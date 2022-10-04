ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Childcare facility soon opening in Benzie County

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman in Benzie County, who has just finished renovations on a new affordable childcare facility, is opening their doors later month. Back in March, Ashley Lindstrom bought an abandoned building in Thompsonville, hoping to create affordable childcare for people in the area. Now, thanks...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Leelanau County working to address lack of juvenile detention options

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Finding an open bed in juvenile detention centers is an issue many county courts and sheriff departments are trying to solve here in northern Michigan. “It's discouraging for the court because we know there are youth that need more intensive supervision, care, counseling,” Leelanau County...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Inside Northern Michigan's Housing Shortage

How much new residential development in northern Michigan is enough? City of Traverse City commissioners pondered that question two weeks ago, when Planning Director Shawn Winter shared that more than 600 housing units were currently in development within city limits, not including single-family homes. It’s also a question that housing experts and construction trades professionals in Michigan have been asking over the past year and a half, as the state has cycled through a relative boom in residential building. How much of that development is happening in northern Michigan, and how much of a dent is it making in the area’s oft-discussed housing shortage? The Ticker investigates.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park

Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Leelanau County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Leelanau County, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan DNR: Still Time To Collect Fuelwood Before Permits Expire

Planning on spending the cold-weather season around a cozy, crackling campfire or gazing at glowing coals through the windowpane of a woodstove?. Gather dead and downed wood from designated state forest areas, primarily in the northern two-thirds of Michigan, with a $20 fuelwood permit. Permits are valid for a maximum of 90 days and all expire Dec. 31. Purchase permits online through DNR eLicense or in person at select office locations.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers

Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer announces major development projects around the state

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation Wednesday, announcing $4.1 billion in investments around the state. The money, which is being granted by the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund, is going to three different transformational projects and will generate 4,600 jobs across Big Rapids, Van Buren Township, and Ottawa and Muskegon counties, according to Whitmer.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Information requested on 29 abandoned cats

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office is requesting information on several cats that were abandoned outside of an animal hospital. The cats were abandoned outside of the VCA Cherryland Animal Hospital in Elmwood Township "during the overnight hours when the business was closed," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
HOMER, MI
bridgemi.com

Big money donors shunning Tudor Dixon, Michigan Republican ticket

LANSING — Speaking to more than 400 listeners during a Sept. 27 call, Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon asked for a prayer. “Elevate our message in supernatural ways,” she told the audience on the prayer call hosted by former Michigan GOP grassroots chair Mark Gurley. “Because we...
MICHIGAN STATE

