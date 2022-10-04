EURUSD is still in correction mode and is pulling up closer to the area of interest at parity or 1.0000. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional resistance zones. The pair is currently testing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level around the .9800 major psychological level but might still be due for a higher correction. The 50% Fib is at .9887 and the 61.8% level is at the .9950 minor psychological mark, which is close to a falling trend line.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO