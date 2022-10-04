Read full article on original website
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Elko. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will provide free flu shots on Saturday, Oct. 15, to everyone who needs one, ages 4 and up. The drive-through clinic will be held in the hospital parking lot (2001 Errecart Blvd.) from 8 a.m. to noon. While the flu shots are completely free, the public is encouraged to bring a donation of canned food which the hospital will distribute to local food banks.
Rewrite: News from past issues
------ NEVADA BUSINESS COLLEGE, Elko, Nevada: The following are the studies comprised in our regular Business Course: Book-keeping and Actual Business Practice, Penmanship, Business Arithmetic, Business Law, Practical Grammar, Correspondence and Spelling. In addition to these students may take Typewriting at an additional cost of fifty cents per month rent for machine. The Shorthand Course has for its principal branches: Shorthand, Typewriting, Correspondence and Spelling. Tuition will be $10 per month. A reduction of ten per cent is made from this figure when two or more students from one family enter at the same time. Fall term opens Nov. 1, 1897, in the High School Building.
Elko County burn ban ends Saturday
ELKO -- The Elko County Fire Protection District will open controlled burning effective at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Burning hours are 6 a.m. to noon daily. All-natural vegetation burning must be completely extinguished by noon. Small warming or cooking fires are permitted at any hour. If the burn escapes...
COVID levels rising again in Elko
ELKO – The COVID-19 virus is making another comeback in Elko. Virus concentrations at the city’s sewage treatment plant began to rise in September, after dropping significantly in August. The level is still far below July’s peak. Biobot Analytics reported the effective virus concentration was 409,676 genome...
Camaro crashes into building on College Parkway
ELKO – A late-night car crash resulted in injuries and damage to a building on College Parkway. Elko Police are investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block. “Upon arrival on scene, officers found a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro crashed into a business and...
Plans for Vitality Women’s Residence in Elko move forward
ELKO — Vitality Center is another step closer to having a new women’s residence. Elko City Planning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 4, conditionally approved a conditional use permit for a new Vitality Unlimited Women’s Residence on Southside Drive. Vitality Unlimited CEO Ester Quilici told the planning commissioners...
Man seeks fuel assistance for stolen pickup
ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week in Wells after he contacted authorities for fuel voucher assistance to gas up a stolen pickup. A deputy from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a gas station shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on the fuel voucher request. James M. Huskey, 55, was walking toward the deputy when dispatch reported that the 2002 Chevrolet had been reported stolen.
Spartans win Tom Laythe Invitational
FOLSOM, California — Although the victory technically came in the “small school division,” the Spring Creek boys cross country team knocked down a large victory. At a big meet — against quality competition — the Spartans dominated the field Saturday during the Tom Laythe Cross Country Invitational, in Folsom, California.
Rocks thrown at trucks on Interstate 80
ELKO – One of two men walking along a remote part of Interstate 80 in eastern Elko County was arrested Monday after truck drivers reported he threw rocks at them. One of the drivers said her rig was struck in the windshield and she was peppered with broken glass, almost causing her to crash. The other driver took video on his cellphone of the man throwing rocks.
Indians square off with Wave, in Fallon
ELKO — Without beating around the bush, Friday’s football game between Elko and Fallon is probably for the league title. The Indians (6-1 overall, 2-0 in league) will travel and square off with the Greenwave (4-1 in league, 2-0 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Fallon. The...
Mayoral candidates discuss economy, air service and rec center
ELKO – Elko’s mayoral candidates found much common ground in several hot button issues during a candidate forum hosted by the Government Affairs Committee of the Elko Area Chamber. Incumbent Mayor Reece Keener and challenger Michael Hagen discussed their thoughts on airline service, the economy, and a proposed...
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (14) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Lady Spartans dig out 1-0 win over Lady Greenwave
SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls soccer team did not play its best ball Thursday against Fallon, but the Lady Spartans still managed a 1-0 victory and got back into the win column after a 4-1 road loss Tuesday to Lowry. Spring Creek sophomore Jacey Lindquist found the...
Gift card scam targets Elko residents
ELKO – A gift card scam in which the perpetrators pretend to be law enforcement officers is making the rounds again. Callers are contacting businesses and claiming to be conducting an investigation, according to the Elko Police Department. The person tells the unsuspecting manager or employee they need them to take money from the business and use it to purchase gift cards.
Spartans hang on for 1-0 victory
SPRING CREEK — On Tuesday, the Spring Creek boys soccer team didn’t always play its best — but the Spartans did enough. After 70 minutes of scoreless ball, Spring Creek netted the lone goal of the contest for a 1-0 victory over Lowry. In the early stages...
Letter from Elko Schools Superintendent CJ Anderson
My name is CJ Anderson and I’m the Superintendent of Schools for the Elko County School District. I’m honored to be in this position and for the opportunity to help guide our wonderful students, staff and families forward in improving and bettering our schools and the education our students receive.
Birth announcement
Savanah and Tyler Vera are the parents of a daughter, Renae Avery Vera, born at 10:49 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 21 inches.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
-- James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000. -- Marcus R. Swallow, 35, of Clinton, Utah was arrested Oct. 2, 2022...
Cooper hauls Lady Indians past Lady Greenwave, 7-0
ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team started slowly in its Wednesday match against Fallon, but the Lady Indians — and freshman Brielle Cooper — exploded in the second half. After a 1-0 lead at the break, Elko put up six goals after halftime — four by Cooper — and cruised to a 7-0 victory.
