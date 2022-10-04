In the current trading session, Core Scientific Inc.’s (CORZ) stock is trading at the price of $1.41, a fall of -7.84% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -90.59% less than its 52-week high of $14.98 and 11.90% better than its 52-week low of $1.26. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -41.70% below the high and +11.50% above the low.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO