 46% of the vote compared to Molinaro's 41%. That is within a 5 percentage-point margin...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Western New York needs 'Puppy Raisers:' Here's what it entails
KENMORE, N.Y. — If you’re looking to foster a puppy, this story is for you. It’s important to note these pups won’t be going to just any home after yours - they’ll be used as a guide dog. Right now, Guiding Eyes for Blind is in desperate need of 'puppy raisers.'
PETS・
spectrumlocalnews.com
District East owner redeveloping ShoppingTown seeks help in takeover of old Sears, Macy's
OHB ReDev unveiled more details of its $50 million plan to redevelop the former ShoppingTown Mall site in Dewitt, but a company official said they will need an assist from the local government. The developers were selected by Onondaga County in a competitive RFP process over a year ago, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Deputies investigating after 4 found dead in Newstead, Clarence
NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Musk lawyers say Twitter won't accept renewed $44 billion bid for the company, ask Delaware court to halt upcoming trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Musk lawyers say Twitter won't accept renewed $44 billion bid for the company, ask Delaware court to halt upcoming trial. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumlocalnews.com
LePage and Mills trade barbs over Maine economy in Portland
The two leading candidates for governor sparred Thursday about the economy and offered differing visions for how to address a potential national recession. Former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican running for a third non-consecutive term, wasted no time declaring that Maine is in a recession and blaming current Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Spectrum News 1 debate preview: Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd
This week, just days before our exclusive and only U.S. Senate debate between Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd, we bring on two of the state’s top political consultants to break down the race and what we can expect. Paul Shumaker represents both current U.S. Senators and Morgan Jackson represents Gov. Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein.
spectrumlocalnews.com
EXPLAINER: Jurors weigh cost of Alex Jones' Sandy Hook lies
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — For a decade, the parents and siblings of people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have been tormented and harassed by people who believe the mass shooting was a hoax. How do you put a price tag on their suffering?. That's part of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
What's next for the Syracuse development agency that helped convince Micron to come?
One of the primary organizations in the Syracuse area helping to ensure the Micron semiconductor plant is a success is the CenterState CEO. Located in downtown Syracuse, the independent economic development and planning organization undertook a significant role in persuading Micron to come to White Pine, addressing concerns like availability of housing and ensuring a sufficient workforce.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sweater sale raises money for LaFayette Outreach Food Pantry
If you happen to be in LaFayette for the Apple Festival this weekend, you may also want to take advantage of a clothing sale to help a good cause. The Columbian Presbyterian Church will hold its sixth annual “Great Five Dollar Sweater Sale.”. The church collects clothing donations all...
Comments / 0