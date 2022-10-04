Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Childcare facility soon opening in Benzie County
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman in Benzie County, who has just finished renovations on a new affordable childcare facility, is opening their doors later month. Back in March, Ashley Lindstrom bought an abandoned building in Thompsonville, hoping to create affordable childcare for people in the area. Now, thanks...
UpNorthLive.com
Leelanau County working to address lack of juvenile detention options
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Finding an open bed in juvenile detention centers is an issue many county courts and sheriff departments are trying to solve here in northern Michigan. “It's discouraging for the court because we know there are youth that need more intensive supervision, care, counseling,” Leelanau County...
traverseticker.com
Inside Northern Michigan's Housing Shortage
How much new residential development in northern Michigan is enough? City of Traverse City commissioners pondered that question two weeks ago, when Planning Director Shawn Winter shared that more than 600 housing units were currently in development within city limits, not including single-family homes. It’s also a question that housing experts and construction trades professionals in Michigan have been asking over the past year and a half, as the state has cycled through a relative boom in residential building. How much of that development is happening in northern Michigan, and how much of a dent is it making in the area’s oft-discussed housing shortage? The Ticker investigates.
Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park
Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR: Still Time To Collect Fuelwood Before Permits Expire
Planning on spending the cold-weather season around a cozy, crackling campfire or gazing at glowing coals through the windowpane of a woodstove?. Gather dead and downed wood from designated state forest areas, primarily in the northern two-thirds of Michigan, with a $20 fuelwood permit. Permits are valid for a maximum of 90 days and all expire Dec. 31. Purchase permits online through DNR eLicense or in person at select office locations.
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers
Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
Fox17
Michigan Public Services Commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy
(WXYZ) — State regulators say they are looking to hold the two largest power companies in the state, DTE and Consumers Energy, accountable for a trend of lengthy power outages across Michigan. In back-to-back summers, southeast Michigan has experienced multiple storms that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer announces major development projects around the state
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation Wednesday, announcing $4.1 billion in investments around the state. The money, which is being granted by the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund, is going to three different transformational projects and will generate 4,600 jobs across Big Rapids, Van Buren Township, and Ottawa and Muskegon counties, according to Whitmer.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan Secretary of State says November election is facing threats of disruption
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Secretary of State Office has seen an escalation in threats to election officials so extreme that it's now facing threats to disrupt November's midterm election, according to SOS Jocelyn Benson. The rise and escalation of misinformation has made the department aware of plans to...
WJR
Governor Whitmer Announces the Development of Two New Electric Battery Factories in Michigan
BIG RAPIDS, Michigan, October 6, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Wednesday in announcing two new substantial investments in EV battery plants to be built in Michigan. The first is a $1.6 billion dollar investment by Michigan-based Our Next Energy to build a battery manufacturing...
wlen.com
New Michigan Deer Harvesting Reporting Requirements Could Change; Bill on Gov. Whitmer’s Desk
Lansing, MI – Legislation to change a requirement recently added to track deer harvests in Michigan is heading to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. Lenawee County’s State Representative, Bronna Kahle, talked to WLEN News during a 7:40am break about the latest information on the issue…. Rep. Kahle said...
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
2 Michigan counties move to high COVID risk as state levels hold
Northern Michigan saw an increase in coronavirus transmission over the last week, including two counties that moved into the high level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state saw an increase of one high transmission county and nine medium transmission counties between Sept. 29 and...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
State conducts audit on Consumers Energy, DTE after Michigan ranks among top states for outages
MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan is one of the top states in the country for outages and now the state is conducting an audit looking at our two biggest utility companies, Consumers Energy and DTE. Michigan is sixth in the nation for annual outage minutes per customer and third worst...
UpNorthLive.com
Information requested on 29 abandoned cats
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office is requesting information on several cats that were abandoned outside of an animal hospital. The cats were abandoned outside of the VCA Cherryland Animal Hospital in Elmwood Township "during the overnight hours when the business was closed," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
nbc25news.com
FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
1.4 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Huron River
For the third time this year, metro Detroit residents have been warned about a possible contamination in the Huron River.
bridgemi.com
Big money donors shunning Tudor Dixon, Michigan Republican ticket
LANSING — Speaking to more than 400 listeners during a Sept. 27 call, Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon asked for a prayer. “Elevate our message in supernatural ways,” she told the audience on the prayer call hosted by former Michigan GOP grassroots chair Mark Gurley. “Because we...
