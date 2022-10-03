ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

ccxmedia.org

Ex-Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat Charged with DWI

A former longtime Hennepin County commissioner has been charged with drunken driving. Court records show Mike Opat, 61, of Robbinsdale, was arrested late Wednesday while driving in Dayton. He faces two charges, one for fourth-degree DWI, a misdemeanor, and another for a refusal to take a breathalyzer test, a gross misdemeanor.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote

The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis officials confirm evictions, clearings of 3 homeless encampments

MINNEAPOLIS – Crews evicted several people experiencing homelessness from three encampments Thursday morning in Minneapolis.City officials confirmed that one of the camps was located at 205 Girard Avenue North in the Harrison neighborhood, located just north of the city's impound lot. Officials say the encampment, which is near an affordable housing development "set to break ground next week," was creating safety and health issues, and had been "used as a storage area for stolen goods."RELATED: Federal judge rules that police can't destroy the property of homeless people"The City's homeless response team has made frequent visits to the site in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
MONTICELLO, MN
fox9.com

Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI

FOX 9 - Dayton Police arrested former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat Wednesday night for DWI refusal. Opat, 61, is currently being held in the Hennepin County Jail without bail. According to Dayton Police, Opat took a breathalyzer at the scene, which registered a 0.093 BAC but he refused an Intoxilyzer test at the police station.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Minneapolis City Council panel backs bonuses to keep nonunion MPD staff

Facing a shrinking police force, a committee of the Minneapolis City Council voted Monday to move forward a proposal to expand the number of employees eligible for $7,000 retention bonuses in the department. Policy and Government Oversight Committee Chair Jeremiah Ellison said the change creates equity among Minneapolis Police Department...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews respond to multiple garage fires in south Minneapolis Thursday morning

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Fire Department crews responded to multiple burning garages within a few miles of each other Thursday morning.The first incident happened around 5:50 a.m. on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South. Firefighters found a small fire on the outside of the garage and extinguished it before it spread.About 3 miles away and 15 minutes later, crews found a small fire inside a garage on the 3600 block of Bryant Avenue South. That fire was also extinguished with no injuries.Around 6:45 a.m., a caller reported a garbage can fire had spread to a garage on the 4500 block of Snelling Avenue. That's about 5 miles from the previous fire. Crews put out that fire.The last reported fire occurred around 7:10 a.m., just down the block on Snelling. That garage was fully engulfed, but crews managed to extinguish it.All of the fires are being investigated, and the fire department called in police to assist due to the close proximity of the fires in both time and distance.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minn. Supreme Court orders Ramsey County to send corrected ballots after listing dead GOP candidate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After Ramsey County printed ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for a state representative position, Minnesota's highest court has ordered new ballots be printed. The ballot listed Beverly Peterson instead of Scott Hesselgrave as the Republican Party candidate for state representative in District 67A, which is in the northeastern portion of St. Paul. Peterson died in August, and the Republican Party says it submitted a certificate of nomination and affidavit confirming Hesselgrave as the replacement candidate late that month. The error impacts all ballots for the 11 precincts in Ramsey County. The issue was...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suit filed by north Mpls. residents over lack of police staffing dismissed

MINNEAPOLIS -- A lawsuit filed by a number of north Minneapolis residents over the lack of Minneapolis police officers has been dismissed.In August, an attorney for the eight residents who sued the city said the group is encouraged by efforts put forward in Mayor Jacob Frey's budget proposal to meet the court's order to hire more officers.The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in June that Minneapolis must hire a minimum of 731 police officers or explain in court why it can't.There was supposed to be a hearing with the city for them to prove why they hadn't met the court-ordered minimum. But the attorney said that the group is "evaluating all options, including whether the hearing is necessary," citing efforts from the city to comply with meeting staffing minimums.Court documents show that both parties in the suit -- the residents on one side and the Minneapolis City Council and Frey on the other -- agreed to dismiss the suit "without prejudice."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

