Charlotte, NC

wunc.org

Bleak scores and high demand mark North Carolina's virtual school options

The latest test scores brought more evidence that online education doesn’t work well for most students, whether they’re in virtual charter schools or online academies created by school districts during the pandemic. But state officials say virtual classes remain in high demand with some families. North Carolina’s two...
EDUCATION
WCNC

VERIFY: North Carolina recording laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cellphones can do just about everything these days, including acting as a camera while people record everything about them with the click of a button. But is it legal to record anything you see in public in North Carolina? A VERIFY viewer reached out to WCNC Charlotte about North Carolina's recording laws.
TECHNOLOGY
kiss951.com

50 North Carolina School Districts Ranked Best To Worst

Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
EDUCATION
wunc.org

NC virtual charter schools continue to have poor performance yet high demand

North Carolina’s two virtual charter schools have been allowed to expand their enrollment in recent years, despite continually poor student outcomes. That's one of the major themes the State Board of Education heard during an annual report on the schools Wednesday. More than 5,700 North Carolina students attended one...
EDUCATION
wkml.com

The Top 3 Halloween Candy Choices in North Carolina

Halloween is right around the corner, and that means it’s the best candy season in North Carolina!. October is my favorite month of the year! We dive deeper into the fall season, it’s my birthday month, and of course – it’s Halloween time!. 172 million Americans...
POLITICS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

$20 million in grants awarded to projects across North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program has awarded more than $20 million in grants to local and state transportation initiatives that will help make North Carolina roads safer, including several in the Cape Fear. The Governor’s Highway Safety Program will administer 106 community-based grants...
TRAFFIC
wunc.org

After avoiding large-scale damage from Ian, NC lends support to Florida

While Hurricane Ian cut a path of destruction across the Caribbean and Florida before weakening, it did not do nearly as much damage to North Carolina. Ian brought heavy rain and wind to North Carolina over the course of a few days, but Vice President of Operations and Logistics for the American Red Cross Brad Kieserman said the storm destroyed or caused major damage to less than 50 homes in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
WITN

North Carolina manufacturers highlighted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is declaring this week North Carolina Manufacturing Week. Our state has the fifth-largest manufacturing economy in the U.S. and the largest in the southeast. Not only that, but it grew 14% just last year alone. Examples of large manufacturers in Eastern Carolina are...
ECONOMY
richmondobserver

Fed’s H-2A labor costs leave N.C. farmers struggling to compete

Concerns about costs of farm labor program grow in N.C. Ron Cottle, the owner of Cottle Strawberry Nursey, Inc., Faison, N.C.,has seen the effects of inflation like every farmer across the U.S. this year. “It’s not even bad, it’s just terrible,” he told Carolina Journal. “Any material that we have had to purchase, 20% to 30% up on clamshells boxes, fertilizer over 100% up, fuel was crazy. Even this spring, with some of the crops bringing better pricing than last year, we still made more money last year because when you look at all of our costs with labor and everything being up, we didn’t do any better.”
AGRICULTURE
FiveThirtyEight

Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?

For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
POLITICS
piratemedia1.com

Classes should be fully canceled in midst of natural disasters

With the recent occurrence of Hurricane Ian, we are again reminded that these natural disasters can cause catastrophic damages of all ranges and it is vital to keep all students safe. Starting on Sept. 28, the state of North Carolina was put into a state of emergency, to brace for...
GREENVILLE, NC

