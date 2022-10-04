Read full article on original website
UConn NNP program ranked #1 in U.S.
The University of Connecticut was ranked number one in the United States for its Neonatal Nurse Practitioner program in RegisteredNursing.org’s annual ranking of the country’s top programs. “After analyzing all the qualifying neonatal nurse practitioner programs in the nation, it became apparent that the University of Connecticut leads...
UConn in the Pros: Hill plays 100, Ice Bus alum shine
The former standout forward on the Women’s soccer team recently suited up for her 100th career professional game in the National Women’s Soccer League. She is currently playing for the Chicago Red Stars who are preparing for the NWSL quarterfinals. This is her third season with the Red Stars after being traded by the Orlando Pride in Jan. 2020. Over her career she has compiled 27 goals in 106 matches.
Husky History No. 9: Sophie Hamilton
Hello all, and welcome back to Husky History, a new column focusing on one accomplished UConn athlete per week. Each article should detail the athlete’s accolades at Connecticut, as well as their ability to take their games to the professional level. This week’s Husky History focuses on field hockey...
