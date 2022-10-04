Read full article on original website
HappyGirl71
3d ago
Absolutely ridiculous. They are not following the science. The kids have a higher chance of dying from being shot than dying from covid
Reply
10
David Roche
3d ago
Says a lot about that school. They can't even follow the science.
Reply(1)
14
Related
Do New Jersey Schools Have A Segregation Issue? A Lawsuit Suggests So...
In 1947, New Jersey formally illegalized segregation in schools. On paper, racial segregation is a thing of the past in the Garden State. However, real life seems to have other plans. It's now 2022...and we're still fighting to actually have schools show inclusion.
piscatawayschools.org
PHS junior achieves perfect score on AP exam
A junior at Piscataway High School is one of just 369 students in the world to achieve a perfect score on the 2022 Advanced Place Computer Science A exam. Tyler Tran took the test in May as a 10th-grader and was hoping to achieve a score of 5, the highest score available on AP exams. He was shocked when he did even better.
Is the NJ Political Process Skewed to Favor Men Over Women?
Getting elected to political office in New Jersey is usually never easy, but if you are a woman the task appears to be more difficult than if you’re a man. According to Debbie Walsh, the Center for American Women and Politics director at Rutgers University, only two of New Jersey’s 12 Congressional representatives are women — Mikie Sherill in the 11th Congressional District and Bonnie Watson Coleman in the 12th. Both are Democrats.
Surprise! Stunned N.J. teacher wins $25K ‘Oscars of teaching’ award.
An Ocean County teacher won a $25,000 national award for educators on Friday — and it was all a huge surprise. The Milken Family Foundation, which awards cash prizes to outstanding U.S. educators, stunned Shaina Brenner with its educator award during a school assembly in Jackson Friday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Low turnout as NJ voters approve borrowing $600M for school projects
Nine of 11 school referendums were passed by voters in Thursday’s special election with results from two elections not yet reported. A yes vote allows the projects to move forward and to be funded by up to 40% debt service aid from the state, which offsets property taxes in the school district.
N.J. schools must notify parents when they lock kids in padded ‘quiet rooms,’ proposed law says
New Jersey schools would be required to immediately notify parents if a student is locked inside a padded isolation closet under a proposed law designed to force educators to be more transparent about the controversial technique often used on disabled students. The proposed legislation follows an NJ Advance Media investigation,...
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Attorney Gen. Letitia James Secures Over $75,000 for Unnecessary Pediatric Procedures
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a $753,457 agreement with pediatric dentist Dr. Barry L. Jacobson and his company HQRC Management Services LLC (HQRC), along with 13 other affiliated pediatric dentistry locations. The dentistry group allegedly performed and billed for medically unnecessary pediatric root canals. This settlement is the result of a joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU), and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, which is collecting $313,783 for the United States’ shares of New York and New Jersey Medicaid damages as part of this agreement.
N.J. looks to crack down on nursing homes: ‘We must fix this system as lives are literally at stake.’
The five-star Nursing Home Compare rating system, created by the federal government to help consumers shop for a nursing home, would be utilized to take punitive action against consistently low-scoring facilities in New Jersey, if a bill that passed a Senate panel is signed into law. The legislation is one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.J. reports 1,641 COVID cases, 6 deaths; no counties remain at ‘high risk’ for transmission, CDC says
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,641 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six confirmed deaths as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) deem every county in the state to be at either “low” or “medium” risk for coronavirus transmission. The statewide rate of transmission...
New Jersey records one of nation’s biggest spikes in poverty
TRENTON – Poverty increased more in New Jersey than nearly all other states between 2019 and 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, which also showed the state’s median income dropped by 1.7% in that time. The poverty rate in New Jersey went up...
NJ accuses 5 towns of violating law regarding same-sex marriage
TRENTON – Five municipalities were issued violation notices by the state for having marriage licensing information on their websites that limits the availability of licenses to opposite-gender couples and excludes applicants with a nonbinary gender identity. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced Thursday that the Division on Civil Rights launched...
Federal Report Finds Bad News for NJ Economy
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
Murphy’s brand new plan to address rising mental illness in N.J. schools already facing a backlash
With the pandemic contributing to the rising rates of depression and anxiety among kids, the Murphy administration has announced a statewide plan that would make mental wellness a priority in the classroom and identify and refer students in need of counseling services outside their school. But in launching the New...
Gov. Murphy ‘disgusted’ by allegations of abuse in women’s soccer that include ex-coach of his team
Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he was “disgusted” by allegations of harassment and sexual abuse in professional women’s soccer detailed in a new investigation, including accusations against a coach who once worked for the New Jersey team he co-owns. “I’ve not read the entirety of the report,...
N.J. pension fund would stop investing in fossil fuels under bill advanced Thursday
The bill would require the state's pension fund to divest from all fossil fuel companies within two years. The post N.J. pension fund would stop investing in fossil fuels under bill advanced Thursday appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey Globe
Cherry Hill, nine other school districts pass special bond referendums
Voters in ten New Jersey school districts appearered to be approved special school referendums on Thursday, but one other school districts still have incomplete results. Cherry Hill voters approved a $363.9 million bond proposal for upgrades and additions to 19 public schools by a more than 2-1 margin, 8,841 to 4,011 69%-31% margin. Among the 8,841 vote-by-mail ballots created an insurmountable 71%-29% lead, 6,287 to 2,535.
2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list
Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
New Jersey Globe
Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee
Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
N.J. could divest its $92B pension fund from fossil fuels. What it means financially and for climate change.
New Jersey would join a growing list of states to divest its pension fund from fossil fuel companies if a long-stalled bill crosses the finish line in Trenton this fall. The legislation (A1733), now in its fourth iteration after it was first introduced in 2017, has gained new momentum in recent weeks as the fight against climate change intensifies nationwide. It will be considered Thursday by the state Senate’s environment committee.
The record shows that this candidate is not out to help New Jerseyans | Letter
There was an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Supporters of Donald Trump tried to overturn the results of the election. They chanted: ”Hang Mike Pence.” In the chaos they created, five people died. The Republican National Committee said this was “legitimate political discourse.” Anyone who watched the House...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 12