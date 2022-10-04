Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Expensive homes on the market in Decatur and Macon County
Schedule an in-person private tour of this amazing turnkey home located in Mt. Zion. This home has just over 7000 interior sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3.5 car side entry garage, and very well landscaped tree-lined 2.28 acres offering many outdoor possibilities. 4002 total square feet of living area on the main floor and the upper level plus an additional 3002 sq ft basement that's partially framed and plumbed for a full bath. Detailed brickwork surrounding the arched windows and quoined corners create a timeless exterior with 2x6 exterior wall construction Two-story great room has a large fireplace, massive window wall, and balcony overlook The kitchen has an island, built-in dual ovens, a large pantry, menu desk, and opens to breakfast and family rooms Primary main floor bedroom with bay window, two walk-in closets, and a huge beautiful ensuite with his and her vanity Too many amenities to list contact you're realtor or agent to see this custom home today!
Herald & Review
Decatur restaurants offering two menus under one roof
DECATUR — Taqueria La Perlita and University Dogs are now serving a combined menu at 1105 W. Wood St. in Decatur. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and in two food trucks located throughout Decatur. It is now providing some of its menu items at University Dogs.
Herald & Review
Take a look at Week 7's standout football games around Central Illinois
Check out some of Week 7’s standout football games from around Central Illinois that includes key Central Illinois, Apollo, Sangamo and Central State Eight matchups with implications on the playoff picture and conference title standings. Jacksonville (4-2) at MacArthur (4-2) WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m. LAST WEEK: Jacksonville defeated Eisenhower...
New businesses opening in Rantoul
Construction at the new complex broke ground on Wednesday.
Herald & Review
What to know about Iowa at Illinois
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 38-37-2; Iowa won 33-23 on Nov. 20. TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Illini beat Wisconsin 34-10 last week, winning in Madison for the first time in...
Herald & Review
UPDATE: Roadway reopened to traffic following crash near Taylorville
TAYLORVILLE — State Police reported they were on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Illinois 29 east of Taylorville just before 1 p.m. Thursday. “Currently there is lane blockage as officers are working the scene,” said Capt. Jody Huffman. She said a commercial vehicle was involved...
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (15) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Herald & Review
PET OF THE WEEK
Are you looking for a sweet cat that is loveable, but also enjoys being alone? Then meet Flo. Flo was brought in pregnant after her owner could no longer care for her. Flo has an easy going personality and is such a nice cat. She had six kittens who have all been adopted but Flo is often overlooked due to her quiet personality. Flo is a cat who would love a home to call her own. She would be a great companion to almost any home.
State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
Herald & Review
Mt. Zion blanks Mahomet-Seymour 1-0
Mt. Zion corralled Mahomet-Seymour's offense and never let go to fuel a 1-0 victory in Illinois boys soccer action on October 6. Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion faced off on August 28, 2021 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here. In recent action on September...
newschannel20.com
Decatur's Halloween hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
Decatur Police increasing traffic enforcement
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Decatur Police are putting in even more effort to make the roads safer. It comes after reading survey results from community members, and now, police said they’ve decided to start more aggressive traffic enforcement. Chloe Jancosek lives in Decatur and thinks it’s a good idea. “I just saw an accident right […]
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
Herald & Review
Decatur fire crews respond to house fire
DECATUR — Decatur firefighters battled a blaze Wednesday that extensively damaged a two-story home. Decatur Fire Department crews were dispatched to 1759 Moundford Court at approximately 3:30 p.m. According to a incident report, the first crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the...
Herald & Review
Forsyth to host Farmers' Market
FORSYTH — The Village of Forsyth will host its first Farmers' Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the large pavilion in Forsyth Park. Maroa-Forsyth FFA members will be selling pork chop lunches during the event. Approximately 15 vendors will be on hand, featuring various...
WAND TV
Caterpillar expands its Decatur campus first time since 1997
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Caterpillar opened its first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997. On Wednesday, Caterpiller cut the ribbon on its new logistics facility. The 180,000 square foot building will be used to house different parts and components needed for fabrication and equipment. "We are...
WAND TV
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
Herald & Review
OUR VIEW: We're committed to our readers
Newspaper people love it when their stories are argued about. When we hear people discussing our work, we’re excited. We know they’ve read it. That feeling is emphasized more during National Newspaper Week, Oct. 2-8. Often, the primary focus on newspapers is what happens at the large ones,...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis FPD Responds To Barn Fire Yesterday Evening
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Tuesday 10/4/2022 at 18:59 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded auto-aid with an Engine and Chief to Dieterich FPD at 19269 E 900th Avenue in Dieterich for a Barn Fire. Firefighters assisted with fire control and extinguishment. Multiple mutual aid fire companies on...
nowdecatur.com
Caterpillar celebrates brick and mortar expansion at the Decatur facility with ribbon cutting ceremony
October 5, 2022- Caterpillar held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997. “It has been 25 years since we have found a brick and mortar expansion on the Caterpillar Decatur campus, so that is why today is so special,” Tina Czerwinski, Facility Manager said. “Today is about investment in Decatur and our facility and our processes, but it is investment in the people. All the people in front of me, today.”
