Read full article on original website
Related
wunc.org
Bleak scores and high demand mark North Carolina's virtual school options
The latest test scores brought more evidence that online education doesn’t work well for most students, whether they’re in virtual charter schools or online academies created by school districts during the pandemic. But state officials say virtual classes remain in high demand with some families. North Carolina’s two...
WCNC
Budd and Beasley go toe to toe for North Carolina’s open U.S senate seat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley will stand face to face to debate for North Carolina’s open U.S Senate seat. The two leading candidates are neck and neck with Budd at about 43% and Beasly not too far behind at 42%. For the latest...
WCNC
VERIFY: North Carolina recording laws
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cellphones can do just about everything these days, including acting as a camera while people record everything about them with the click of a button. But is it legal to record anything you see in public in North Carolina? A VERIFY viewer reached out to WCNC Charlotte about North Carolina's recording laws.
wunc.org
NC Read To Achieve summer camps did little for struggling young readers, report says
One in four of North Carolina’s third graders were held back or assigned to special reading classes this year because they couldn’t read at grade level, a new Read To Achieve report says. And the summer reading camps designed to help them catch up did little good, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiss951.com
50 North Carolina School Districts Ranked Best To Worst
Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
wunc.org
NC virtual charter schools continue to have poor performance yet high demand
North Carolina’s two virtual charter schools have been allowed to expand their enrollment in recent years, despite continually poor student outcomes. That's one of the major themes the State Board of Education heard during an annual report on the schools Wednesday. More than 5,700 North Carolina students attended one...
wkml.com
The Top 3 Halloween Candy Choices in North Carolina
Halloween is right around the corner, and that means it’s the best candy season in North Carolina!. October is my favorite month of the year! We dive deeper into the fall season, it’s my birthday month, and of course – it’s Halloween time!. 172 million Americans...
WRAL
NC principals should qualify for jobs with more than just a test, state board says
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina should allow principal candidates to use portfolios—instead of a test—to prove they’re ready to take on the job, the State Board of Education recommended Thursday. After hours of debate this week and following months of meetings, the board voted to...
RELATED PEOPLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
$20 million in grants awarded to projects across North Carolina
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program has awarded more than $20 million in grants to local and state transportation initiatives that will help make North Carolina roads safer, including several in the Cape Fear. The Governor’s Highway Safety Program will administer 106 community-based grants...
wunc.org
After avoiding large-scale damage from Ian, NC lends support to Florida
While Hurricane Ian cut a path of destruction across the Caribbean and Florida before weakening, it did not do nearly as much damage to North Carolina. Ian brought heavy rain and wind to North Carolina over the course of a few days, but Vice President of Operations and Logistics for the American Red Cross Brad Kieserman said the storm destroyed or caused major damage to less than 50 homes in the state.
WRAL
NC schools work to fill teacher vacancies
Central NC schools started the 2022-23 year nearly 1,000 teachers short. Central NC schools started the 2022-23 year nearly 1,000 teachers short.
WITN
North Carolina manufacturers highlighted
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is declaring this week North Carolina Manufacturing Week. Our state has the fifth-largest manufacturing economy in the U.S. and the largest in the southeast. Not only that, but it grew 14% just last year alone. Examples of large manufacturers in Eastern Carolina are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Harrison far ahead of Rowe in fundraising for Wake sheriff. What the candidates say
Four years ago an underdog Democratic defeated a longtime incumbent for Wake sheriff. But this year’s Democrat won’t be able to count on money from one source the last one had.
publicradioeast.org
New project will tell the stories of slaves who constructed the North Carolina State Capitol building
The North Carolina State Capitol is holding a series of listening sessions as the historic site prepares to launch a new digital humanities initiative, currently titled “From Naming to Knowing: Uncovering Slavery at the North Carolina State Capitol.”. The project names over 130 enslaved African American workers and craftsmen...
country1037fm.com
The ‘Coziest Restaurant In North Carolina’ Is One of My Personal Favorites
I am thrilled to find that a little tucked away restaurant near Boone, North Carolina has just been named the coziest. My husband Rick and I stumbled on to it last fall. This is exciting. The only problem is, now everyone is going to know about it. We decided at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richmondobserver
Fed’s H-2A labor costs leave N.C. farmers struggling to compete
Concerns about costs of farm labor program grow in N.C. Ron Cottle, the owner of Cottle Strawberry Nursey, Inc., Faison, N.C.,has seen the effects of inflation like every farmer across the U.S. this year. “It’s not even bad, it’s just terrible,” he told Carolina Journal. “Any material that we have had to purchase, 20% to 30% up on clamshells boxes, fertilizer over 100% up, fuel was crazy. Even this spring, with some of the crops bringing better pricing than last year, we still made more money last year because when you look at all of our costs with labor and everything being up, we didn’t do any better.”
FiveThirtyEight
Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?
For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
WFAE.org
North Carolina state Senate and House candidates to participate in a forum on race and equity
Midterm elections are fast approaching in North Carolina. Voters will get a chance to meet several candidates who represent north Mecklenburg at the Cornelius Town Hall Thursday at 6:30 pm. It is the first of three forums being held this month to help achieve racial equity in the communities of Cornelius, Davidson and Huntersville.
piratemedia1.com
Classes should be fully canceled in midst of natural disasters
With the recent occurrence of Hurricane Ian, we are again reminded that these natural disasters can cause catastrophic damages of all ranges and it is vital to keep all students safe. Starting on Sept. 28, the state of North Carolina was put into a state of emergency, to brace for...
Comments / 0