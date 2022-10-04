ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qc7N_0iLCvQj900

The Cardinals stay on the road in hopes of securing their first win in conference play at the Cavaliers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After suffering a stunning upset loss at Boston College, the Louisville football program is staying on the road and traveling to Virginia in a matchup of two teams who are a combined 0-5 in ACC play.

Despite being a 13.5-point favorite over BC, the Cardinals squandered a golden opportunity to secure their first win in conference play. The offense could not establish any sort of consistent rhythm, and the defense gave up far too many big plays to a listless Eagles offense, resulting in a 34-33 loss in Chestnut Hill.

As for the Cavaliers, things haven't exactly gone their way, either. Virginia's two wins on the year have come to Richmond and Old Dominion, and they have been out-scored 84-40 against Power Five competition. This included a 38-17 blowout at Duke this past weekend that wasn't nearly as close as the score indicates.

This will be the 11th all-time meeting between Louisville and Virginia, with the all-time series dead even at 5-5. These two teams last met in 2021 at Cardinal Stadium, with Virginia mounting a furious fourth quarter rally to win 34-33.

Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
  • Place: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
  • TV: ACC Network - Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst) and Lericia Harris (sideline).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV ( link here ).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Richmond, KY
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Louisville, KY
Football
Local
Virginia College Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
247Sports

Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville

The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House. According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon. UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cstoredecisions.com

Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Herzlich
WLKY.com

Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville

The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY

If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

Hiding in Plain Sight: Louisville’s Under-the-Radar Recording Studio

The South is known for many things, not the least of which is its deep musical roots. New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz; rock and roll was born in Memphis, and Nashville is known as Music City, USA. Though Louisville might be more widely recognized for horses and bourbon, there’s a lot to be said about the music scene in Derby City, too.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Cavaliers#Louisville Cardinals#Louisville Football#American Football#College Football#Acc#Bc#Duke
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wdrb.com

Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Denver

5 marijuana shops in Louisville targeted by burglars

Burglars seem to be targeting marijuana shops in Louisville. In the past week, between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2, five marijuana dispensaries have been burglarized, three in Louisville and two in neighboring cities. Surveillance video shows three suspects enter the dispensaries while a fourth remains in the passenger front of the vehicle. Police said a silver KIA Sportage with a Georgia license plate RYE7152 has been used in several of the burglaries. In surveillance images, two of the suspects are seen wearing Colorado Buffalo sweatshirts while the third suspect is seen wearing a Houston Astros ball cap with an orange bill. Additional Information from the Louisville Police Department:Anyone with information about these burglaries, the identity of the persons of interest, or may have seen the vehicle described, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy