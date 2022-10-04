In the current trading session, Altice USA Inc.’s (ATUS) stock is trading at the price of $5.58, a fall of -2.96% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -71.29% less than its 52-week high of $19.43 and 1.09% better than its 52-week low of $5.52. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -49.02% below the high and +1.63% above the low.

