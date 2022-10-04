Read full article on original website
iKamper's New Hardshell Rooftop Tent Is Perfect for Overland Adventures
IKamper is one of our favorite rooftop tent builders, known for their clever, award-winning designs. Now, the brand has just announced they are launching two cool new overlanding products this month: a wedge-style rooftop tent called the Blue Dot Voyager and an ExoShell 270 awning. The Blue Dot Voyager name...
See Better and Ski Better with Reks’ New Ski Goggles
Reks’ new Ski Goggles include two magnetized spherical lenses for peak visibility and high-performance wear. Available in six color-boosting lens options, the goggles are designed to optimize visual light transmission to minimize glare on bright landscapes. On top of that, Reks makes it super easy to lock in your own prescription lenses. Choose from a single vision prescription lens insert (with anti-fog coating) or a progressive prescription lens insert. In either case, the unisex frames are equipped to fit a variety of different face shapes, head sizes and needs, so you can trust they’ll hold up to any challenge on any slope. If you’re new to the brand, check out a full video explainer detailing all the goggles’ features here. Otherwise, if you’re a tried and true fan make sure to act fast – Reks’ High-Performance Ski Goggles are 30% off for a limited time.
Today in Gear: Get Ready For the Weekend
Ever wondered what gear the Gear Patrol team really, really loves? Our crew of experts is constantly testing, researching and exploring products across a wide range of categories (like tech, home goods and cars). Each month, we round up our top ten favorite products in one straightforward post. Read September's top picks here. Check out the list, shop, explore – and let us know your thoughts.
The Rope Co.'s Hand-Woven Lobster Rope Doormats Are on Sale at Huckberry
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. It's easy to overlook the necessity of a good doormat until wet weather hits and you're tracking mud through your home or, worse, taking a fall on the front stoop. What you need is a hardy, weather-proof doormat that can withstand the elements — and bonus points if it looks nice too. With all that in mind, we present to you The Rope Co.'s lobster rope doormats. Made with real lobsterman rope, these doormats bring a coastal style and unbeatable durability to your doorstep. Plus, they're a GP reader favorite, and they're on sale at Huckberry.
Uniqlo U's New Collection Is the Best Cheap Fall Closet Refresh
Clothes are expensive — I know better than anyone, and I try to be mindful of that when putting together buying guides or recommending a new release. It's hard, though: manufacturing is pricier post-COVID; so are materials; and if you want things to last, well, they'll probably cost a little (sometimes a lot) more.
Parachute Drops into Your Den with First-Ever Living Room Furniture Collection
You’re probably familiar with Parachute for their dependable and stylish collection of bedroom and bathroom goods, like sheets, robes and towels. And, if you follow the brand a little more closely, then you may recall them debuting their first line of bedroom furniture last year. As a brand that...
Hodinkee Is Holding Its Own Prime Day Just for Watch Lovers
Like a hobbit's second breakfast, this year, somewhere between Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday / Cyber Monday come yet more "retail holidays." Yes, next week is Amazon's second Prime Day in 2022 — and Gear Patrol is, of course, the place to find all the best deals. But as Prime Day has seeped into wider retail culture, it's influencing other sites as well; the website Hodinkee is having an event of its own the same week as Amazon's second big day, too, just for all the watch nuts out there.
Family of Frequent Flyers? Try One of These Matching Luggage Sets
Traveling alone is easy. You bring one bag, ideally, a carry-on, take it with you on the plane, de-plane with it and depart the airport for your final destination. But if you're traveling in a group or hauling a whole hell of a lot on your own, you're probably responsible for several bags — maybe even for folks who can't (or don't care to) carry their own weight (kids). In this case, you need a set, a coordinated cache that will put your anxiety at peace, even in the airport.
Our Favorite Electric Kettle Just Got Even Better
For a while now, Fellow has been setting the standard when it comes to electric kettles. The brand’s flagship Stagg EKG combines a beautiful modern design with advanced features like to-the-degree temperature control, and it’s become a must-have item for coffee snobs and design enthusiasts alike. And despite not having much in the way of formidable competitors on the market, Fellow just went and made the Stagg EKG even better.
It's Sad, but True: Your Favorite Fleece Jacket Is Bad for the Environment
Welcome to Counterpoint, a series in which we challenge commonly held ideas about well-known products. This time: fleece jackets. First, let me introduce you to this story's villain, fleece. More specifically, the microplastics it sheds. See, most fleece jackets are made from polyester. And polyester (aka polyethylene terephthalate) is plastic, which derives from a chemical reaction between air, petroleum, and water. But wait, I know. I can hear you now. People use plastic for everything. Why are my fleece jackets the problem?
Levi's Doesn't Just Make Jeans. The Brand Now Makes Boots, Too
Levi's is synonymous with jeans. In fact, if you say you're wearing "a pair of Levi's" or even just "Levi's," everyone automatically knows what you're wearing even though the brand makes more than just blue cotton trousers. From hoodies and knitwear to outerwear and accessories, the Bay Area-born brand's catalog is far more robust than many realize.
Save Big on Seiko Watches Today
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. The warmer months are finally over, which means you're probably done hitting the beach or heading out on vacation. And while you might be stashing away a lot of your summer gear and apparel, there are some pieces that make great year-round wardrobe additions, like a Seiko watch. And if you don't already have one or two, you're in luck because some of the Japanese brand's best watches are deeply discounted right now at Macy's and Amazon. That means you can snag one of the brand's famed budget-friendly divers for even less than normal.
Here’s How to Score 22% off Nike’s Best Workout Shoe
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. From heavy lifts to CrossFit to HIIT, it’s tough to beat Nike’s Metcon 7 series. Naturally, we made sure to include it in our roundup of the best gym shoes. And now it’s, umm, amped-up brother, the Metcon 7 AMP, is available for 22 percent off.
The Best Wine Glasses for All Occasions
There are a few signs that mark one’s arrival to adulthood, and owning a set of proper wine glasses is one of them. While we’ve all certainly drunk wine from a juice glass or coffee mug — or straight out of the bottle — from time to time, there’s no beating the proper experience of sipping and savoring wine the way it was intended from an actual wine glass.
Hiking Shoes vs Hiking Boots: What's the Difference?
The foundation of any hiking kit is solid, dependable footwear — something with a grippy outsole, a breathable, abrasion-resistant upper and just enough cushioning to provide comfort while maintaining trail feel. You've no doubt heard of hiking boots, but there are two popular types of footwear you'll commonly see...
Herman Miller Launches Its Most Dedicated Gaming Chair Yet
Through its pursuit of ergonomic perfection, Herman Miller had long ago established itself as the standard bearer when it comes to office furniture. Now, the brand is looking to do the same for gaming furniture. The nascent Herman Miller Gaming has steadily been carving out a spot for itself in...
Lululemon Studio Is the Latest Evolution in Connected Fitness
Connected fitness can bring a lot to your routine, offering up live and on-demand classes from the comfort of your home. Still, though, there are some sessions that feel better in the presence of others. As we continue to reimagine how we work out, many have adopted a hybrid model, splitting convenient at-home routines with in-studio classes.
Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Will Be a Little Less Rare in 2022
For bourbon fans, Pappy Van Winkle has become more of a legend than an actual drink in recent years. The lauded wheated bourbon is almost impossible to get your hands on, with insatiable demand driving up prices from resellers who are lucky enough to snag a bottle from the distillery’s Virginia-based lotteries. But this year, it looks like you’ll have a little bit of an easier time getting your hands on a bottle of the stuff … just a little bit.
Lodge Teams Up with 'Yellowstone' for Some Cowboy-Approved Cast Iron
If you’ve always dreamed of cooking dinner and telling stories by the campfire like a cowboy but lacked the appropriate tools to do it, then Lodge Cast Iron’s new collab is just for you. The cast-iron cookware giant has teamed up with Yellowstone, one of the hottest shows currently on TV, on a pair of skillets that are tailor-made for the modern cowboy or cowgirl.
How to Get Your Car Out of the Snow: A Helpful Guide
The best thing you can do to avoid trouble driving in the snow is to fit your car with a great set of winter snow tires. But sometimes, when you live in a northern state, you wake up to 8-12 inches of the freshly fallen white stuff. And even with that fancy all-wheel-drive system and winter tires, you'll have to dig your car out.
