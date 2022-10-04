In the current trading session, Constellation Energy Corporation’s (CEG) stock is trading at the price of $87.79, a fall of -0.43% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -2.65% less than its 52-week high of $90.18 and 131.03% better than its 52-week low of $38.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.19% below the high and +6.92% above the low.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO