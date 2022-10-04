ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Nate Hackett, Russell Wilson haven't been a good fit so far

DENVER (AP) — Aside from their shared optimism, Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson have proven to be a less-than-ideal fit so far. Shotgun formations are the wrinkle in the rookie head coach’s West Coast philosophies, and they haven’t meshed well with Wilson, who shows off fantastic footwork and meticulous mechanics from under center but looks lost in the shotgun. Denver’s coach said Friday he’d be willing to let Wilson run more of the plays he’s accustomed to, but he noted the Broncos offense is already a hybrid of the two styles and what would really help is better execution and fewer penalties. “I think we definitely want to take a hard look at everything that he’s done successfully and make sure we’re accommodating him as much as possible so that he feels comfortable,” Hackett said. “But at the same time, we want to do things that our players do. It’s a different team than the team that he was on in the past. So we just want to make sure we’re doing all the right stuff.”
The Associated Press

Phillies' 6-run ninth tops Cardinals in 6-3 wild-card win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadelphia scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and the Phillies beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 on Friday in the opening game of their National League wild-card series. The Cardinals, who were 74-3 on the season when leading after eight innings, were poised to put away another close game after Juan Yepez connected for the first go-ahead pinch-hit homer in franchise history with two outs in the seventh inning. But after struggling all afternoon against José Quintana and the St. Louis bullpen, the Phillies finally got their powerful offense going against Ryan Helsley. JT Realmuto began the ninth-inning rally with a single, and walks for Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos loaded the bases before the All-Star closer plunked Alec Bohm to score a run. The Cardinals training staff came out to check on Helsley, who had jammed the middle finger on his pitching hand earlier in the week in Pittsburgh. He tried to throw another warmup pitch but was pulled for Andre Pallante, who gave up Segura’s hit through the right side of the infield that put Philadelphia in front.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

