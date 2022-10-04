Read full article on original website
I tried the weirdest-looking Bluetooth speaker in the world, and I utterly adore it
Look, I love it when hi-fi leans towards anthropomorphism. Nature knows best and she hates straight lines, just look to Devialet's Phantom lineup for reference. I also love audio gear that unnerves me – see the foreboding, Dalek-like Wilson Audio Alexia V for starters. Give me theater! Give me odd eyeballs that hang from rails, strange clothes peg sonic structures, soundbars that mimic graceful sail ships or massive horns and subwoofers that look like actual cabinets (scroll to point five).
Cleer's new wireless earbuds are the cheaper Beats Fit Pro alternative you're waiting for
Cleer Audio has lifted the lid on a new pair of true wireless earbuds that could prove an affordable alternative to the Beats Fit Pro. Dubbed the Roam Sport, Cleer’s latest exercise-focused buds boast noise cancellation technology and a suite of useful features for those on the move. You’ll find a detailed breakdown of the lot further down this article, but the earbuds’ biggest attribute – their price – is worth bearing in mind as you read on.
Black Friday begins now at Target - 8 must-see deals on Apple Watch, Xbox, and more
The holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and one retailer has kicked things off super-early in 2022. The Target Deal Days event is now underway with discounts available across a range of categories - including TVs, toys, laptops, Apple, home decor, games consoles, and more.
How the Sony A95K OLED TV's settings can get you the best pictures on the planet
In our Sony A95K review, we said that this Quantum Dot OLED TV delivers arguably the best picture quality we’ve ever seen from a consumer TV. And mercifully, it's not that hard to enjoy this quality either – unlike some of the best TVs, it's quite forgiving when it comes to how it looks under different picture and sound settings.
Cheap AirPods alternatives with switchable sci-fi charging cases? It’s a yes from me
Love Star Wars, Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Star Trek, Red Dwarf, Mork & Mindy, gaming and of course music? OK a couple of those references might be showing my age, but the point is: you can now buy brand new earbuds from a company called GravaStar, which boast "Transformers AirPod energy" and right now 'til November 1, there's an incredible deal on.
Here's what AirPods Max 2 should steal from AirPods Pro 2 – and what it shouldn't
Now that Apple has unveiled AirPods Pro 2 to the world, the next item in the AirPods line-up that needs an upgrade is AirPods Max, Apple's high-end over-ear headphones. A new AirPods Max 2 model doesn't look likely to arrive any time soon – we'd guess that the end of the 2023 is the most likely time we'll see it, because Apple loves to release AirPods models just before Christmas. It did this with the original AirPods Max, AirPods 3rd Gen, AirPods Pro 2 and original AirPods Pro (2019).
Logitech Lift Mouse review
The Logitech Lift Mouse is an impressive, quirky-looking mouse that makes work life a little easier. It's designed with productivity in mind and allows for effortless scrolling across all your devices. However, if you've got above-average-sized hands or happen to be left-handed, this mouse is definitely not for you. Pros.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: the 7 most exciting new camera features
The arrival of new Google Pixel phones is always a big moment for point-and-shoot snapping – and so it's proved again with the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While the new flagships don't have a headline moment quite as big as the Pixel 3's introduction of 'Night Sight', they do bring a combination of exciting hardware and software upgrades that could fire them into the upper echelons of our best camera phones guide.
Forget the MacBook Air M2 - this MacBook Pro 13 M2 deal is even cheaper right now
Amazon has just dropped the latest 512GB Apple MacBook Pro 13 down to just $1,299 (was $1,499) (opens in new tab) this week - barely a few days before the launch of the retailer's second Prime Day event. The timing is convenient but that's not what we're excited about with...
Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini review
The Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini, a compact soundbar system from a traditional speaker-maker, distinguishes itself through impressive performance and an ability to stream audio (including high-res) directly from music services over Wi-Fi. Its HDMI ports lacks support for some of the latest gaming-related features, but overall it’s a great, though slightly pricey option for upgrading your TV’s audio.
Save more than £170 with this Samsung Galaxy S22 deal on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are getting better and better by the day and today's offer is one of the cheapest we have seen for a brand-new S22 starting at £595 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a really good deal at the moment as it can save...
Micro-LED 4K TVs aren't trying to kill OLED, they’re aiming at projectors
September turned out to be a banner month for oversize TV announcements, with LG first rolling out its 97-inch G2 OLED at IFA 2022 followed by Samsung with its 98-inch QN100B Neo QLED 4K TV, a high-brightness model capable of 5,000 nits, at the CEDIA custom installation tech show. If...
Acer’s new flagship laptop could be best MacBook Pro alternative yet
Acer has unveiled its latest flagship laptop, the Swift Edge which competes with the LG Gram 16 in a niche category best defined as ultrabook with large display. The SFA16-41, as it is otherwise known, is only 13mm thin, packs a 16-inch display and a weight of 1.17Kg, about 30g lighter compared to its LG rival; that’s thanks to its magnesium-alloy chassis.
Google's foldable Pixel 7 alternative could be just a few months away
Google’s just had a busy day, fully unveiling the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch, but the company might have more to come soon, with the Pixel Fold potentially being its next smartphone launch. This would be the company’s first foldable phone, and according to...
Western Digital’s new SanDisk SSD is its fastest and toughest yet
Western Digital has expanded its range of high-end SanDisk Professional products with the release of the PRO-G40 SSD. The company's new SSD is compatible with both USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Thunderbolt 3 connections. And with anIP68 certification, it's Western Digital's most durable product. It’s also the fastest SanDisk model...
