Driver dead after crashing into home in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, MD – A 23-year-old man was found dead after crashing his Ford Mustang GT...
43-year-old stabbed to death in Baltimore, suspect arrested
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Shortly after midnight yesterday a 43-year-old man was stabbed to death in...
Suspect arrested in Belcamp stabbing
Belcamp, MD- The Harford County Sheriff’s office has announced the arrest of 30-year-old Timothy Mark...
Bystanders subdue 24-year-old gunman after Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, MD – One man was shot and another arrested after a shooting in...
Police investigating murder after man found shot dead in White Marsh
BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in...
Three D.C. 14-year-olds charged for armed carjacking attempt in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, MD – Police in Rockville have reported that three 14-year-old males from Washington, D.C....
Cambridge Police say 17-month-old child hospitalized after ingesting illegal drugs
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police responded to a home in Cambridge after a 17-month-old child was...
Three Shot, One Dead In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Shortly before 2 am yesterday morning, the Baltimore Police Department’s Western District...
Villanova woman struck and killed in crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – A 40-year-old woman was struck and killed by a passing car while...
Salem County man charged for death of mother following assault in Camden
CAMDEN, NJ – A Salem County man has been charged for the death of his...
Chick-fil-A robbery suspect sought in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Silver Spring have announced they are continuing their search of...
Owings Mills gunshot victim in critical condition
Owings Mills, MD – A man who was shot Sunday morning in Owings Mills was...
Baltimore police investigating abduction of one-year-old foster child
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the abduction of a child in...
Two teens shot in Catonsville, both in critical condition
Catonsville, MD- Two Catonsville teenagers were each shot at around 9:05 p.m. on Sunday. According...
Police say bomb threat at River Hill High School not credible, superintendent says it was a hoax
Clarksville, MD – Police descended upon River Hill High School after a report of a...
Gaithersburg police searching for missing 16 year old
Missing persons report by Gaithersburg Police Department Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department...
Woman assaulted during attempted carjacking in Rockville, three arrested
ROCKVILLE CITY, MD – Rockville city police department is investigating an attempted carjacking where a...
Man carjacked outside of his Laurel home
Laurel, MD- A Laurel man was carjacked after hearing his car alarm go off in...
16-year-old reported missing in Gaithersburg
Missing persons report filed by the Gaithersburg Police Department Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery...
22-year-old man shot to death in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 22-year-old man was killed shortly before noon on Sunday morning in...
