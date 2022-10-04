Read full article on original website
Bmore
3d ago
Um…you need to put them in prison first for this to come into play. Stop playing games, Newsom. We know you closed those prisons. We know you changed the threshold to incarcerate. We know you left us (your citizens) as prey for illegal activity. We also know the games you are playing in order for the rest of the world to think you are so benevolent. You, Mr Governor, are the worst because public safety is a minimum for a Governor.
Reply
2
Related
californiaglobe.com
Why California Bills Do Not Use And/Or
While legal language often includes the use of the term “and/or,” this term is not used in California statutes nor in the drafting of bills in this state. While lawyers may use and/or in contracts, court pleadings, and even some statutes in other states, the general view from the judiciary, as well as the Office of Legislative Counsel, is that the term and/or should never be used in drafting.
KTVU FOX 2
Homelessness increased for California Latinos during pandemic
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A new report says due to the pandemic, over 22,000 additional people fell into homelessness in California. The data also shows that Latinos experienced an increase in homelessness during that time, more than any other group. Even before the pandemic, millions of Californians were already struggling...
KTVU FOX 2
22,000 people, mostly Latinos, became homeless in California during pandemic
A new report says due to the pandemic, over 22,000 additional people fell into homelessness in California. The data also shows that Latinos experienced an increase in homelessness during that time, more than any other group.
californiaglobe.com
Eliminating Legalese in California Statutes
As part of the efforts to update and modernize California’s 29 Codes that contain over 155,000 statutes, the Office of Legislative Counsel is removing “legalese” from those statutory provisions. What do we mean by legalese?. According to the dictionary, legalese is “the formal and technical language of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California’s homeless population increased — again
It’s the white whale of California politicians and policymakers, the problem that only seems to intensify no matter how much attention and money are devoted to it: homelessness. About six in 10 Californians said the homeless population has grown in their community over the past year, according to a recent Public Policy Institute of California […]
'I’m already stressing out': Families to face bigger bills for subsidized child care as California ends waivers
During the pandemic, California’s low-income families that are required to pay a fee to receive subsidized child care got a waiver from paying. That waiver is set to expire next year, worrying parents who have struggled to afford it in the past. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill last...
Mandatory Kindergarten Won't Be Coming to California
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed S.B. 70, a law passed by California's Legislature that would have made kindergarten mandatory for children in the state. In vetoing the law, Newsom cited the price, "Fund cost impacts of up to $268 million ongoing, which is not currently accounted for in the state's fiscal plan."
californiaglobe.com
California ‘Windfall Gas Tax Profits:’ Gas Now $2.55 Above the National Average
Californians are paying the highest gas prices in the entire nation thanks to the state’s “windfall gas tax profits.” The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.891 according to AAA. California’s average price for a gallon of gas is $6.392. This means Californians are paying a $2.55 premium on gas in many locations.
RELATED PEOPLE
californiaglobe.com
California Republican Leaders Pledge to Bring Back ‘The California Promise’
“Unlike others who duck promises and campaign in other states…” began Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher at a rally Wednesday morning at the Capitol announcing Republicans’ “The California Promise” He enumerated the many serious issues Californians are feeling, including the high cost of living in California, rising crime, criminals released early, rapidly expanding homeless encampments, highest-in-the-nation gas prices, high food costs, water shortages, wildfires, the failing education system…
Jaywalking will become legal in California next year
Jaywalking will soon become legal across California. The Freedom to Walk Act allows people to jaywalk without being ticketed as long as they’re not putting themselves or others in danger.
California Quietly Raises State Income Tax Rate to 14.4%
The State of California has quietly raised its marginal income tax rate to 14.4% beginning in 2024. Credit: Gchutka (Getty Images) Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that implements the change. In a recent op-ed, a Wall Street Journal writer noted:
CA Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes windfall tax on high oil company profits
Governor Newsom says the proposed windfall tax would provide relief for consumers, with the state sending the money collected from oil companies back to California residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northern California yacht dealer pleads guilty to $1.3 million in tax evasion
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland yacht dealer pleaded guilty to evading more than $1.3 million in taxes between 2017 and 2020, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Thursday. According to the California Department of Justice, Deborah Reynolds did not pay the state sales tax from yacht sales and leasing deals from her companies in […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
California North Coast cannabis industry continues to be challenged, local experts say
This summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in new laws cutting a cultivation tax placed on cannabis growers and shifting excise tax collection from distributors to retail businesses. While industry representatives applauded, they acknowledged cannabis industry in California continues to face significant issues. Leaders of the cannabis industry in Sonoma, Mendocino...
californiaglobe.com
Calif. Veteran-Owned Small Biz Losing State Contract to Chinese Conglomerate
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and elected lawmakers frequently tout the state’s contracting with minority-owned, veteran-owned small businesses. California’s dominance in many economic areas is based, in part, on the significant role small businesses play in the state’s $3.1 trillion economy. But on Friday, a Disabled Veteran Business...
capitalandmain.com
Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On
A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California requires urine drug screening for fentanyl in the emergency room
Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB-864 on August 22, making California the first state to require a urine drug screening for fentanyl in the emergency room.
californiaglobe.com
Intriguing Timing Definitions in Statute
In reviewing the hundreds of bills that made it to the Governor’s Desk this Session, one of those bills had several interesting definitions. Each definition related to the effective date of the act (i.e., the statutory scheme that was enacted by this particular bill). The “effective date” is generally...
California children can now receive free books thanks to Dolly Parton
A new bill signed into law will now provide millions of children in California with free books thanks to Dolly Parton. The bill, SB 1183, was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will provide funding for Parton’s “Imagination Library” program, providing free books to children from birth to 5 years old. Aiming to […]
California officials reject biggest plan to save the Salton Sea with ocean water "to save costs"
Sea Salton getting drier.(Canva Pro) Since the Salton Sea has been in danger of ecological collapse, some locals and environmentalists have argued for a dramatic solution to the lake’s decline: a significant injection of ocean water.
Comments / 2