siouxlandnews.com
Get ready for a hard freeze tonight
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Our first frost and freeze of the season is expected across Siouxland over the next two days, which will likely jumpstart our fall foliage transition. Widespread frost is likely across much of northern and western Siouxland this morning, followed by chilly afternoon temperatures that struggle to make it to the low to mid-50s.
siouxlandnews.com
Get ready for a big cooldown
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The last remaining thundershowers are expected to move out of Siouxland throughout the morning, leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Partly cloudy conditions will remain tomorrow, however a few stray showers will be possible when a strong cold front...
siouxlandnews.com
The first frost of the season is possible tonight
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — A strong Canadian cold front will plunge south into Siouxland today, dropping our temperatures for the end of the week. Highs today will reach near 60 degrees in the early afternoon, with temperatures falling after that. Overnight lows are expected to drop to near or...
siouxlandnews.com
School Leader Switch: All four metro schools to gain new leaders by 2023
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The announcement of South Sioux City's Todd Strom leaving at the end of the school year is just one more change in a chain of moves within Siouxland metro schools. Dakota Valley was the first, replacing Dr. Jerry Rasmussen with Dr. Tonia Warzecha in June...
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
Joni Ernst joins YPN and EIDB for Seventh Annual Operation Diaper Drive
Cedar Rapids — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst announced she joined the Young Parents Network (YPN) and the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank to kick-off the Seventh Annual Operation Diaper Drive. The drive's goal is to stock a full year’s supply of diapers and wipes by the end of the month....
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota small business owner seeks House District 17 seat
JEFFERSON, S.D. — Election day is just over a month away and Siouxland News is bringing you conversations with several local candidates in the run-up to the polls. Bekki Engquist-Schroeder is a Democrat running for South Dakota House District 17 and she spoke at an event in Jefferson, South Dakota.
siouxlandnews.com
Noem "disappointed" in Tyson Foods announcement on closing Dakota Dunes office
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — One day after Tyson Foods announced it was closing its Dakota Dunes corporate office and asking its employees to relocate to Arkansas, one head of state is commenting on the move. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem reacted to Tyson's announcement by saying in a statement:
siouxlandnews.com
Prairies Not Pipelines looks to a native Iowa alternative to CO2 capture
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The fight over CO2 pipelines in Iowa continued Tuesday night, Oct. 4th at Briar Cliff University, with a proposed solution. Prairies Not Pipelines was a community discussion over transforming parts of Iowa land back to the native prairie it once was and bringing natural carbon capture to the forefront.
siouxlandnews.com
"Safe At Home" program offers safety and security options for domestic violence survivors
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa's Secretary of State Paul Pate is reminding Iowans that address confidentiality is available for those needing an extra layer of protection. His office manages Iowa’s Safe at Home program, which provides a "substitute" address for survivors of sexual abuse, domestic violence, assault, trafficking and stalking.
siouxlandnews.com
Tyson to move corporate team members to headquarters in Arkansas
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — A major announcement from Tyson Foods today could impact hundreds of local employees and their families. Tyson Foods has announced plans to relocate all its corporate team members from the Chicago, Downers Grove and Dakota Dunes area corporate locations to its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
siouxlandnews.com
Ramping up campaigns, both of Iowa's gubernatorial candidates release new political ads
DES MOINES, Iowa — We're nearly a month away from the midterms and candidates like Governor Kim Reynolds and her democratic opponent Deidre DeJear are ramping up their campaigns. Both of Iowa's gubernatorial candidates, targeting the actions of their opponent, in new political ad campaigns. Democrat, Deidre DeJear, targeting...
siouxlandnews.com
Gov. Ricketts issues response to speculation around upcoming U.S. Senate vacancy
LINCOLN, Neb. — Current Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the odds-on favorite to become the next president of the University of Florida, and because of this, it is becoming increasingly likely that Sasse may announce his resignation from the U.S. Senate soon. Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement Friday...
siouxlandnews.com
Men impacted by domestic violence often fear stigma in seeking help
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and victims. One common myth is that Domestic Violence only affects women, but some men are also affected by the issue. "I'm being beaten up by my girlfriend or my wife...
