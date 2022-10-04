ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

96.9 KISS FM

Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square

Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
96.9 KISS FM

What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?

A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
96.9 KISS FM

It’s a Good Day! New Burritos Coming to the Oscar’s Building

Well, it happened. Oscar's finally closed the doors of that happy yellow building on 45th. This wasn't the first time Oscar's closed, it has closed and opened multiple times over the years. This is why I was hoping it would open again. Rise from the ashes like a phoenix. However, it's not. The sign has been changed, the Oscar's has been removed from the side of the building, and the menu has been removed.
96.9 KISS FM

Fantastic Journey At Wonderland Cost How Much To Build?

One of the things I always find fascinating is how much things cost to build. I'm not talking about houses or random buildings. I'm talking about off-the-wall things, such as amusement parks. You know all that stuff can't be cheap to put together. All the metal/wood for roller coasters, the...
96.9 KISS FM

A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?

Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
96.9 KISS FM

Thieves Steal Mustang from Route 66 Artist in Amarillo

I know at some point in our lives we all have an idea of a dream car, but having it stolen is not a dream. One of my dream cars would be a classic mustang convertible. It is the dream car for a lot of people. In fact, it was for Bob Lile. He has his beautiful white mustang convertible. Apparently, it was a dream car from someone else as well. However, for Bob, it was his hard-earned money that purchased this beautiful car, and unfortunately, it was stolen.
96.9 KISS FM

The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One

Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
96.9 KISS FM

The Things You Should Never Ever Do In Amarillo (Part 1)

Listen. I have a list. I have a big ol' fat list of things you should never ever do in Amarillo. Please, feel free to print it off, send it to Aunt Bertha, post it in a reddit group. Whatever you feel like doing with it. And if there's something on the list you want to argue about? By all means, proceed to the comment box below and i'll get right back to you. Be aware that I'll probably write about that, too.
96.9 KISS FM

