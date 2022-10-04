Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
wunc.org
Bleak scores and high demand mark North Carolina's virtual school options
The latest test scores brought more evidence that online education doesn’t work well for most students, whether they’re in virtual charter schools or online academies created by school districts during the pandemic. But state officials say virtual classes remain in high demand with some families. North Carolina’s two...
Union County School Board to discuss the search for substitute teacher positions
MONROE, N.C. — The Union County School Board is expected to decide Thursday night whether to bring in a company to find more substitute teachers. At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, anchor Genevieve Curtis will be in Monroe ahead of the meeting. VIDEO: Union County Public Schools offers $4,000...
Parent concerned about ‘toxic bullying’ in Livingstone College WBB program as school closes case
SALISBURY, N.C. — The parent of a local student-athlete is calling out Livingstone College in Salisbury over concerns of “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program and questioning the school’s investigation after it said no evidence was found to support the allegations. Gregory Turner told...
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
Video shows teacher smoking inside CMS middle school, student says
CHARLOTTE — Cell phone video from inside a Charlotte-Mecklenburg middle school appears to show a teacher brazenly smoking in front of middle school students. Eighth grader Amani Barner recorded the video at Randolph IB Middle School in southeast Charlotte. She told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson she doesn’t want the teacher back in the classroom.
country1037fm.com
'Furry' costume ban proposed by Iredell-Statesville school board
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell-Statesville School District may prohibit students from dressing in animal costumes at school events, according to a dress code change proposed by the district's board of education. On Monday, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education met to discuss, among other things, a proposed dress...
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, police say
NORWOOD, N.C. — A rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County, police said in a Facebook post. The Norwood Police Department said the bull escaped the Stanly County Livestock Market, a stockyard on Indian Mound Road. The bull is chocolate in color and is “extremely aggressive,” police...
Body of missing person recovered in North Carolina lake
Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.
wunc.org
EMS departments across North Carolina are understaffed and over burdened
About 10:30 a.m. on April 20, an 84-year-old Forsyth County resident tripped and fell to the floor in her kitchen. She laid there, unable to get up. Her husband quickly called 911. The dispatcher on the other end asked about the woman’s breathing. “Fine,” her husband said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
DR Horton plots Gastonia development with nearly 700 apartments, homes
GASTONIA, N.C. — A prominent national homebuilder with a large portfolio in the Charlotte market is seeking approvals for a Gastonia project with hundreds of residential units. Documents show the Gastonia Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Thursday on a rezoning request led by D.R....
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
Father charged after child brings loaded gun to elementary school in North Carolina
After an elementary school student brought a loaded gun to campus on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff's Office has charged a man for making the gun accessible to the child.
Homeowner asks City of Charlotte for help with 6-foot-deep hole that keeps getting bigger
CHARLOTTE — A man says a massive hole in the backyard of his University City home is expanding, and he’s hoping the City of Charlotte can fix it. Bernard Walker says the problem has been growing for the last year. “Every time it rains it just gets bigger,”...
Authorities respond to several schools across SC after false reports of active shooters
SOUTH CAROLINA — Authorities across South Carolina responded to several schools Wednesday after receiving false reports of active shooters at schools. The threats started coming in along the southeastern part of the Palmetto State, moved up the coast, then inland toward the capital, before reaching local districts at around 11 a.m. That’s when Channel 9 learned these were statewide school shooting prank calls that law enforcement from York, Chester and Lancaster counties were monitoring.
Union County woman wins $1M in NC lottery
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Susan Underwood of Monroe took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and pocketed a $1 million prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Underwood bought her ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says
A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
