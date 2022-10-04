Two pools. Two elevators. Two primary suites. The most expensive listing in Montgomery County is a dual threat.

Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Five new bakeries in Montgomery County
There’s no better way to welcome the fall season than with a tasty baked treat to go with that pumpkin spice latte. Here are five bakeries that have recently opened in Montgomery County:. Boulangerie Christophe (Potomac) Boulangerie Christophe, a French bakery, opened in May in Cabin John Village shopping...
NBC Washington
‘It Really Hurts': Electrical Fire Destroys Decades-Old Auto Shop in Northern Virginia
A family business in Woodbridge, Virginia, was destroyed in a fire, and now the community is trying to help them rebuild. Penny's Used Auto Parts has been operating on Minnieville Road for nearly 70 years. Richard "Penny" Archie took over the shop from his father in the mid 1970s. The...
WTOP
Prince William Co. Historical Commission opposes PW Digital Gateway
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County Historical Commission has reiterated its opposition to the proposed PW Digital Gateway and is urging the county to abandon development plans for the area.
WTOP
Here are 12 of the most expensive and biggest development projects underway in N. Va.
Gigantic mixed-use projects around Metro — especially along the expanding Silver Line —dominate Northern Virginia’s development scene. Amazon HQ2, while certainly large and always a headline grabber, isn’t the biggest, perhaps by a long shot. Some truly colossal projects, especially along Metro in Fairfax and Loudoun counties, have been lumbering away, or at least stirring, for years. These are the ones you should really keep an eye on.
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
WJLA
Overturned dump truck closes MD-108 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An overturned dump truck closed both directions of Maryland Route 108 (Laytonsville Road) between Hawkins Creamery Road and Rocky Road are closed Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident may lead to extended closures in the area, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Man Wins $50,000 on Lottery Scratch-Off at Rockville Gas Station
Per Maryland Lottery: A lucky Silver Spring man is seeing plenty of green, thanks to an Extreme Green scratch-off that came his way. The 47-year-old scored a $50,000 top-prize win on the $5 game. The Montgomery County resident found his lucky instant ticket at Courthouse Exxon located at 700 Rockville Pike in Rockville. After scratching the entire play area, he saw that one of his numbers matched 17, which was one of the winning numbers. That number had a corresponding prize of $50,000.
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
WTOP
Person in custody following police chase through Arlington, Fairfax County
A person who police say fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Virginia is in custody. It ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said that a person jumped out of a car following a crash and started firing at police who were following. Police identified the man as Ricardo Singleton, 27.
storereporter.com
Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall
Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
Legal, civil rights advocates keeping a close eye on how Metro's fare evasion campaign is enforced
WASHINGTON — There is no such thing as a free ride, or at least there won't be on Metro starting in November, when Metro Transit Police begin issuing fines to people looking to avoid paying to ride. But for now, fare evaders are still abundant on the transit system....
WTOP
‘What a day this was’: 1 arrested after firing shots at police during chase through Northern Virginia
A person who police said fired shots at officers following a traffic stop in Northern Virginia is in custody. What police described as a nearly 12-hour search ended in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church on Thursday night. A witness said a person jumped...
rockvillenights.com
Miller's Ale House has closed in Rockville
Has closed at 1471 Rockville Pike. The restaurant and bar operated there for a decade. Miller's had a 4.1 out of 5 rating on Google and Facebook, a 3.5 on TripAdvisor and 3 stars on Yelp, so they weren't exactly run out of town. Its closure really is the end of an era, in a way.
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
WTOP
DC police identify Va. pedestrian struck in Northwest
D.C. police have identified a Virginia man, who was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck trying to cross the intersection of 10th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., Venancie Musabe, 60, of Fredericksburg, tried to cross Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, from the south side of the street...
californianewswire.com
The Story of the Orange Dress: Ashburn-Based Private Chef Turned Heads at her Wedding in Local Berryville, VA
ASHBURN, Va., Oct 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
arlingtonmagazine.com
What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
Potomac Edison plots new high-voltage substation for Quantum Frederick data center campus in Maryland
Planning stages began at Potomac Edison this week for a new high-voltage transmission substation at Quantum Loophole’s data center campus in Frederick, Maryland, to support the first phase of its development. The campus, known as ... Read More » The post Potomac Edison plots new high-voltage substation for Quantum Frederick data center campus in Maryland appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. sheriff asks public to help locate adult in murder case
Law enforcement officials in Loudoun County, Virginia, are seeking the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old man charged with concealing a body after being released from custody. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Stone L. Colburn was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, after his...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Memorial Library broken into
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at the Rockville Memorial Library at 21 Maryland Avenue yesterday morning, October 5, 2022. The burglary was reported at 7:13 AM Wednesday. Officers responding to the call found evidence of forced entry at the library. Information regarding what might have been stolen from inside the library has not yet been released by police.
