CoinDesk
Stablecoin Issuer MakerDAO to Invest $500M in US Treasurys, Corporate Bonds
The community governing MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind stablecoin DAI, has allocated $500 million for investing in U.S. Treasurys and corporate bonds. The funds will be come from its overcollateralized stablecoin, with 80% going toward U.S. short-term Treasurys and 20% to investment-grade corporate bonds. MakerDAO's community voted in...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Other Risk Assets Fall Again Following Disappointing Jobs Data
Bitcoin and ether traded down to close the week, decreasing in line with traditional risk assets, though not to the same extent. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, decreased -0.80%. In traditional financial markets, the Dow Jones Industrial...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Flatten as Latest Employment Data Throws a Setback for Inflation Hawks
Bitcoin and ether prices flattened in Wednesday trading as investors weighed the latest jobs data suggesting the economy isn’t finished growing. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price slumped a fraction of a percentage point on Wednesday but climbed back above the $20,000 level after slumping below earlier in the day. BTC had declined overnight and accelerated for several hours, with the sharpest decline occurring during the 13:00 UTC hour (9:00 a.m. ET), as U.S. traditional markets opened and ADP’s Employment report on job creation in the private sector arrived hotter than expected. BTC volume during the downturn exceeded its average volume during that time frame by 5 times.
CoinDesk
Will Comatose Bitcoin Market Come Alive After NFP Data?
Traders love volatility, which has recently gone missing from the bitcoin (BTC) market. The leading cryptocurrency by market value has been locked in the narrow range of $18,000 to $20,500, barring a brief spike above $22,000 around mid-September, according to CoinDesk data. The question is whether the market will come...
CoinDesk
Powell’s Interest-rate Antibiotics Could Succeed
There has been renewed speculation in recent days about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s commitment to its rate-hiking cycle. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been unwavering in his clear message that the beatings will continue until discipline improves: In August he said rates could keep going up “for some time”, and in early September that hikes would continue “until the job is done.”
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Trades Flat for a Second Consecutive Day, but Outpaces Traditional Markets
Bitcoin traded slightly higher on Thursday and most cryptocurrencies spent much of the day in positive territory. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, rose by 0.32%. The top gaining crypto assets on the day were sushi (SUSHI), up...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: The Crash of Three Arrows Capital’s Starry Night Portfolio Shows NFTs' Lack of Staying Power; Bitcoin Regains $20K After Earlier Drop
Prices: Bitcoin fell below $20K in its ongoing tango with the psychologically important threshold. Insights: Three Arrows Capital's Starry Night NFT collection is worth a fraction of what the now bankrupt crypto hedge fund paid to assemble it. The crash underlines a bigger problem with the NFT market. Catch the...
CoinDesk
Celsius' Crypto Customers Face Big Obstacle in Trying to Claw Back Their Deposits
The bankruptcy case of cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network is entering a new phase where shareholders will be pitted against the firm's beleaguered customers, with customers seemingly facing a major disadvantage as the company parcels out its assets in an auction. A recent motion to appoint a preferred equity committee seeks...
CoinDesk
Decentralized Exchange Token GMX Surges After Binance, FTX Listings
The token of the decentralized exchange GMX surged close to its all-time high Wednesday as Binance and FTX, two of the world’s most widely used crypto exchanges, announced plans to list the token. GMX jumped to as high as $60 from around $40, data on crypto price tracker CoinGecko...
CoinDesk
Crypto Update | The Dollar Can Be a Protocol for the Future of Money
Bitcoin remains rangebound at around $20K, plus a look at how a stablecoin-based model of money may allow innovation to flourish. 'Markets Daily' is back with the latest roundup of crypto news.
CoinDesk
What OPEC+ Oil Cuts Mean for the Global Economy and Geopolitics
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and FTX US. As inflation rages, the global economy slows, and the U.S. releases more and more oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, OPEC+ has decided to decrease oil output. The move happens in spite of significant pressure from the Biden Administration. NLW discusses what it means for economic prospects as well as for shifting geopolitical alliances.
CoinDesk
Coinbase Expands Services in Australia, Calling Country a ‘Priority Market for Us’
Coinbase (COIN) is boosting its services in Australia, calling the country “a priority market for us,” the company announced in a blog post this week. The crypto exchange said it is adding local payments platform PayID as a way for customers to transfer Australian dollars to their Coinbase accounts, offering advanced trading tools and better pricing to its local retail customers and providing 24/7 chat support to customers there.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Is Upbeat Above $20K as Investors Grow Optimistic That Steep Rate Hikes Will Soon End; Kim Kardashian and the SEC's Publicity Grab
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other cryptos spend another day in the green. Insights: The SEC's settlement with mega-influencer Kim Kardashian is a warning to the crypto industry, as CoinDesk columnist Daniel Kuhn noted in Tuesday's edition of the Node. (First Mover Asia writers Sam Reynolds and Shaurya Malwa are away.)
CoinDesk
Global Crypto Standards Due Next Week Could Test Regulators’ Tech Mantra
Next week could prove a turning point in the global regulation of crypto finance – and ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies will potentially confront the system change posed by decentralized finance (DeFi). The Financial Stability Board (FSB), a global watchdog, will set out plans for regulating...
CoinDesk
What’s Inside the FSOC’s Long-awaited Report on Crypto Regulation
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) published its own highly anticipated report in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order on crypto earlier this week, calling on Congress to define the line between a security and a non-security, at least as far as crypto is concerned. You’re reading...
CoinDesk
Citigroup Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets to Leave for Six Digital Exchange
Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the U.S. bank to take a role at Six Digital Exchange, according to his LinkedIn page. Six Digital Exchange is a Swiss digital asset exchange that offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets. Kech announced his...
CoinDesk
Valkyrie Funds, Ark Invest Say Crypto Has Hit ‘Bottom’ Amid Recession Woes
On Friday the Labor Department reported U.S. job growth rose by 263,000 during September, which was better than expected but still lower than August’s 315,000 additional jobs. So does the decrease in new jobs signal a change in Federal Reserve thinking, and how would that affect cryptocurrencies?. Asset managers,...
CoinDesk
Middle East/North Africa Was Fastest-Growing Crypto Market Over Past 12 Months: Chainalysis
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region was the fastest-growing market for crypto adoption during the 12-month period that ended on June 30, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. MENA-based users received $566 billion in cryptocurrency between July 2021 and July 2022, a 48% increase from the previous year.
CoinDesk
DeFi Platform Ribbon Finance's Unsecured Lending Product Sees Crypto Firms Folkvang and Wintermute Borrow Over $10M
Unless you have been underwater for months, you have probably heard that adverse macroeconomic conditions have made crypto market participants risk averse. However, the early activity in the Ethereum-based structured product firm Ribbon Finance's recently launched high-stakes lending product, Lend, suggests otherwise. Ribbon's Lend, which went live on Monday, allows...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Huobi Global to be Acquired by About Capital
Crypto exchange Huobi Global, one of the biggest token trading outposts in the Asia markets, said late Friday that it has agreed to be purchased by Hong Kong-based investment company About Capital Management's M&A fund. In a blog post, Huobi Global, a top-10 exchange by trading volume, said About will...
