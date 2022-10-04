Read full article on original website
Patriot Nation
3d ago
how about just a simple law of no climbing large structures such as bridges or buildings.I mean Trespassing? how do you Trespass on public property 🤔 we the people own it.
WJR
Governor Whitmer Announces the Development of Two New Electric Battery Factories in Michigan
BIG RAPIDS, Michigan, October 6, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Wednesday in announcing two new substantial investments in EV battery plants to be built in Michigan. The first is a $1.6 billion dollar investment by Michigan-based Our Next Energy to build a battery manufacturing...
Detroit News
Michigan prosecutors reviewing cases after lab scientist fired over mishandled documents
Northville — Prosecutors across southeast Michigan are reviewing cases for possibly tainted fingerprint evidence after recently learning that a Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory forensic scientist was fired 10 months ago by the agency for mishandling documents and then lying about it. The development could potentially result in anything...
wdet.org
Exploring the pros and cons of Michigan’s November ballot proposals
On election day, voters will consider three ballot measures affecting term limits, voter access and abortion in Michigan. Michigan Proposal 1 would allow state lawmakers to stay in office for up to 12 years, regardless of the chamber they serve in. It would also require lawmakers and statewide elected officials to provide financial disclosures. Currently, lawmakers can serve up to eight years in the Senate and six years in the House.
Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers
Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
wlen.com
New Michigan Deer Harvesting Reporting Requirements Could Change; Bill on Gov. Whitmer’s Desk
Lansing, MI – Legislation to change a requirement recently added to track deer harvests in Michigan is heading to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. Lenawee County’s State Representative, Bronna Kahle, talked to WLEN News during a 7:40am break about the latest information on the issue…. Rep. Kahle said...
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
Federal funds bring high-speed internet to almost 68,000 Michigan households
Michigan is one of three states approved for high-speed internet funding. The U.S. Department of Treasury granted the state $250.6 million for broadband infrastructure projects. The grant comes from the Capital Projects Fund. The extended broadband infrastructure will target locations currently lacking access to internet with speeds of at least...
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
Survey: Republicans trailing big in Michigan elections
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the latest polling data, Democrats have a big lead in the midterm elections. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a 17-point edge over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. In addition to Whitmer’s lead, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a 17-point lead and Attorney General Dana Nessel is ahead by 12-points. Nessel’s […]
interlochenpublicradio.org
Gov. Whitmer signs billion-dollar spending deal
A state fund meant to attract large-scale economic investment is set to receive a boost. That's after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a billion-dollar spending bill into law Tuesday. The new law sets aside hundreds of millions of dollars for possible business incentives and preparing sites for new projects. “The...
State conducts audit on Consumers Energy, DTE after Michigan ranks among top states for outages
MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan is one of the top states in the country for outages and now the state is conducting an audit looking at our two biggest utility companies, Consumers Energy and DTE. Michigan is sixth in the nation for annual outage minutes per customer and third worst...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Our Next Energy investing $1.6B to build battery plant in Wayne County
Our Next Energy, a Michigan-based energy storage company, is investing $1.6B to build a battery manufacturing plant in Wayne County.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
10 Things I Have Learned While Living In Michigan
Living in Michigan has taught me a lot. There are plenty of things and traits of being a Michigander that I have not learned yet. However, here are 10 of the most important things I have learned while living in Michigan. 1. If you drive the speed limit, you are...
How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices
Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
Oxford ammo dog arrives in Michigan
A new addition to Oxford High School is settling into her home in metro Detroit. Daisy walked off the tarmac at Oakland County International Airport Thursday evening.
