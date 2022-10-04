Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway has an opening date at Disneyland and it's a lot sooner than we thought. Mickey's ToonTown at Disneyland has been closed down for a major renovation for several months. The entire land is completely shut down. Fans have been looking forward to the land reopening, not only because of all the expected design changes but also a brand new major attraction, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. We were expecting the new ride to open alongside the new land at some point early next year. But we just learned that the attraction will come first, and much earlier than we were expecting.

TRAVEL ・ 2 HOURS AGO