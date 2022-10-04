In what could be his final Toledo-area stop as a senator, Rob Portman visited the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing base at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on Friday to tour the base’s new hangars and talk about the role that the base could play in defending the homeland. The hangar upgrades mean improved storage of F-16 Fighting Falcons, and the facilities could eventually accommodate more advanced aircraft in the future, Mr. Portman said. “If there’s a broader conflict and in Eastern Europe because of what Vladimir Putin is threatening, or if there’s a conflict in Asia because of what China is threatening, very likely these guys are going to be called upon,” the senator told The Blade after the tour. Air guard officials said the new hangars will allow them to perform year-round maintenance regardless of weather.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 35 MINUTES AGO