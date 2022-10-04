ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

1 Person Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)

By Cindy Lee
 3 days ago
The officials stated that a woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck her in the 1400 block of Aurora Avenue North.

The officials are yet to reveal the identity of the injured victim.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided.

The police are investigating the crash to determine whether drugs, alcohol, or distracted driving was a factor involved in the crash.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident or others that have happened in the past and are provided to the individual or direct family members. Injuries can occur hours, days or even months after an accident so we created Valiant Advocates to help connect our readers to local Washington accident attorneys. Use the built-in request form below to get your request started quickly.

