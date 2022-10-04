In the current trading session, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NAT) stock is trading at the price of $2.69, a gain of 2.47% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -25.14% less than its 52-week high of $3.60 and 92.50% better than its 52-week low of $1.40. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -25.14% below the high and +9.11% above the low.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO