Burlington, VT

Middlebury Campus

Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks

On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Diane Sullivan Talks to Weed Shoppers on Opening Day at FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury

Three adult-use cannabis retail stores opened on October 1 in Rutland, Burlington and Middlebury. That morning, a line of dozens of people waited outside FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury’s quaint downtown to buy legal weed. There was a party atmosphere, and shoppers were joined by some of the politicians who helped make the day possible. Rev. Diane Sullivan, art director at Seven Days, was there to interview them with a giant inflatable joint. Eva Sollberger, senior multimedia producer at Seven Days, filmed the festivities with some help from tattoo artist Jim DuVal of Monster Mash Ink.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

School van hits moose in Newbury, VT

NEWBURY, Vt. — A driver sustained minor injuries after he crashed into a moose while driving a school van on Interstate 91 in Newbury, Vermont. Vermont State Police said 31-year-old David Baker of St. Johnsbury was driving an empty St. Johnsbury Academy transport van on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. when he hit a moose near Mile Marker 108.
NEWBURY, VT
Andrew Lucas
Middlebury Campus

Middlebury hosts first Fall Festival and Car Show

The inaugural Middlebury Fall Festival and Car Show is coming to town on Sunday, Oct. 16. Situated in the Triangle Park area of downtown Middlebury, the festival will feature live music, 75 antique cars and the opportunity for attendees to buy food and products from small vendors. The event will...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
The Valley Reporter

Camping in Eden: Paradise in Vermont

While Vermont hosts many tourists who swim, hike, bike and camp in our beautiful state during the summer, there are lots of hidden spots only locals know. I’ll probably get in trouble for revealing one of my favorite swim and camping spots in the state, so I’ll just say it’s in Eden and leave it at that. It’s one of those rare places where you can still hike and camp for free without making a reservation and have plenty of quiet space to yourself. No park rangers, no vehicles, no electricity or running water. You have to hike out about a mile from the parking lot to get to the pond where there are several cabins up for grabs, first-come, first-served, and more spaces to pitch a tent where you please.
EDEN, VT
sevendaysvt

Lee’s Asian Mart Opens in South Burlington

A large Asian grocery store opened on September 18 in the Blue Mall at 150 Dorset Street in South Burlington. Lee's Asian Mart occupies the renovated, 7,000-square-foot space that was most recently Vermont's sole Outback Steakhouse, which closed in May 2020. Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., the...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police recover missing man's pickup from Winooski River

It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
WINOOSKI, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington International unveils new $19 million terminal

Burlington, VT — Officials at Burlington International Airport unveiled a new airport terminal and security checkpoint Thursday, a project three years in the making. The $19 million, 32,00-square-foot terminal is set to welcome travelers next week. It features a single TSA checkpoint, expanded seating and improved amenities. It was funded with the help of grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County

MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

New York State Police still searching for man who fell into Ausable River

WILMINGTON, N.Y. — Rescue crews continue to search for a man whofell into the Ausable River last month in Wilmington. New York State Police responded to the area behind the Hungry Trout Resort on Sept. 29 after a report that 68-year-old George Thevis, of Atlanta, lost his balance and fell about 25 feet into the river.
WILMINGTON, NY
WCAX

1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT

