ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Get ready for a hard freeze tonight

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Our first frost and freeze of the season is expected across Siouxland over the next two days, which will likely jumpstart our fall foliage transition. Widespread frost is likely across much of northern and western Siouxland this morning, followed by chilly afternoon temperatures that struggle to make it to the low to mid-50s.
ENVIRONMENT
siouxlandnews.com

Get ready for a big cooldown

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The last remaining thundershowers are expected to move out of Siouxland throughout the morning, leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Partly cloudy conditions will remain tomorrow, however a few stray showers will be possible when a strong cold front...
ENVIRONMENT
siouxlandnews.com

The first frost of the season is possible tonight

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — A strong Canadian cold front will plunge south into Siouxland today, dropping our temperatures for the end of the week. Highs today will reach near 60 degrees in the early afternoon, with temperatures falling after that. Overnight lows are expected to drop to near or...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Dakota Dunes#Siouxland
siouxlandnews.com

South Dakota small business owner seeks House District 17 seat

JEFFERSON, S.D. — Election day is just over a month away and Siouxland News is bringing you conversations with several local candidates in the run-up to the polls. Bekki Engquist-Schroeder is a Democrat running for South Dakota House District 17 and she spoke at an event in Jefferson, South Dakota.
JEFFERSON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Prairies Not Pipelines looks to a native Iowa alternative to CO2 capture

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The fight over CO2 pipelines in Iowa continued Tuesday night, Oct. 4th at Briar Cliff University, with a proposed solution. Prairies Not Pipelines was a community discussion over transforming parts of Iowa land back to the native prairie it once was and bringing natural carbon capture to the forefront.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
siouxlandnews.com

Tyson to move corporate team members to headquarters in Arkansas

DAKOTA DUNES, SD — A major announcement from Tyson Foods today could impact hundreds of local employees and their families. Tyson Foods has announced plans to relocate all its corporate team members from the Chicago, Downers Grove and Dakota Dunes area corporate locations to its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
SPRINGDALE, AR
siouxlandnews.com

Men impacted by domestic violence often fear stigma in seeking help

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and victims. One common myth is that Domestic Violence only affects women, but some men are also affected by the issue. "I'm being beaten up by my girlfriend or my wife...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy