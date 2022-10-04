Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
Bereaved Family Speaks Out After Woman Beheaded On The Street In California
Karina Castro reportedly had a restraining order against the man now accused of killing her.
‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
Man Arrested in California Kidnapping—but Four Victims, Including Baby, Still Missing
A person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members in central California was arrested Tuesday, authorities said. The victims—8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, and her uncle—have not yet been located, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. The family was abducted at gunpoint from a family business in Merced on Monday. The arrested person of interest, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is in the hospital in critical condition after attempting to kill himself, authorities said. The sheriff’s office added that Salgado’s own family had contacted authorities to say he had admitted being involved in the kidnapping. The victims’ relatives are now left praying that their loved ones are still alive. “Please, I have a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old kid, and they are waiting for their dad,” said Jaspreet Caur, the uncle’s wife. “Please, please send my family back. Please return my family.”Read it at ABC 7
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Police release surveillance video in kidnapping of California family
Police have released surveillance video in connection with the mysterious kidnapping of four family members, including an 8-month-old girl. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents — 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh — were taken against their will from a business in Merced County in Northern California on Monday, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, the sheriff said.
Body found in shallow grave on Hawaii identified as California man, police say
The body, found in July, had to undergo DNA tests to be identified.
Young Mother Decapitated in Street ‘With a Sword’ Outside Home in Bay Area
A man has been arrested after a 25-year-old woman was decapitated on the street in front of witnesses outside her house in the Bay Area. Police would not confirm the details of Thursday morning’s killing but ABC News said it had obtained law-enforcement records saying that the woman’s head was cut off with a sword. Her two children, ages 1 and 7, were in the house in San Carlos at the time, but police said they did not witness the killing. Lt. Eamon Allen of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department told a press conference that deputies called to the scene had found “an obviously deceased female” in the street. He added: “They began to work the scene and shortly then after, the male suspect arrived back at the scene and was quickly detained by sheriff’s deputies. He was later placed under arrest for homicide.” ABC identified the suspect as the victim’s former boyfriend, Jose Solano Landaeta, against whom she had reportedly got a temporary restraining order.Read it at ABC7 News
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Of California Couple
A sheriff's deputy in northern California is under arrest after he allegedly broke into a couple's home and shot them to death. Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested just before noon on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after an hours-long manhunt, according to a press release from the Dublin, California police department. He is currently being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree burglary, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
Suspect in deaths of California family charged with 4 counts of murder, kidnapping
Four members of a California family kidnapped at gunpoint -- including an 8-month-old child -- were found dead Wednesday evening, authorities said. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said during a news conference Wednesday that 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, along with the baby’s 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh, were found dead, KTTV reported.
Major update in Kiely Rodni case ‘coming this week’ as cause of death yet to be revealed
A MAJOR update in the case of Kiely Rodni is reportedly coming this week as her cause of death has yet to be revealed. Police are still searching for answers after the 16-year-old girl was found in the back of her submerged car near a California campground almost two weeks following her disappearance.
Beverly Hills smash-and-grab suspects who allegedly stole millions from jewelry store arrested: police
Three suspects were arrested in Long Beach, California, on Wednesday in connection to a jewelry store robbery that took place earlier this year, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. The suspects — Deshon Bell of Long Beach, Jimmy Lee Vernon of Gardena, and a third unidentified juvenile — were...
Las Vegas shooting: Former officer reflects on 5 years since 58 people shot dead at country festival
A retired Las Vegas police officer reflects on the heroism displayed during the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting into the Route 91 Harvest Festival that left a total of 60 people dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead
The sheriff of Merced County in California says a baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business two days ago have been found dead
Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say
Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California, that investigators believe are related, police said. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified “person of interest” in the killings, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden wrote on the department’s Facebook page Saturday. Police released a grainy still image of a person filmed from behind, dressed all in black and wearing a black cap. The latest killing occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, when a 54-year-old man was shot in a residential area just north of downtown,...
KGO
The mysterious Stockton serial killings: A timeline
STOCKTON, Calif. -- Authorities in Northern California are searching for an apparent serial killer tied to six fatal shootings. No motive is known, Stockton police said, but the slayings appear to be intentional and are linked by ballistic evidence. The gunman is on a "mission to kill," Stockton Police Chief...
Serial killer in Stockton, California: What we know so far
What’s happening in Stockton, California? What do we know about the Stockton serial killer?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jesus Manuel Salgado: What we know about person of interest in kidnap and killing of California family
Sheriff’s deputies in central California confirmed their “worst fears” when a mother, father, eight-month-old baby and her uncle were found dead two days after being kidnapped.Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday night, Merced County Sheriff Vernon H Warnke said all four bodies had been found in a rural field near Indiana Road and Hutchins Road in Merced County.“There’s no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident,” said the sheriff. “I said it earlier, there’s a special place in hell for this guy, and I mean it”. One person has been taken...
Idaho8.com
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week’s kidnapping and killings of four California family members — with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday. Jesus Manuel Salgado — a former worker at the...
Suspect in California family killings worked at their business in the past, sheriff says
The suspect in the kidnapping and deaths of four California family members, including a baby, may have worked for one of the family businesses in the past, the Merced County sheriff said in interviews Thursday. Jesus Manuel Salgado was booked Thursday evening on murder and kidnapping counts in the deaths...
Idaho8.com
Pedestrians among 10 injured when NYPD vehicle jumps curb after colliding with car
Ten people were injured after a police cruiser collided with another vehicle in the Bronx Thursday afternoon and jumped the curb, New York Police Department officials said at a news conference. Everyone is expected to survive, Chief of Patrol Jeffery Maddrey said, adding the injured range in age from 2...
Comments / 0