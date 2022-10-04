Read full article on original website
Right to bear arms: Amendment to Iowa's constitution on the 2022 ballot
IOWA, USA — Iowa voters will decide if the right to keep and bear arms should be enshrined in the state's constitution. The proposed amendment to Article I would add the following section:. Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and...
Albia Newspapers
DeJear posts first ad in campaign for governor
DES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear’s first television ad in Iowa’s campaign for governor is out, headed to Iowa’s airwaves and containing plenty of criticism of incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds’ campaign also published a new ad, which takes DeJear to task over her support...
Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?
(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know
It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
One and done: Here’s why voters are losing a chance to compare candidates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds did three last time, but just one this year. Senator Chuck Grassley did two last time, but just one this year. These two Iowa Republican incumbents are limiting their debates against their Democratic challengers in 2022, compared to recent years. Governor Reynolds...
Gov. Reynolds selects judge to fill vacancy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Jessica Noll, of Akron, to a judicial vacancy created by a law passed earlier this year.
Governor candidates focus on future of public education in Iowa
Gubernatorial candidates focusing on public schools is far from new. But in the Iowa race for governor, both candidates have spent significant time on the campaign trail discussing their plans for the future of education in Iowa amid rising polarization on issues from vaccine and mask mandates to book bans and state funding. While Gov. […] The post Governor candidates focus on future of public education in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Deidre DeJear, Democrat running for governor, discusses plans for education, mental health, abortion
Deidre DeJear is the Democrat running for governor of Iowa this fall against incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. DeJear often says that this election is about freedom and preserving democracy. “This is about our freedom—access to a public education system, access to the ballot box, access to health care and...
Governor Kim Reynolds Declares October as “Co-op Month in Iowa”
October has been declared “Co-Op Month in Iowa” by Kim Reynolds. In the proclamation, the Governor mentions:. Concern for the community is a core guiding cooperative principle. Cooperatives dedicate substantial human and financial resources to serve their communities beyond their core business functions, including: charitable giving that meets...
Gov. Reynolds announces more than $450K in Empower Rural Iowa Grants to Advance Innovative Rural Development Initiatives
Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced today that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties.
This City in Iowa Is One of the Best for Sober Living in America
There are places in America where 'drunk and disorderly' seems to be the norm. In fact, well-known party towns like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando have all landed in the top ten of a new poll of the spots where things get wild on a regular basis. But what...
What’s a Grange and Why Aren’t there more in Iowa and Illinois?
You've heard people say they grew up in a town with only one traffic light. Well, I can beat that. I grew up in a place where my whole county only had one traffic light. Milledgeville, Il, in Carroll County, had 1,100 people (or 1,200 depending on which way you came into town).
Surprising Reason Why Iowa Has Lost Billions Since 1980
When a Natural Disaster strikes, it can impact entire states, the entire country, and the entire continent. They are a sad reality of life and most of the time, there's not a hell of a lot we can do to stop them. Hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and earthquakes can all cause billions of dollars in damage.
Davenport judge among five considered for Iowa Court of Appeals
Thirteen Iowans, including a Davenport judge, applied with the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancy on the Iowa Court of Appeals that occurred after the appointment of Justice David May to the Iowa Supreme Court.
Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?
Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
Gov. Reynolds appoints new Deputy General for the Iowa Air National Guard
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of Colonel Mark A. Muckey as Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Air National Guard. Muckey is a Sioux City native and was selected for his outstanding military achievements and leadership capabilities that he’s demonstrated through nearly four decades of military service.
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
Iowa's drought conditions worsen
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's drought conditions are slowly getting worse. The latest monitor shows nearly 85% of the state is abnormally dry. That's up from the 79% reported last week. About 5% of the state remains extremely dry.
Iowa cropland values increase, but may level off soon
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Farm and Land Chapter #2 Realtors Land Institute reported a 2.8% increase in cropland values on a statewide average for the Marc 2022 to September 2022 time period. In our East Central district of Iowa, high-quality cropland is selling at $16,182 per acre, or...
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
