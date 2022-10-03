Read full article on original website
Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North homeless encampment
Minneapolis police and city officials conducted an early-morning clearing of an established homeless encampment in the Near North neighborhood Thursday, prompting criticism from anti-poverty advocates. A large number of police and city workers cleared out the Near North neighborhood encampment Thursday morning, at 205 Girard Ave. N., with those at...
Minneapolis Police clear near northside homeless encampment; two arrested for obstruction
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said officers arrested two people after city crews moved in to shut down and clear out a homeless encampment in Near North Minneapolis on Thursday morning. In a statement to KARE 11, a spokesperson for the city said the encampment, located at 205...
Future of Mississippi River dams in Twin Cities up for discussion again
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is about to restart a study charting the future of the Mississippi River gorge between Minneapolis and St. Paul, after barge traffic on that stretch of the river ended in 2015. There are now three inactive lock and dam structures along that part of...
Ex-Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat Charged with DWI
A former longtime Hennepin County commissioner has been charged with drunken driving. Court records show Mike Opat, 61, of Robbinsdale, was arrested late Wednesday while driving in Dayton. He faces two charges, one for fourth-degree DWI, a misdemeanor, and another for a refusal to take a breathalyzer test, a gross misdemeanor.
Eight North Minneapolis residents agree to end police staffing lawsuit against the city
Sondra Samuels is one of eight residents that has been engaged in a legal battle to push Minneapolis to staff more officers. She tells WCCO that the mayor’s proposed budget ends the reason for the suit but they’ll watch the city council’s actions.
Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote
The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
Minneapolis officials confirm evictions, clearings of 3 homeless encampments
MINNEAPOLIS – Crews evicted several people experiencing homelessness from three encampments Thursday morning in Minneapolis.City officials confirmed that one of the camps was located at 205 Girard Avenue North in the Harrison neighborhood, located just north of the city's impound lot. Officials say the encampment, which is near an affordable housing development "set to break ground next week," was creating safety and health issues, and had been "used as a storage area for stolen goods."RELATED: Federal judge rules that police can't destroy the property of homeless people"The City's homeless response team has made frequent visits to the site in the...
Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI
FOX 9 - Dayton Police arrested former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat Wednesday night for DWI refusal. Opat, 61, is currently being held in the Hennepin County Jail without bail. According to Dayton Police, Opat took a breathalyzer at the scene, which registered a 0.093 BAC but he refused an Intoxilyzer test at the police station.
Minneapolis City Council panel backs bonuses to keep nonunion MPD staff
Facing a shrinking police force, a committee of the Minneapolis City Council voted Monday to move forward a proposal to expand the number of employees eligible for $7,000 retention bonuses in the department. Policy and Government Oversight Committee Chair Jeremiah Ellison said the change creates equity among Minneapolis Police Department...
Popular Apple Valley ice arena could be replaced
Apple Valley officials are asking residents to weigh in on a concept plan that proposes to transform the city's longstanding ice arena into a new indoor recreational facility – without the rink. The concept plan for the Hayes Park Ice Arena is one of many being considered as part...
2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000
Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
Crews respond to multiple garage fires in south Minneapolis Thursday morning
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Fire Department crews responded to multiple burning garages within a few miles of each other Thursday morning.The first incident happened around 5:50 a.m. on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South. Firefighters found a small fire on the outside of the garage and extinguished it before it spread.About 3 miles away and 15 minutes later, crews found a small fire inside a garage on the 3600 block of Bryant Avenue South. That fire was also extinguished with no injuries.Around 6:45 a.m., a caller reported a garbage can fire had spread to a garage on the 4500 block of Snelling Avenue. That's about 5 miles from the previous fire. Crews put out that fire.The last reported fire occurred around 7:10 a.m., just down the block on Snelling. That garage was fully engulfed, but crews managed to extinguish it.All of the fires are being investigated, and the fire department called in police to assist due to the close proximity of the fires in both time and distance.
Shooter killed man in Minneapolis parking lot as bars emptied, photographed dying victim, charges say
A gunman unleashed "a barrage of rounds" into the back of his intended target in a crowded downtown Minneapolis parking lot as bars were emptying, then took a cellphone photo of the man's lifeless body before fleeing, according to charges filed against an accomplice. Cleveland C. Longmire, 28, of Brooklyn...
Minn. Supreme Court orders Ramsey County to send corrected ballots after listing dead GOP candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After Ramsey County printed ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for a state representative position, Minnesota's highest court has ordered new ballots be printed. The ballot listed Beverly Peterson instead of Scott Hesselgrave as the Republican Party candidate for state representative in District 67A, which is in the northeastern portion of St. Paul. Peterson died in August, and the Republican Party says it submitted a certificate of nomination and affidavit confirming Hesselgrave as the replacement candidate late that month. The error impacts all ballots for the 11 precincts in Ramsey County. The issue was...
Feds: Anoka man had machine gun, grenade launcher in 'hidden room'; expressed desire to kill 'liberals, BLM'
The Department of Justice on Wednesday announced charges against an Anoka man who prosecutors allege expressed a desire to join an anti-government militia group and kept a machine gun and a grenade launcher in his home. The U.S. Attorney's Office charged Darrian M. Nguyen, 50, with possession of a machine...
Suit filed by north Mpls. residents over lack of police staffing dismissed
MINNEAPOLIS -- A lawsuit filed by a number of north Minneapolis residents over the lack of Minneapolis police officers has been dismissed.In August, an attorney for the eight residents who sued the city said the group is encouraged by efforts put forward in Mayor Jacob Frey's budget proposal to meet the court's order to hire more officers.The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in June that Minneapolis must hire a minimum of 731 police officers or explain in court why it can't.There was supposed to be a hearing with the city for them to prove why they hadn't met the court-ordered minimum. But the attorney said that the group is "evaluating all options, including whether the hearing is necessary," citing efforts from the city to comply with meeting staffing minimums.Court documents show that both parties in the suit -- the residents on one side and the Minneapolis City Council and Frey on the other -- agreed to dismiss the suit "without prejudice."
Gallery: Minnesota's first Sweetgreen opens, three more on the way
Sweetgreen is now open at the Galleria in Edina in the space formerly occupied by People's Organic. Photo courtesy of sweetgreen. Fast-casual salad chain sweetgreen is officially open in Minnesota. The first of the California-based company's four Twin Cities locations opened at the Galleria in Edina last month. A location...
Shakopee's iconic Dangerfield's sells, with buyer planning new concept
A renovated dining room at Dangerfield's Restaurant in Shakopee. The restaurant's new owners plan to complete renovations and rename the establishment Shakopee House in mid-November. Courtesy of Tony Donatell. A prominent restaurant group in the Twin Cities suburbs announced plans Tuesday to bring a new concept to the iconic Dangerfield's...
Ellison sues Fleet Farm, alleging 'illegal and negligent' gun sales to straw buyers
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Fleet Farm, alleging the firearms detailer repeatedly sold firearms to straw purchasers in Minnesota. An illustration included in the lawsuit details the firearms Fleet Farm allegedly sold to Jerome Horton in 2021. (Hennepin County District Court). Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
