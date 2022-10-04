Read full article on original website
EUR/USD Bearish Correction to .9950?
EURUSD is in correction mode from its downtrend and looks poised to test the short-term falling trend line on its hourly chart. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where sellers might be looking to hop in. The pair is already testing the 38.2% level at .9787 but might still...
GBP/USD Rallies to Trade Above 1.2000 After Rebound
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.2000 after bouncing off multi-decade lows of about 1.0400 earlier in the week. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced...
AUD/USD Falls Below the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back on Thursday. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair had spiked earlier in the week to trade at a...
AUD/JPY Double Bottom Breakout, Rally to Follow?
AUDJPY seems to have broken above the neckline of its double bottom pattern on the hourly time frame, signaling that a rally of the same height as the formation is due. The chart pattern spans around 200 pips, so the resulting uptrend could take AUDJPY up to the 96.00 major psychological level next.
USD/CHF Double Top Reversal Pattern Forming
USDCHF might be in for a reversal from its uptrend, as the pair is forming a double top on its hourly chart. Price has yet to test the neckline support around the .9800 major psychological mark. A break lower could set off a drop that’s at least the same height...
USD/CAD Flat As Investors Cheer Weak Economic Data, Sending Stocks Higher
The US dollar paused its rally again on Tuesday, driven by additional gains in the broader financial markets. But investors might also be cheering disappointing job numbers on Tuesday, which might seem counterintuitive to the average person. So, what is happening on Wall Street?. According to the Bureau of Labor...
USD/CAD Rallies to Retest 29-Month Highs After Pullback
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to retest the current 29-month highs of about 13825 after bouncing off new weekly lows at 1.3600. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now appears to have formed strong support along the...
USD/JPY Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Above 145.360
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 145.363. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA. As a result,...
AUD/USD May Reach 0.6360; Two-Year Bottom Appears Inescapable
After falling below 0.6400 in the Tokyo session, the AUD/USD pair rapidly recovered. After a healthy decrease, the upward movement is still a pullback and shouldn’t be viewed as a turnaround. With a test back through 0.64 on Friday, the AUD/USD corrected from a crucial point on the charts,...
Bitcoin Extends Sideways Channel Formation After Rebound
The bitcoin price on Friday continued to trade within a sideways channel formation after bouncing off the trendline support at $18,595 earlier in the week. The BTC/USD momentarily spiked to retest the trendline resistance at $20,282 on Monday. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency now appears to be pegged just...
USD/JPY May Break 144.40 Amid a Volatile DXY
In Tokyo, USD/JPY is trading at 144.40. The asset is below 144.50, and as the US dollar index (DXY) picks up on selling, it is expected to be volatile. The DXY dropped below 111.00 and could go back to Wednesday’s low of 110.00. After a slow session in New...
EUR/CHF Spikes to New Weekly Highs After EU CPI Data
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at a new weekly high of about 0.9667 after bottoming at 0.9450. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
AUD/USD Extends Decline to Retest Current 29-Month Lows
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines toward the current 29-month lows of about 0.6365 after US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
EUR/USD Aims to Cross Parity as US Jobs Data Top Estimates
After a vertical rally following a break over the 0.9732-0.9850 consolidation, the EUR/USD currency pair is currently testing the psychological resistance of 1.0000. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) is seeing heavy selling, the major is gearing up to obliterate the parity. Once the DXY breaks below the key support of 110.00, we can expect to see a sharp decline.
Gold Records Modest Gain as US Dollar Holds Below 20-Year High
Gold futures rose modestly amid a seesawing US dollar and lower Treasury yields, with sliding financial markets lingering in the background. The metals market attempted to take advantage of a weaker greenback after slipping into red territory on the year. November gold futures advanced $5.10, or 0.31%, to $1,673.70 per...
EUR/USD Support Turned Resistance at Parity
EURUSD is still in correction mode and is pulling up closer to the area of interest at parity or 1.0000. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional resistance zones. The pair is currently testing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level around the .9800 major psychological level but might still be due for a higher correction. The 50% Fib is at .9887 and the 61.8% level is at the .9950 minor psychological mark, which is close to a falling trend line.
EUR/USD Finds Strong Trendline After EU Inflation Data
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.9728 to trade at about 0.9798 after the EU data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair still remains above the 100-hour moving average line despite Friday’s pullback....
Gold Extends Declines to Trade Below 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The gold price on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current 5-week highs of about $1,730. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | September 30, 2022
Stock futures were mostly flat before the close of a bearish week. The stock market is expected to continue under pressure following more bad news. Today is the last day of September which will mark another bearish month. Next month, traders will focus on the inflation data again and what path the Fed will take. If inflation numbers continue to increase then more rate-hike might be planned.
Deutsche Börse Improves by 15% for September
The cash businesses of the Deutsche Börse, a German trading institution, increased by 15% monthly (MoM) to €113.63B last month. Nevertheless, the quantity lowered -by 16% yearly (YoY) from €135.11B in September last year. These numbers are comprised in Deutsche Börse’s September 2022 financial markets trading activity, which was posted on Tuesday.
