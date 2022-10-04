Read full article on original website
Closing Arguments Delivered In Kristin Smart Murder Trial
Paul Flores has been accused of murdering college classmate Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in his California Polytechnic State University dorm room in May 1996, though her body has never been found. After months of witness testimony, closing arguments were delivered in the trial of Paul Flores for the...
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Mother
The former child star, who appeared in "Riverdale" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," pled guilty to the March 2020 shooting death of his mother, Barbara Waite.
Inmate's Sister Shares Horrific Photos of His 'Deteriorating Health' in Prison and Begs for Help
The sister of an Alabama inmate has shared disturbing photos of her brother, which are the result she says of the prison failing to provide him appropriate treatment behind bars. In a Facebook post that has been shared 16,000 times, Kassie Vaughan posted photos of her brother, Kastellio Vaughan. In...
Georgia Attorney Sentenced for Road Rage Murder of Man He Suspected of Throwing a Golf Ball at His Mercedes
A 47-year-old Georgia attorney may spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes Benz by running the man down with the luxury sedan. A Fulton County jury on Tuesday returned a guilty verdict against Bryan Keith Schmitt...
Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
Former Reality TV Star Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot After Taking Out $450,000 Life Insurance Policy on Nephew and Calling for His Killing
A Mississippi man and onetime reality TV show star was convicted on murder-for-hire charges by federal jurors in Missouri. James Timothy “Tim” Norman, 43, was found guilty of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud over the March 2016 shooting death of his 21-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. in St. Louis.
BET
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
Nikolas Cruz sentencing: Parkland shooter’s defence shocks courtroom by suddenly resting case
The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff members in the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The move came as a shock to both the judge and prosecution on Wednesday morning, who had expected the defence to call around 80 witnesses. Instead, jurors have heard from only aroudn 25 defence witnesses. Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasted the sudden announcement, which left the state unprepared to resume its case. “I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career,” she fumed.Now,...
Daily Beast
Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe
On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head. Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York...
Woman Confesses To Killing Roommate Over Food Stamps And Twice Returning To Burn The Evidence
Tracy Russell allowed Jessica McBride and her boyfriend to live in her Tulsa home. McBride would later confess to placing Russell in a chokehold, resulting in her death, and returning to the crime scene to try and set both Russell and her home on fire. An Oklahoma woman has confessed...
‘Awful Mistakes Were Made’: Cold Case Murder of California Newspaper Columnist Solved Decades After Detectives Lied During Interrogation, Convicted the Wrong Man
The cold case murder of a California newspaper columnist in 1985 was tragic and puzzling for years. The ensuing investigation was riven by an error that stole a man’s liberty for nearly two decades, but the state now says true justice has been served at last. Jane Hylton was...
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping after she said she was abducted by two Hispanic women in 2016, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison. Papini, 40, was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge William Shubb in Sacramento...
WAAY-TV
Murderers accused of running phone scam on Home Depot from inside Alabama prison
A group of Alabama prison inmates has been indicted by a federal grand jury for running a phone scam out of prison. Their target: Home Depot. Those four inmates inside Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are accused of running what's called a skit. Authorities say they were so-called skit runners...
NBC Washington
Man Convicted of Murder for Deadly Shooting Inside Virginia Denny's
A man who shot and killed a food delivery driver and seriously wounded another man inside a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, in 2019 was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder but avoided a more serious charge. A jury found Jordan Anderson guilty of 45 charges, including second-degree murder and...
Authorities Seeking Murder Charges Against 17-Year-Old for Allegedly Killing Two North Carolina Teenagers
Deputies say they’ve identified a suspect after two North Carolina teenagers were found shot to death following their mysterious disappearances late last week. Authorities announced seeking a “juvenile petition” to charge a 17-year-old with two counts of first-degree murder. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office previously said that two men checking trail cameras found Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, shot to death on Sunday afternoon.
No Justice For Jonathan Price: ‘All-White Jury’ Acquits Ex-Texas Cop Accused Of Murdering Black Man
An "all-white jury" acquitted former Texas police officer Shaun Lucas of murdering Black man Jonathan Price during a 2020 confrontation, Lee Merritt said. The post No Justice For Jonathan Price: ‘All-White Jury’ Acquits Ex-Texas Cop Accused Of Murdering Black Man appeared first on NewsOne.
Killer is first inmate to face public Parole Board hearing
A man who murdered his wife 37 years ago will become the first prisoner to have a public Parole Board hearing, under rules designed to boost transparency and confidence in decision-making. Caroline Corby, the chair of the Parole Board of England and Wales, said on Tuesday the next hearing to...
Elizabeth Holmes sentencing date delayed amid request for new trial
A judge has agreed to move the sentencing date for Elizabeth Holmes to evaluate the Theranos founder’s request for a new trial. Holmes, who was convicted on four of 11 counts of fraud for her role in the blood-testing company, was to be sentenced on 17 October. She requested a new trial in September after a key witness for the prosecution said he regretted the role he played in her conviction.
Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Has Prison Sentencing Delayed After Star Witness Raises Eyebrows
The sentencing for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is being delayed so a judge can decide whether or not federal prosecutors conducted misconduct with a star witness during her trial, Radar has learned.Holmes' sentencing was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, but U.S. District Judge Edward Davila has agreed on Oct. 3 to push it back. A jury found Holmes guilty in January of four of 11 counts of defrauding investors with Theranos. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.During the summer, Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director reportedly showed up at Holmes' home, telling her he regretted...
NBC Miami
Jury Deliberations Underway in Manslaughter Trial of Actor Pablo Lyle
Jury deliberations were underway Tuesday in the manslaughter trial of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle. Lyle, 35, is accused of delivering the fatal punch that killed 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez during a 2019 road rage incident in Miami. A security camera video showed Lyle rushing up to Hernandez and punching him...
