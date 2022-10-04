ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Patriot Nation
3d ago

how about just a simple law of no climbing large structures such as bridges or buildings.I mean Trespassing? how do you Trespass on public property 🤔 we the people own it.

thecentersquare.com

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Survey: Republicans trailing big in Michigan elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the latest polling data, Democrats have a big lead in the midterm elections. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a 17-point edge over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. In addition to Whitmer’s lead, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a 17-point lead and Attorney General Dana Nessel is ahead by 12-points. Nessel’s […]
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Gov. Whitmer signs billion-dollar spending deal

A state fund meant to attract large-scale economic investment is set to receive a boost. That's after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a billion-dollar spending bill into law Tuesday. The new law sets aside hundreds of millions of dollars for possible business incentives and preparing sites for new projects. “The...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
Cars 108

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices

Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
MICHIGAN STATE

