I know at some point in our lives we all have an idea of a dream car, but having it stolen is not a dream. One of my dream cars would be a classic mustang convertible. It is the dream car for a lot of people. In fact, it was for Bob Lile. He has his beautiful white mustang convertible. Apparently, it was a dream car from someone else as well. However, for Bob, it was his hard-earned money that purchased this beautiful car, and unfortunately, it was stolen.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO