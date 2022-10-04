Magic Starting 5: Orlando Loses Preseason Opener vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC FALL IN PRESEASON OPENER

"Overall, the Magic had some bright spots tonight, but given the nature of the preseason opener, the result doesn't matter as such. Orlando can look at the positives the team had tonight and move forward with that."

2. COLE ANTHONY BUILDING MOMENTUM

"Last season, Anthony put together a strong second season, averaging a team-best 16.3 points per game. But with his team's improvement, Anthony will likely need personal development in his own game in order for the team's record to follow suit."

3. FRANZ, SUGGS READY FOR NEXT STEP?

"But instead of trading the picks for an established NBA player and or more draft capital, the team opted to keep both and select players familiar with stepping up in clutch situations in Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner.

And while there were the expected ups and downs that come with a rookie season, the Magic organization feels comfortable with them being vital parts of their rebuild."

4. CALEB HOUSTON 'REAL HAPPY' WITH MAGIC

"Being drafted onto a young team can be a double-edged sword. For players like Houstan , it can mean that the path to getting playing time can be easier, but the competition can be stiffer. Regardless of whether he plays in Orlando or the G League affiliate in Lakeland, Houstan feels he's in the right spot."

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is 15 days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

