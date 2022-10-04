ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023

Social Security's most important annual announcement, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is less than a month away. Next year's COLA should represent the largest by percentage in 41 years, as well as the biggest by nominal-dollar increase in history. Despite a big benefit boost, all is not what it seems with...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive

Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Consumer Price Index#Retiree#Linus Investment#Linus Wealth#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve
Motley Fool

Here's the Highest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be

Social Security COLAs are determined by the increase in average inflation in Q3 of the current year compared to Q3 of the previous year. If inflation jumps in September as much as the biggest single-month increase ever, the 2023 COLA still won't be as high as some have predicted. A...
BUSINESS
CNET

Here's When Social Security Benefits for 2023 Will Be Announced

Each year, Social Security benefits are adjusted to attempt to keep up with inflation. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is represented in January's check and is based on the state of the economy the year prior. Rising inflation in 2021 resulted in the 2022 COLA being a sizable 5.9% increase,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Motley Fool

Kiss Your 10.1% Social Security Raise Goodbye in 2023

Social Security is, or will be, a vital source of income for most Americans. Social Security's 2023 COLA could result in the highest nominal-dollar benefit increase in history. Despite a large upcoming "raise," seniors are facing a double whammy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

When Will the Social Security Administration Announce the 2023 COLA Increase?

Social Security benefits are recalibrated each year with a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, intended to account for inflation. The increase is based on the Consumer Price Index, or the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services. While inflation in 2021 increased Social Security benefits by 5.9% this...
BUSINESS
CNET

One More Social Security, SSI Payment Coming in September. Here's When

Most Social Security recipients have received their payments for September. But the Social Security Administration still has two more checks to send: One for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st, and another one for those who receive Supplemental Security Income. If you're an SSI beneficiary, we'll explain why you're getting two payments this month.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy