In the current trading session, DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (DD) stock is trading at the price of $53.63, a fall of -1.52% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -37.02% less than its 52-week high of $85.16 and 8.30% better than its 52-week low of $49.52. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.97% below the high and +8.70% above the low.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO