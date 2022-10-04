ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Albia Newspapers

DeJear posts first ad in campaign for governor

DES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear’s first television ad in Iowa’s campaign for governor is out, headed to Iowa’s airwaves and containing plenty of criticism of incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds’ campaign also published a new ad, which takes DeJear to task over her support...
IOWA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
ILLINOIS STATE
98.1 KHAK

Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know

It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Governor candidates focus on future of public education in Iowa

Gubernatorial candidates focusing on public schools is far from new. But in the Iowa race for governor, both candidates have spent significant time on the campaign trail discussing their plans for the future of education in Iowa amid rising polarization on issues from vaccine and mask mandates to book bans and state funding. While Gov. […] The post Governor candidates focus on future of public education in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Governor Kim Reynolds Declares October as “Co-op Month in Iowa”

October has been declared “Co-Op Month in Iowa” by Kim Reynolds. In the proclamation, the Governor mentions:. Concern for the community is a core guiding cooperative principle. Cooperatives dedicate substantial human and financial resources to serve their communities beyond their core business functions, including: charitable giving that meets...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Gov. Reynolds announces more than $450K in Empower Rural Iowa Grants to Advance Innovative Rural Development Initiatives

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced today that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Surprising Reason Why Iowa Has Lost Billions Since 1980

When a Natural Disaster strikes, it can impact entire states, the entire country, and the entire continent. They are a sad reality of life and most of the time, there's not a hell of a lot we can do to stop them. Hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and earthquakes can all cause billions of dollars in damage.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?

Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds appoints new Deputy General for the Iowa Air National Guard

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of Colonel Mark A. Muckey as Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Air National Guard. Muckey is a Sioux City native and was selected for his outstanding military achievements and leadership capabilities that he’s demonstrated through nearly four decades of military service.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's drought conditions worsen

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's drought conditions are slowly getting worse. The latest monitor shows nearly 85% of the state is abnormally dry. That's up from the 79% reported last week. About 5% of the state remains extremely dry.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa cropland values increase, but may level off soon

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Farm and Land Chapter #2 Realtors Land Institute reported a 2.8% increase in cropland values on a statewide average for the Marc 2022 to September 2022 time period. In our East Central district of Iowa, high-quality cropland is selling at $16,182 per acre, or...
IOWA STATE
smilepolitely.com

The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election

If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

