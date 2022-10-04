The former standout forward on the Women’s soccer team recently suited up for her 100th career professional game in the National Women’s Soccer League. She is currently playing for the Chicago Red Stars who are preparing for the NWSL quarterfinals. This is her third season with the Red Stars after being traded by the Orlando Pride in Jan. 2020. Over her career she has compiled 27 goals in 106 matches.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO