ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden marks 100 days since Dobbs ruling as Dems eye midterms

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqWBp_0iLCysiE00

WASHINGTON — (AP) —

President Joe Biden is highlighting his administration's efforts to protect access to abortion as he marks 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned a national right to the procedure and Democrats hope the issue will galvanize their voters ahead of the midterm elections.

Biden on Tuesday will attend the second meeting of the Cabinet-level task force he stood up to coordinate the government's response to the ruling, the White House said, and will announce two new steps meant to “protect access to reproductive health care."

Still, Biden is set to remind Americans that only Congress can restore access to abortion nationally, which forms a central argument of Biden's pitch to voters frustrated by the Supreme Court ruling to send Democrats to Washington.

The Education Department is sending guidance to universities reminding them that federal law requires that they "protect their students from discrimination on the basis of pregnancy, including pregnancy termination." The Department of Health and Human Services will also release $6 million in new funding to promote family planning services.

In conjunction with the meeting, Jennifer Klein, the director of the White House's Gender Policy Council and the leader of the White House task force, issued a new memo to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris outlining the effects of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states to ban abortion.

“Close to 30 million women of reproductive age now live in a state with a ban — including nearly 22 million women who cannot access abortion care after six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant,” she wrote. “Extreme abortion bans are having consequences that extend beyond abortion, including reports of women being denied access to necessary prescriptions and contraception at pharmacies and on college campuses.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

New Biden counterterror strategy puts limits on drone use

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday formally issued new guidance curtailing the use of armed drones outside of war zones as part of a new counterterrorism strategy that places a greater priority on protecting civilian lives. The new policies require presidential approval before a suspected...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WSOC Charlotte

FBI arrests Ohio pastor who shouted 'mission accomplished' at Capitol on Jan. 6

Federal authorities arrested an Ohio pastor Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Bill Dunfee, 57, was arrested on felony charges of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, in addition to five misdemeanors. Dunfee serves as the pastor at the New Beginnings Ministries Warsaw and used the pulpit to express the baseless belief that President Biden stole the 2020 election.
OHIO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Org. of American States boss faces probe over relationship

MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing an internal investigation into allegations he carried on an intimate relationship with a staffer that may have violated the organization's code of ethics, The Associated Press has learned. News of the probe into a...
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSOC Charlotte

Judge hears arguments in challenge to Ohio abortion law

CINCINNATI — (AP) — The nation's abortion debate arrived in a courtroom in Ohio on Friday, as attorneys fighting for and against extending a stay on the state's near total ban on the procedure presented providers, medical scholars and ethicists to make their cases to a county judge.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Dems#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Cabinet#Americans#The Education Department#The White House#Gender Policy Council
WSOC Charlotte

Families separated at border push back on new evaluations

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Parents suing after being separated from their children at the U.S-Mexico border are pushing back against a Justice Department effort to require additional psychological evaluations to measure how much the U.S. policy traumatized them, court documents show. The effect of the Trump-era policy that...
U.S. POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With...
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

Haiti's leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday. The document, signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
WSOC Charlotte

Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds

CINCINNATI — (AP) — An Ohio law banning virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins...
OHIO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

UN passes resolution urging support for flooded Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly expressed solidarity Friday with flood-battered Pakistan and called on the international community to increase aid and keep up the political will to support the country's recovery long-term. The assembly passed a resolution that made all those points. It also...
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy