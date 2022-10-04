Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Related
New Eatery In Fairfield Offers Blend Of Traditional, Contemporary Italian Cuisine
A new restaurant in Fairfield is offering a seasonal menu that blends traditional and contemporary Italian cuisine. Il Pellicano officially opened on Friday, Sept. 23, said Massimo Tabacco, who co-owns the restaurant with Matthew Balk. The restaurant, located at 1460 Post Road, serves a selection of small plates and appetizers,...
ctexaminer.com
Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival
OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
zip06.com
‘Boats, Beer and Barbecue’ Sails Out of Stony Creek
A grand fundraiser with a delicious barbecue was held on the waterfront property of Ted and Tina Ells in Stony Creek on September 16, leaving behind a treasure chest of possible programs the Stony Creek Museum can host in the future due to the generosity of our sponsors. The display...
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Insanely Popular Fast Food Spot Breaking Ground in Wappingers Falls
Once completed, this will be the chain's seventh restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Over the last couple of years, the Hudson Valley has seen an increase in options when it comes to fast food restaurants. Some have closed (Sonic) while others have decided to expand in the area. One restaurant choosing to expand in the area are the folks at Popeyes Louisanna Chicken.
New Britain Herald
Woman goes from supervising prison inmates to opening original wellness cafe in Berlin
BERLIN – Nia Petaway, owner of Organic Dose in Berlin, went from managing, supervising and overseeing officers and inmates in a prison to managing and supervising the health and wellness of the community. “A year ago today I resigned as a lieutenant in a prison,” Petaway said. “I didn’t...
'All of a sudden, we don't have a venue anymore.' LI couples forced to make wedding changes as Smithtown ends deal with caterer
Some Long Island couples were thrown a major curve ball when they learned the caterer providing the reception was no longer servicing their wedding venue.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Climate-Controlled Safe Haven For Vintage ‘Hot Wheels’ Opens In Danbury
The next time I purchase a vintage collector car, which would be the first time, it is good to know that there is a perfect place to store it right down the street here in Danbury. My thanks to CT Insider for the heads-up on this one because I am...
Register Citizen
Johnny Depp focus of Norwalk Halloween haunted house at SoNo mall
NORWALK — From drag queen witches to haunted houses, there are a number of Halloween-themed events that are set to begin. Starting next weekend, the Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts will hold a haunted house in The SoNo Collection mall parking lot. The 30-minute tours, which begin Oct. 14 and continue on weekends until the end of the month, will feature a Johnny Depp theme.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Register Citizen
L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend
Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Recent Advances in Heart Surgery – Dr. Gabriele DiLuozzo, Cardiologist
What are the leading causes compared to 20 or 30 years ago?. What innovations have improved the outcomes of these surgeries?. To what extent have less invasive procedures replaced traditional. open surgery for heart and vascular conditions?. What do you see on the horizon for these types of surgeries?. What...
NBC Connecticut
Dangerous Strain of Bird Flu Detected in New Haven County
The state Department of Agriculture said the highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock in New Haven County. Officials said the flock consists of turkeys, guinea fowl and chickens. The animals are pets and aren't commercial property. The positive avian flu results were detected on Oct....
Eyewitness News
Boy from Bethel steps up to help local restaurants
BETHEL, CT (WFSB) - A boy in Bethel has taken it upon himself to help restaurants in his area. He started at the beginning of the pandemic because of the dire need. Now he’s still tasting his way across his community. 11-year-old Nicky Zooks will eat just about anything.
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's Place
Singer and Songwriter Taylor SwiftAmy Sussman / GI. If you're a Taylor Swift fan this night is for you. The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night at Toad’s Place in New Haven, Connecticut on November 10, 2022.
iheart.com
The Meriden Humane Society Adoption Event
Come on down on Saturday 10/8/2022 -12-4 pm for the Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Event. Featuring adoptable cats and dogs from the Meriden Humane Society!. There will be an adoption bus with adoptable cats and some of the MHS pups will be making a special appearance. MHS is offering special adoption rates for any cats adopted during the event.
Register Citizen
The Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival in Bethlehem opens Oct. 8 — Here's what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Garlic lovers should head to Bethlehem this weekend to get their fix of garlicky dips, cheeses, breads and more. The 17th annual Connecticut Garlic & Harvest festival is happening this weekend, Oct. 7-8, at the Bethlehem fairgrounds from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. A variety of vendors will be on site offering samples of garlic foods, garlic-growing techniques and garlic-related arts and crafts. The event is suitable for children and garlic-loving adults alike.
DoingItLocal
Valley on Fire
2022-10-05@8:58pm– Shelton and Derby CT– A fully involved fire on Caroline Street, multi-family home in Derby As that was going on there was a rollover car fire accident on Route 8 northbound between exits 13 and 12. Fire photographer Sayje Benjamin is on his was as I cover this area. Radio reports say Route 8 is a parking lot and a fire truck was involved in an accident on exit 12.
fox5ny.com
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
Comments / 1