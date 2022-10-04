ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wunc.org

Bleak scores and high demand mark North Carolina's virtual school options

The latest test scores brought more evidence that online education doesn’t work well for most students, whether they’re in virtual charter schools or online academies created by school districts during the pandemic. But state officials say virtual classes remain in high demand with some families. North Carolina’s two...
EDUCATION
country1037fm.com

Video:Charlotte School Teacher Smoking In The Classroom?

An 8th grader at Randolph Middle School in Charlotte thought something smelled funny. But it took a second for it to register that it was cigarette smoke. What student would dare smoke in school? Apparently it wasn’t a student, it was a teacher. The teacher reportedly stood in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Furry' costume ban proposed by Iredell-Statesville school board

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell-Statesville School District may prohibit students from dressing in animal costumes at school events, according to a dress code change proposed by the district's board of education. On Monday, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education met to discuss, among other things, a proposed dress...
STATESVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Authorities respond to several schools across SC after false reports of active shooters

SOUTH CAROLINA — Authorities across South Carolina responded to several schools Wednesday after receiving false reports of active shooters at schools. The threats started coming in along the southeastern part of the Palmetto State, moved up the coast, then inland toward the capital, before reaching local districts at around 11 a.m. That’s when Channel 9 learned these were statewide school shooting prank calls that law enforcement from York, Chester and Lancaster counties were monitoring.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Union County woman wins $1M in NC lottery

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Susan Underwood of Monroe took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and pocketed a $1 million prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Underwood bought her ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after...
MONROE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says

A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
HICKORY, NC

