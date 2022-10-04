Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
First Look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Popcorn Bucket and Spirit Jersey Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Year
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the announcement of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort next year, Disney has previewed some of the special merchandise that will be available. A purple and silver chromatic Mickey popcorn bucket will...
WDW News Today
See All Genie+ PhotoPass Lenses Available at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort guests who purchase the Disney Genie+ service finally have access to PhotoPass Lenses almost a year after the feature debuted at Walt Disney World. Genie+ allows guests to use the AR filters with their smartphone camera. To access the Disney PhotoPass Lenses after you have purchased Disney Genie+,...
WDW News Today
Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Kicking Off at Disneyland Resort in January 2023
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, in honor of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, will begin at Disneyland Resort next year. The celebration will officially take off on January 27, 2023, with platinum-infused décor throughout the resort, new sparkling looks for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, special food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more.
disneyfoodblog.com
DATE and DETAILS Revealed for the 100th Anniversary Celebration at Disneyland Resort!
During the 2022 D23 Expo, we learned just some details about what Disney was planning for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration for the Walt Disney Company. But, other than a logo and a few brief details about the fact that there WAS going to be a celebration, Disney was quiet — until now, that is! Disney has officially announced that Disneyland will be the heart of this celebration — and now we know exactly when that will begin!
WDW News Today
‘Star Wars’ Boba Fett Ear Headband Arrives at Disneyland
Lama Su and Obi-Wan Kenobi once said about Jango Fett’s son, “Fett demanded only one thing: an unaltered clone for himself. Curious, isn’t it?” He may not be one of a kind, but these “Star Wars” Boba Fett ear headbands we found in The Star Trader at Disneyland are pretty special.
WDW News Today
Over 12 Inches of Rain Observed at Walt Disney World During Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has seen over 12 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), News 6 Orlando reported live today. News 6 reported that Walt Disney World has seen at least 12.13 inches of rain. Some areas have had less, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios getting 11.46 inches.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Guests Asked to Shelter in Their Rooms at 9 PM This Evening Due to Hurricane Ian
In-room televisions at Walt Disney World resorts have begun showing a message urging guests to stay in their rooms beginning at 9 p.m. this evening ahead of Hurricane Ian. The notice reads, “At 9 p.m. tonight after you’ve eaten dinner, we strongly recommend that you shelter indoors and do not leave your building or room.”
hypebeast.com
Disneyland Upcycles Material from Pirates of the Caribbean Ride for $6,500 USD Collectibles
Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California has just found a way to upcycle one of its oldest attractions in the form of the Pirates of the Caribbean Heritage Timeline. The collectible is a cut from the Rusty Fig tree that acted as the ride’s line decor. When it was discovered...
Guided tours return to Disneyland with new options
Disney Parks announced that guided tours are returning to the Disneyland Resort after operations were temporarily suspended. Two new tours, “Walt’s Main Street Story” and “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort,” are available for guests to book through the Disneyland website. The “Walt’s Main Street Story” guided tour will allow guests to go inside Walt […]
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 9/26/2022 (Store Facade Collapses, Fuzzy Pink Spirit Jersey, Alligator Loki Plush, & More)
Hello, Hollywood! We’re out exploring the streets of Disney’s Hollywood Studios before Hurricane Ian makes an appearance. Join us as we find new merchandise, check on attraction wait times, and more. Everybody wave good morning to our favorite Disney Ducks, Donald and Daisy!. The store facade of Keystone...
WDW News Today
Construction Continues for Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course Reimagining in Walt Disney World
Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course is in the middle of a reimagining at Walt Disney World, and today we were able to see some of its progress. Back in April we got a first look at the redesigned course. Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course opened the same day as Magic Kingdom — October 1, 1971 — along with Disney’s Palm Golf Course. Magnolia was most recently renovated in 2015. Holes 14 through 17 are part of the current reimagining, that is slated to be completed in “late 2022”.
WDW News Today
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland to Receive Special Decorations and Fountains for 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company
The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is next year and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. As part of the celebrations, Sleeping Beauty Castle will receive special decorations. “At Disneyland park, Walt Disney’s original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed in style for the...
Disneyland's Next Big Attraction Is Opening Earlier Than We Thought
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway has an opening date at Disneyland and it's a lot sooner than we thought. Mickey's ToonTown at Disneyland has been closed down for a major renovation for several months. The entire land is completely shut down. Fans have been looking forward to the land reopening, not only because of all the expected design changes but also a brand new major attraction, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. We were expecting the new ride to open alongside the new land at some point early next year. But we just learned that the attraction will come first, and much earlier than we were expecting.
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer
Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: ‘Shiny’ Tamatoa Mini Cake from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort for Halloween
It’s finally October, and more Halloween snacks have been arriving across Walt Disney World. We stopped by Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to try the “Moana”-inspired Tamatoa mini cake. This is a limited time Halloween treat, available through October 31. You can find it at Capt. Cook’s and Kona Island.
WDW News Today
More Fantasyland Fight Drama, Remy’s Scavenger Hunt Statues Replaced with Plates, Tour to Serve Refreshments to Guests on Walt Disney’s Patio, and More: Daily Recap (10/5/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneytips.com
Indefinite Closure Coming for Disney’s Iconic ‘Indiana Jones’ Attraction
It looks like Disney is pausing the iconic fast-paced thrill ride in search of Indiana Jones. That’s right, the fan-favorite Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park is seemingly closing soon for an indefinite amount of time. We’ve recently seen closures at Walt Disney World Resort, including The American Adventure...
Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Opens January 27th At Disneyland
We finally have an opening date!
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Teaser Trailer Just Dropped, And Chris Pratt's Mario Voice Is Getting An...Interesting Reaction Online
There will be Jack Black Bowser music, folks!!!
