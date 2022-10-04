Read full article on original website
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief over the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country, where flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday’s grisly gun and knife attack were children, mostly preschoolers. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was due to give birth this month and who worked at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan.
Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities said Friday they were investigating the authenticity of the video attributed...
Man sentenced for damage caused during three-day standoff in Olympic National Park
A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday to three years of probation for damage caused during a three-day standoff with law enforcement officials in Olympic National Park last year, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. According to records, Caleb Jesse Chapman interfered with a federal communications system during the armed...
Family: Maris Jordan, a Las Vegas stabbing victim, left 'ripples of love' around the world
Wherever Maris Jordan went — and she had been to many places around the world — she left behind "ripples of love." Driven by a sense of adventure, Jordan began traveling in 2014 after graduating from Washington State University. ...
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
