SOUTH CAROLINA — Authorities across South Carolina responded to several schools Wednesday after receiving false reports of active shooters at schools. The threats started coming in along the southeastern part of the Palmetto State, moved up the coast, then inland toward the capital, before reaching local districts at around 11 a.m. That’s when Channel 9 learned these were statewide school shooting prank calls that law enforcement from York, Chester and Lancaster counties were monitoring.

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO