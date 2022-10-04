Read full article on original website
FBI issues warning on “Pig Butchering”
FBI has issued a warning for crypto investors to be vigilant about Pig Butchering. To those who know little about the term in Cryptocurrency investment, here’s a gist of it. It is nothing but winning the trust of investors and somehow pressurizing them to deposit more and more into wallets and websites that are eventually controlled by threat actors.
Ransomware news headlines trending on Google
Lloyd’s London, a leading insurance trader in the world, has apparently experienced cyber attack that is currently being deeply probed. The company issued a press statement that it has hired a cyber experts team to investigate the incident and those behind the attack. Because, UK is supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia, the suspicion finger obliviously is pointing towards Kremlin.
Is backup the only solution to block ransomware threats
Well, to a certain extent, yes, say security experts! As it helps in recovering data when any untoward situation arises. However, the data backup must be done technically and must be efficient enough to be help users recover from a cyber incident with minimal downtime and public embarrassment. Coming to...
Toledo's 180th Fighter Wing would be 'called upon' in Russia or China conflict, Sen. Portman says
In what could be his final Toledo-area stop as a senator, Rob Portman visited the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing base at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on Friday to tour the base’s new hangars and talk about the role that the base could play in defending the homeland. The hangar upgrades mean improved storage of F-16 Fighting Falcons, and the facilities could eventually accommodate more advanced aircraft in the future, Mr. Portman said. “If there’s a broader conflict and in Eastern Europe because of what Vladimir Putin is threatening, or if there’s a conflict in Asia because of what China is threatening, very likely these guys are going to be called upon,” the senator told The Blade after the tour. Air guard officials said the new hangars will allow them to perform year-round maintenance regardless of weather.
Ransomware – undeniably top of mind
Ransomware’s first documented attack was relatively rudimentary. It was delivered via floppy disk containing a malware program in 1989 that told its victims to pay $189 in ransom to a PO Box in Panama. Today ransomware criminals are significantly more sophisticated, thanks to advances in cyber methods and cryptocurrencies. Not all Ransomware is created equally. Like all malware, malicious codes vary in sophistication and modularity. As such, not all ransomware codes are made the same. While some are ordinary and even obtained freely on open-source platforms and forums, others are highly sophisticated and operated exclusively by elite cybercrime syndicates.
Uber CEO convicted for hiding 2016 data breach
San Francisco Federal Court convicted Joe Sullivan, the Ex- CEO of Uber, for hiding a massive data breach that took place in the year 2016. The statement was pronounced after going through a 4-week long testimony was presented from the side of Mr. Sullivan. Reliable sources from the court say...
