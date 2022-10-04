ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina

This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center

North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza takes place at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center, 4751 NC Hwy 49, Concord, NC, on Saturday, November 26th, and Sunday, November 27th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or...
Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens

It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos

Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
Get A Free Cinnabon Treat Today!

Cinnabon is celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day today. According to Today, customers can get a free Cinnabon with the purchase of a Cinnabon at any of their locations nationwide. The deal starts today and runs until Friday for Cinnabon Rewards members by using the code ROLL22 in the Cinnabon app....
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
20 Day Trips From Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
Fall Festival Comes To Ballantyne This Weekend

If you’re in search of a way to spend a beautiful Fall afternoon close to home, this sounds like the ticket. An open-air market with live music, outdoor yoga, picnics, food trucks, wine and beer heads to Ballantyne’s Backyard Saturday. Markets at 11 brings a chance to shop seasonal and specialty items as well as beauty, health and and home products. Local vendors will be on site for quick bites and drink. It all takes place on Ballantyne’s former golf course starting at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Make sure you bring a blanket to lounge on the grounds to listen to live music. Chairs, games and dogs are welcome! Free parking is available nearby at 11611 North Community House Rd. in Charlotte.
The Largest Pumpkin EVER Grown in The United States Of America

Wow this thing is Gourd gous!! Get it? Cause pumpkins are gourds. Hey, they don’t pay us by the jokes around here. Seriously though, you should take a look at this record setting pumpkin just certified as the nation’s heaviest. We know a lot of people around here...
Charlotte Restaurant Openings and Key Food News You Need to Know for October

Kick off a new month with fresh flavors from around the Queen City. Read on for the foodie openings, news and events you need to know this October. As of September 20, the beloved restaurant formally in Dilworth reopened in its new spot at SouthPark’s Phillips Place. Bonterra will be serving dinner only for the first few weeks and will eventually transition into being open full-time, offering coffee and breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Find them at 6809 Phillips Place Court, Suite A, across the street from The Palm.
