CoinTelegraph
What is Bitcoin hash rate and why does it matter?
The amount of processing and computing power being given to the network through mining is referred to as Bitcoin’s hash rate. A fixed-length alphanumeric code representing any length of words, messages, or data is called a "hash." Blockchain technology is the foundation of Bitcoin (BTC) and many other cryptocurrencies....
CoinTelegraph
How to earn passive crypto income with Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC), along with other cryptocurrencies, has provided people with a venue to earn passive income, making money without any active involvement. One doesn't need to take unnecessary trading risks or spend time reading and analyzing reams of information. While the concept of passive earning isn't new, cryptocurrency has undoubtedly...
CoinTelegraph
Autumn bulls vs. winter bears — Will October be bullish or bearish for Bitcoin? Watch Market Talks
October has historically been a green month for Bitcoin, but will this trend continue, keeping in mind the current macro market conditions? Join us as we discuss this and more with our host, Joe Hall, and Rekt Capital, a crypto trader and analyst.
CoinTelegraph
FTX’s $1.4B bid on Voyager Digital assets: A gambit or a way out for users?
In September, cryptocurrency exchange FTX US secured the winning bid for the assets of embattled crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital with a bid of approximately $1.4 billion. The bid was made up of the fair market value of Voyager’s crypto holdings “at a to-be-determined date in the future.”
CoinTelegraph
‘New frontier’ of crypto laundering involves cross-chain bridges and DEXs — Elliptic
New research from blockchain analytics and crypto compliance firm Elliptic has revealed the extent to which cross-chain bridges and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have removed barriers for cybercriminals. In an Oct. 4 report titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” Elliptic researchers Eray Arda Akartuna and Thibaud Madelin took a deep dive...
CoinTelegraph
As BitMart’s NFT marketplace grows, so does interest in their unique “Vote to Earn” NFT
This publication is sponsored. Cointelegraph does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company. Cointelegraph is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release.
CoinTelegraph
Michael Saylor snubs claims he doesn’t use Bitcoin Lightning Network
The executive chairman of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, does not like to be called out. He responded to a poll shared by Eric Wall, a crypto researcher, that suggested he had not used Bitcoin’s layer-2 Lightning Network more than three times with a Twitter poll of his own. Saylor replied...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin still has $14K target, warns trader as DXY due ‘parabola’ break
Bitcoin (BTC) held $20,000 into Oct. 5 with trader targets still including a fresh high before rejection. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching $20,470 on Bitstamp overnight before returning lower. The pair succeeded in maintaining the 2017 old all-time high as support, something on-chain analytics resource...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin derivatives data reflects traders’ belief that $20K will become support
Bitcoin (BTC) showed strength on Oct. 4 and 5, posting a 5% gain on Oct. 5 and breaking through the $20,000 resistance. The move liquidated $75 million worth of leverage short (bear) positions and it led some traders to predict a potential rally to $28,000. As described by Moustache, the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin can solve the DeFi onboarding crisis, argues exec
As the decentralized finance space remains plagued with hacks, people have become less interested in jumping in and engaging with DeFi. But, according to Dennis Jarvis, the CEO of Bitcoin.com, there is a way for DeFi adoption to move forward through Bitcoin (BTC). In a keynote speech at the Blockchain...
CoinTelegraph
It’s happened: Someone’s filed for Cramer ETFs with the SEC
Connecticut-based advisory firm Tuttle Capital Management has submitted a preliminary prospectus filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) centered around betting against investment tips from Jim Cramer. Cramer is the host of CNBC’s Mad Money and has become a popular meme in...
CoinTelegraph
Norway's government proposes eliminating reduced electricity tax for Bitcoin miners
Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, the finance minister of Norway, has suggested the government abolish a scheme that allows crypto data centers to pay a reduced rate on electricity. In an Oct. 6 announcement, the government of Norway proposed that data centers operating in the country be subject to the same electricity tax rates as other industries, representing a potential change in policy for Bitcoin (BTC) miners. According to the government, the reduced rate should be phased out as the demand for electricity was rising in certain areas.
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase expands to Australia with focus on institutions in ‘months to come’
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will expand its services in Australia, launching a local entity and an updated suite of services for retail crypto traders, hinting that institutional products are soon to follow. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Nana Murugesan, Coinbase’s vice president of international and business development, said building during bear...
CoinTelegraph
'Violent' Bitcoin breakout due as BTC open interest nears all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed rangebound at the Oct. 6 Wall Street open with traders already planning for a “violent” breakout. Bitcoin whale activity highlights the importance of $19,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it moved up and down by only a matter of a...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: NYDIG stacks sats, Elon buys Twitter
Amid the bear market, positive signs of crypto adoption continue to emerge. Also, Elon Musk is finally moving ahead with plans to acquire Twitter.
CoinTelegraph
South Carolina treasurer goes on Bitcoin ’fact-finding trip’ to El Salvador
Curtis Loftis, the treasurer for the U.S. state of South Carolina, spent five days in El Salvador as part of an “exploratory trip” focusing on cryptocurrencies. According to an Oct. 5 announcement, Loftis was part of a delegation including South Carolina business leaders, rural health officials, and individuals “interested in the expansion of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies” who met with officials from El Salvador’s government in an effort to understand the country’s efforts to adopt Bitcoin (BTC). The cryptocurrency has been legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar in the Central American nation since El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law went into effect in September 2021.
CoinTelegraph
Mainstream NFT adoption will be driven mostly by their utility
Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have seen a stratospheric surge in popularity accompanied by sky-high values, giving rise to legitimate and ongoing worries about a market bubble, as many projects lacked real-world application or utility. NFT utility is an essential component because it adds value and functionality to the technology. One of...
CoinTelegraph
Bitwise launches Web3 ETF for institutional and retail investors
Bitwise Asset Management announced on Oct. 3 a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to both institutional and retail investors, giving them access to companies “positioned to benefit” from Web3 growth. Bitwise, in a statement, said it marks “the next wave of the internet’s development characterized by greater decentralization and...
CoinTelegraph
EU regulators ban cross-border payments from Russian crypto accounts
In a statement released on Oct. 6, the European Union introduced another set of sanctions against Russia due to the prolonged and recently escalated conflict in Ukraine. The new sanctions include a complete ban on cross-border crypto payments between Russians and the EU. This statement includes the prohibition of, “all crypto-asset wallets, accounts, or custody services, irrespective of the amount of the wallet.”
CoinTelegraph
Get your money back: The weird world of crypto litigation
Want to sue a crypto project that ripped you off? That will be $1 million, thank you. Luckily, there are options for those who face the daunting prospect of spending a small yacht’s worth of money in lawyer fees for their chance at crypto justice. In practice, the majority...
