Middlebury Campus
Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks
On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
Stuck in Vermont: Diane Sullivan Talks to Weed Shoppers on Opening Day at FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury
Three adult-use cannabis retail stores opened on October 1 in Rutland, Burlington and Middlebury. That morning, a line of dozens of people waited outside FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury’s quaint downtown to buy legal weed. There was a party atmosphere, and shoppers were joined by some of the politicians who helped make the day possible. Rev. Diane Sullivan, art director at Seven Days, was there to interview them with a giant inflatable joint. Eva Sollberger, senior multimedia producer at Seven Days, filmed the festivities with some help from tattoo artist Jim DuVal of Monster Mash Ink.
arizonasuntimes.com
Vermont High School Girls Volleyball Team Banned from Locker Room After Objecting to Trans Player’s Presence
The Randolph Union High School girls’ volleyball team in Vermont was reportedly banned from its locker room after some girls on the team objected to the presence of a biological male, who claims to be female, while the girls were changing clothes. School officials, WCAX 3 News reported, banned...
Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market
Most of the sales are of cannabis flower, due to a shortage of manufactured products. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
mynbc5.com
School van hits moose in Newbury, VT
NEWBURY, Vt. — A driver sustained minor injuries after he crashed into a moose while driving a school van on Interstate 91 in Newbury, Vermont. Vermont State Police said 31-year-old David Baker of St. Johnsbury was driving an empty St. Johnsbury Academy transport van on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. when he hit a moose near Mile Marker 108.
mynbc5.com
Vermont residents learn Florida home is damaged days after Hurricane Ian's landfall
MILTON, Vt. — A Vermont couple is starting to learn the extent of the damage caused to their Pine Island, Florida, home after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the southwestern part of the state five days ago. Laurie Adams moved to the island, in a neighborhood called St. James...
A Journalist Is Felled By the Waterbury Adventure Challenge
I was stuck in my own personal Waterbury roundabout — endlessly circling the town offices inside and out — when a public servant extraordinaire came to my rescue. William Shepeluk, Waterbury's municipal manager, led me to the second clue of the Waterbury Adventure Challenge. The game, which costs...
Middlebury Campus
Middlebury hosts first Fall Festival and Car Show
The inaugural Middlebury Fall Festival and Car Show is coming to town on Sunday, Oct. 16. Situated in the Triangle Park area of downtown Middlebury, the festival will feature live music, 75 antique cars and the opportunity for attendees to buy food and products from small vendors. The event will...
Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River
By Wednesday afternoon, multiple personnel from Vermont State Police were on the site near the Duxbury Community Garden planning logistics to remove the vehicle from the river and up a steep bank. Read the story on VTDigger here: Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River.
Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement
State troopers can sign up for elective overtime in the city Wednesday through Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement.
WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
The Valley Reporter
Camping in Eden: Paradise in Vermont
While Vermont hosts many tourists who swim, hike, bike and camp in our beautiful state during the summer, there are lots of hidden spots only locals know. I’ll probably get in trouble for revealing one of my favorite swim and camping spots in the state, so I’ll just say it’s in Eden and leave it at that. It’s one of those rare places where you can still hike and camp for free without making a reservation and have plenty of quiet space to yourself. No park rangers, no vehicles, no electricity or running water. You have to hike out about a mile from the parking lot to get to the pond where there are several cabins up for grabs, first-come, first-served, and more spaces to pitch a tent where you please.
Lee’s Asian Mart Opens in South Burlington
A large Asian grocery store opened on September 18 in the Blue Mall at 150 Dorset Street in South Burlington. Lee's Asian Mart occupies the renovated, 7,000-square-foot space that was most recently Vermont's sole Outback Steakhouse, which closed in May 2020. Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., the...
WCAX
With Vermont transitional housing program winding down, what’s next?
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s transitional housing program is winding down. Applications closed last weekend, leaving many people asking questions about what’s next, and without housing sooner than planned. Two people removed from the Travelodge in South Burlington this month say they have nowhere to go.
WCAX
Police recover missing man's pickup from Winooski River
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott took the stage Thursday night. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington International unveils new $19 million terminal
Burlington, VT — Officials at Burlington International Airport unveiled a new airport terminal and security checkpoint Thursday, a project three years in the making. The $19 million, 32,00-square-foot terminal is set to welcome travelers next week. It features a single TSA checkpoint, expanded seating and improved amenities. It was funded with the help of grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
mynbc5.com
New York State Police still searching for man who fell into Ausable River
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — Rescue crews continue to search for a man whofell into the Ausable River last month in Wilmington. New York State Police responded to the area behind the Hungry Trout Resort on Sept. 29 after a report that 68-year-old George Thevis, of Atlanta, lost his balance and fell about 25 feet into the river.
WCAX
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
