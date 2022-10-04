ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oxygen

Closing Arguments Delivered In Kristin Smart Murder Trial

Paul Flores has been accused of murdering college classmate Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in his California Polytechnic State University dorm room in May 1996, though her body has never been found. After months of witness testimony, closing arguments were delivered in the trial of Paul Flores for the...
The US Sun

Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges

CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
MEMPHIS, TN
Law & Crime

Former Reality TV Star Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot After Taking Out $450,000 Life Insurance Policy on Nephew and Calling for His Killing

A Mississippi man and onetime reality TV show star was convicted on murder-for-hire charges by federal jurors in Missouri. James Timothy “Tim” Norman, 43, was found guilty of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud over the March 2016 shooting death of his 21-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BET

Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist

Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing: Parkland shooter’s defence shocks courtroom by suddenly resting case

The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff members in the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The move came as a shock to both the judge and prosecution on Wednesday morning, who had expected the defence to call around 80 witnesses. Instead, jurors have heard from only aroudn 25 defence witnesses. Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasted the sudden announcement, which left the state unprepared to resume its case. “I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career,” she fumed.Now,...
NBC Washington

Man Convicted of Murder for Deadly Shooting Inside Virginia Denny's

A man who shot and killed a food delivery driver and seriously wounded another man inside a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, in 2019 was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder but avoided a more serious charge. A jury found Jordan Anderson guilty of 45 charges, including second-degree murder and...
MANASSAS, VA
Law & Crime

Authorities Seeking Murder Charges Against 17-Year-Old for Allegedly Killing Two North Carolina Teenagers

Deputies say they’ve identified a suspect after two North Carolina teenagers were found shot to death following their mysterious disappearances late last week. Authorities announced seeking a “juvenile petition” to charge a 17-year-old with two counts of first-degree murder. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office previously said that two men checking trail cameras found Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, shot to death on Sunday afternoon.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
The Guardian

Elizabeth Holmes sentencing date delayed amid request for new trial

A judge has agreed to move the sentencing date for Elizabeth Holmes to evaluate the Theranos founder’s request for a new trial. Holmes, who was convicted on four of 11 counts of fraud for her role in the blood-testing company, was to be sentenced on 17 October. She requested a new trial in September after a key witness for the prosecution said he regretted the role he played in her conviction.
RadarOnline

Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Has Prison Sentencing Delayed After Star Witness Raises Eyebrows

The sentencing for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is being delayed so a judge can decide whether or not federal prosecutors conducted misconduct with a star witness during her trial, Radar has learned.Holmes' sentencing was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, but U.S. District Judge Edward Davila has agreed on Oct. 3 to push it back. A jury found Holmes guilty in January of four of 11 counts of defrauding investors with Theranos. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.During the summer, Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director reportedly showed up at Holmes' home, telling her he regretted...
NBC Miami

Jury Deliberations Underway in Manslaughter Trial of Actor Pablo Lyle

Jury deliberations were underway Tuesday in the manslaughter trial of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle. Lyle, 35, is accused of delivering the fatal punch that killed 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez during a 2019 road rage incident in Miami. A security camera video showed Lyle rushing up to Hernandez and punching him...
MIAMI, FL

