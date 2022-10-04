ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber CEO convicted for hiding 2016 data breach

San Francisco Federal Court convicted Joe Sullivan, the Ex- CEO of Uber, for hiding a massive data breach that took place in the year 2016. The statement was pronounced after going through a 4-week long testimony was presented from the side of Mr. Sullivan. Reliable sources from the court say...
Ransomware news headlines trending on Google

Lloyd’s London, a leading insurance trader in the world, has apparently experienced cyber attack that is currently being deeply probed. The company issued a press statement that it has hired a cyber experts team to investigate the incident and those behind the attack. Because, UK is supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia, the suspicion finger obliviously is pointing towards Kremlin.
