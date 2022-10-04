Read full article on original website
80 Hill St
PRICE IMPROVEMENT Cute 3 Bedroom Bungalow with Basement - Clean and move in ready 3 bedroom with a large unfinished Basement. Home has an extra-large bathroom with ceramic tile and vanity. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Great yard with a privacy fence and located on a nice quiet street. Home is close to lots of great shopping, restaurants, with easy access to freeways, a quick drive to downtown Wyandotte, and so much more!
Tuscan Shores Apartments
A comfortable apartment is waiting for you at Tuscan Shores! Choose from our wonderful one or two bedroom standard floor plans or upgrade to a deluxe model offering updated cabinetry, counters and more. We provide relaxing, care-free living at its best with our well-maintained and landscaped grounds, locked building entries, an exhilarating outdoor pool, laundry facilities in every building and 24-hour emergency maintenance service. Our on-site management team will help make your time at Tuscan Shores a great living experience!
Riverland Woods Apartments
At Riverland Woods, we've planned a community to accommodate your individuality. Our apartment homes include all the amenities you've come to expect... washers and dryers, walk-in closets, huge balconies, garage parking....and more. Nestled in a beautiful park setting along the Clinton River with easy access to biking and walking trails. Conveniently located to M-59/Hall Road, The GM Tech Center, Tacom, Chrysler and Ford, yet comfortably private, you will always be close to where you want to be.
7361 Greenview
3 bedroom Warrendale area - 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Large living room, 2 bedrooms 1st floor. Large bedroom 2nd floor. New carpet. New paint. Updated kitchen. Crédit report (does not have to be perfect) Employment verification. Rental verification. Tenant pays, water, gas, and lights. Book your appointment today!
River Place Apartments
Modern interior finishes, impeccable grounds and innovative designs provide a lifestyle that is unique to River Place Luxury Apartments. With direct access to all of Downtown Detroit’s major entertainment venues, nearby amenities and the Detroit RiverWalk, your new home is an ideally located retreat. At River Place Luxury Apartments, choose from select lofts and brownstones with individual terraces, expansive river views, 13-foot wood beam ceilings, exposed brick walls, 8-foot windows and stylish interior designs.
2201 London Ave
London Moore Apartments - One Bedroom - We Have Options Available For Healthy & Safe Apartment Tours!. You are able to view our Virtual Tours on our website at www.mthmgt.com. Our Resident Manager is available to Face time or Android Video Chat a walk through of any available apartment. Also...
22400 Cleveland St.
3 bedroom - 2 bathroom - $1,450 - Dearborn - Freshly Renovated, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath bungalow in Friendly Neighborhood. hardwood throughout downstairs, carpet upstairs. Spacious with good natural light. Clean basement, a must see home! Close to Parks, Restaurants, and Schools. Pet Friendly with fees. $1,450/month, 1.5 month security deposit. Utilities separate. Minimum 600 credit score.
8491 Prospect Ave
1) You MUST be currently renting. If you aren't you will need a co-signer. 2) Make 3x's the monthly rent in income, Must provide 4 check stubs. 4) No past evictions or judgement against you for not paying rent. 5) No criminal history in the past 7 years. BR. BA.
19401 Lyndon St
**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**. APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!. (Lyndon/Evergreen) Located in the Brightmoor Neighborhood. Fall in love with this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch home with a VERY LARGE fenced in yard, NO garage. This home's kitchen and bathroom have recently been upgraded, and it also has a very large basement for storage. Rent is $1,095 + $500 security deposit. We provide you with a stove and fridge. Tenant pays gas/electric. WATER INCLUDED! Accepts Section 8.
Birmingham Mapleview Apartments
Welcome to Birmingham! This property is a brick exterior, made of 6 units total. The first floor units consist of 2 one bedroom units and 1 two bedroom unit, and the same for the second floor. Each unit is assigned one covered carport included with rent. The building is secured, with intercom access. There is coin operated laundry in the basement, along with individual storage cage for each unit.
Dearborn Club Apartments
Your new home at Dearborn Club Apartments is tucked away in a quiet corner of Dearborn Heights. You will enjoy the conveniences of this centrally located community with a short drive to Detroit Metro Airport, Downtown Detroit, medical facilities, and schools. Enjoy Nolar Bend Recreation Area, Warren Valley Golf Club and many parks in close proximity of our community. We feature townhomes and apartment options and are a cat friendly community. Stop in today and make Dearborn Club your place to call home.
