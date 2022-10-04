Read full article on original website
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief over the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country, where flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday’s grisly gun and knife attack were children, mostly preschoolers. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was due to give birth this month and who worked at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan.
Hurricane Ian's aftermath, noteworthy NFL headlines, and more top news from the past week
From aerial shots of the destruction Hurricane Ian left behind, to news of divorce from Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, here's some of our top stories this week. Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies at 90. By KRISTIN M. HALL, AP Entertainment Writer. Updated 21 hrs...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene; Biden heads to Florida; Judge passes Maris with No. 62
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Oct....
Biden's nuclear 'Armageddon' warning; high-stakes jobs report out today; MLB playoffs are here
Today is Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Nuclear 'Armageddon'...
He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump
After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate
RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The major-party candidates to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr parried over inflation, abortion and election integrity Friday night in what’s expected to be their only debate. Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd met at a...
Judge won't block Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Phoenix on Friday refused to put on hold her order requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, pending an appeal. U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa said state GOP Chair Kelli Ward had failed to show that she would suffer irreparable harm if congressional investigators for the records. And she again rejected Ward’s claims that her First Amendment rights would be chilled if investigators were able to learn whom she spoke with while trying to challenge former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat. Humetewa said she found Ward’s “alleged concern speculative — and in light of disclosures made during oral argument — dubious.” She noted that Ward’s lawyers pointed out at a Tuesday hearing that she had written a book about sending an alternate slate of fake presidential electors to Congress and filmed multiple videos of her actions and posted them on YouTube.
Family: Maris Jordan, a Las Vegas stabbing victim, left 'ripples of love' around the world
Wherever Maris Jordan went — and she had been to many places around the world — she left behind "ripples of love." Driven by a sense of adventure, Jordan began traveling in 2014 after graduating from Washington State University. ...
