4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Hello Kitty Mobile Cafe Truck Coming to Minnesota October 8th
Hello Kitty is saying "hello" to Minnesota on October 8th! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in our state on Saturday, October 8th at the Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. Hello #Minneapolis! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is coming to Ridgedale Center on Saturday, 10/8! Find us near the Cheesecake Factory...
Stay in One of Three Airbnb Castles in Minnesota
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness for the season, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
Popular in Minneapolis, Could We Do This in St. Cloud?
Everyone lately seems to be on the craft beer train. It's not like craft beer is new, exactly, but it has really gained a lot of popularity over the last few years. Almost everywhere you turn there is a new brewery opening. Or, you can get your favorites at some of the local bars and restaurants. Each one of them has their own spin on IPA, sours, pale ales, ambers, etc. There is usually something for everyone. Some of the breweries even produce their version of a seltzer. That way if you aren't a beer fan, you can usually find something to enjoy while visiting a brewery with people who do love craft beer.
The K-Bob Café In Princeton Minnesota Closes Its Doors For Good
I may be the last one to know; but I was so sad to hear that after 61 years in business, the iconic K-Bob Cafe, a staple in the Princeton, Minnesota community closed its doors this past August. My understanding is that a Mexican restaurant will be located in that location soon.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Minnesota
While it is true that there are many wonderful states in the country and Minnesota might not be everybody's cup of tea, there is no doubt that this beautiful state has a lot to offer, so if you have never visited it before, you should definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit if you get the chance. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Minnesota that are definitely worth exploring and are great options for both a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation, if you are lucky to have more free time on your hands. Here's what made it on the list.
Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
Beware! Plant Native to Minnesota Could Leave you “Itching” to Know More.
Literally, yesterday I was driving home and admiring the fall colors and I was looking at the smaller vibrant red plant on the side of the road and thinking, "seriously, what is that plant, I see it ALL the time"? Glad to see I am not the only one who has been wondering, because someone asked my question on reddit and I got more answers than I was expecting and have learned a lot. Maybe you will too.
Central Minnesota Lends a “Tip” or Two on Giving Generously.
Ever experienced this before? You’re out to eat or having a couple drinks after work and the bill comes and your significant other hands you the bill and says “here dear you figure out the tip”. That has happened more times than I count to me and ever since the pandemic changed how we live, I’ve been wondering am I tipping the right percentage.
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
Minnesota Investigators Still Seeking Answers In 2014 Minnesota Disappearance
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, BCA, posted this week about a still missing Minnesota woman who was last seen 8 years ago leaving a Detroit Lakes area home. Melissa Eagleshield has been missing for eight years. She left her Detroit Lakes area home on foot the evening of Oct. 5, 2014, and was never seen again. Melissa is 5’1” and 155 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and sweatpants with the South Park logo on them that night. If you know anything about her disappearance or where she might be now please contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.
Sauk Rapids Was the “Big City” in the Area Until This Happened
I hate tornados. They honestly scare the crap out of me. But with that said, I've never had to experience one first hand. Thank God! I never want to either. Especially when you see and hear about the devastation that they can cause. Throw hurricanes in there too especially after what we've seen this past week in Florida.
Ever Had A “Snikies”? Minnesota Weatherman “Makes Up” A Candy On Air
Ever been put on the spot to answer a pretty straightforward question, but when you go to answer your brain and mouth aren't working together? This actually happens all the time! One Minnesota weather guy had that happen and unfortunately, this moment is now being shared online. KAAL-TV in Rochester...
Spring vs. Fall: The Difference Between 50 Degree Days in Minnesota
Minnesota is getting a true taste of fall this week with a few days seeing highs in the 50s. Luckily highs will be returning to the 60s and 70s by the time the weekend rolls around, but until then we have to break out the light jackets and deal with it.
Free Carpentry, Electrical Program Offered In St. Cloud Area
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new program is now available to help St. Cloud area residents learn how to be a carpenter or an electrician. Summit Academy based in Minneapolis is expanding its Construction Training Program into St. Cloud in partnership with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, CareerForce St. Cloud, and Career Solutions.
mprnews.org
Minnehaha Creek is gone: Twin Cities, SW Minnesota now in extreme drought
Thursday’s updated U.S. Drought Monitor for Minnesota shows extreme drought has returned to the Twin Cities and parts of southern Minnesota. The extreme drought area (in red above) covers most of the central and southern Twin Cities southwest along the Minnesota River to the northeast of Mankato near St. Peter. Extreme drought also covers parts of southwestern Minnesota centered on Lyon County and Marshall.
fox9.com
Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall
A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
New T.J. Maxx to open in the Twin Cities this month
A new T.J. Maxx is set to open this month in the Twin Cities. The retailer announced the new store at Tamarack Village in Woodbury will open Thursday, Oct. 20. The roughly 26,000-square-foot store marks the relocation from the former T.J. Maxx store at nearby 2089 Old Hudson Road in St. Paul.
