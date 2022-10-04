ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Have Not Decided To Pay Christopher Nkunku's Release Clause

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46zj3n_0iLCyrpV00

Chelsea are working out another way of signing Christopher Nkunku and have not yet decided to pay his release clause.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Christopher Nkunku will be £60million next summer when his release clause becomes active, but Chelsea are not currently planning and paying the release clause due to fears the player could be snatched away from them.

Chelsea are currently working out a way to sign Christopher Nkunku outside of the release clause, in a way that may benefit them. Chelsea would pay a bigger fee, but would be able to pay the fee in installments as opposed to one big release clause.

Nkunku has already agreed to join the club and signed his pre-contract agreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmBPr_0iLCyrpV00
Chelsea will not at the moment pay Christopher Nkunku's release clause.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are not currently planning to pay Christopher Nkunku's release clause, and are trying other methods to sign the French striker. On the side of the club and player, everything is complete, and it is now down to the clubs.

Nkunku's release clause is £60million next summer, but due to the competition Chelsea may face, they are keen on wrapping the deal up immediately and confirming the player as theirs no question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2jT0_0iLCyrpV00
Chelsea are close to a full agreement with RB Leipzig.

IMAGO / Vitalii Kliuiev

The French striker would join next summer, and Chelsea will perhaps pay more than the £60million release clause, but will have more time to pay the fee in installments which may benefit them more.

Chelsea are getting a truly world class forward who will fill the gap left by Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Christopher Nkunku
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Anthony Barry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield United#Benoit#Release Clause#French#Rb Leipzig#Imago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy