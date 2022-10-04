TUSCULUM ROUNDUP: Kollberg In Hunt At Rendleman Invitational

SALISBURY, N.C. — Tusculum’s Thomas Kollberg fired an ever par 71 and is one shot out of the lead after Monday’s first round of the Richard Rendleman Invitational.

The two-day, 36-hole event is being played at the Country Club of Salisbury and hosted by Catawba.

The Pioneers are in fourth place in the team competition after carding a 304. Catawba is first with 297, followed by Fayetteville State and Belmont Abbey B who are tied for second place with 299. Tusculum is fourth, followed by Livingstone (308), North Greenville (309), Mars Hill (318), Belmont Abbey C (320) and UVA Wise (328).

Catawba’s Riley Smith was the lone player in the tournament field in red numbers on Monday with his one-under par 71. Belmont Abbey’s Brendan Kelly is third with 72, followed by Xavier Proctor (73), Jack McCarthy (74) and Elian Infante (74).

TU rookie Nicholas Taggart is tied for 17th place with 76. Blake Williams is tied for 22nd with 78, while the Pioneer duo of Riley Brown and Liam Hermansson each shot 79 and are tied for 26th.

Kollberg is in quest of his second tournament medal in as many weeks. He shot a four-under par 69-67=166 at the King Invitational.

Tuesday’s final round will be played at the Country Club of Salisbury.

WOMEN’S GOLF Pioneers 10th

SALISBURY, N.C. — Tusculum University freshman Reagan Padilla posted a 77 and is tied for seventh after the opening round of the Patsy Rendleman Invitational, which is being held at the Country Club of Salisbury.

The Pioneers carded a 331 in Monday’s round and are in 10th place in the team competition. Lenoir-Rhyne has the first day lead with 305, four strokes ahead of second place Belmont Abbey. Coker is third with 314, while Mount Olive is fourth with 318. Belmont Abbey B, host Catawba and UNC Pembroke are locked in a three-way tie for fifth place with 323.

North Greenville is eighth with 325, followed by King (328), Tusculum (331) and Pfeiffer (356).

TU’s Nilubol Panno is second on the team and tied for 12th overall with her 78. Emilie Jacobsen is tied for 45th place with 87, while Adrienne O’Brien and Lindsay Self each shot 89 and are 50th.

Four players are tied for first place with 73 including Albany Bock (Belmont Abbey), Marta Escudero (Lenoir-Rhyne), Beatriz Espelosin (Lenoir-Rhyne) and Daniella Gyoni (Coker).

The final round will be played on Tuesday.