Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to Host Habitat for Humanity Build in North Carolina
Recently, it was announced that country music icons Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are heading to Charlotte, North Carolina to help build affordable homes. The power couple are once again lending their time to work alongside Habitat for Humanity to help those in need. On Monday, Habitat for Humanity announced...
Kannapolis named one of the best locations in US for corporate headquarters
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Charlotte may have the more recognizable skyline of big business buildings, but it’s nearby Kannapolis that’s apparently the hot spot to be in if you want to set up a new corporate headquarters. According to a statement from the city on Wednesday, Kannapolis was...
Jimmie Allen Is Hosting A Bowling Event In Matthews, North Carolina
I heard a friend talking about this the other day, and I was like hey!! Jimmie did not tell me about this but now I know and we are passing it along to you. Jimmie Allen is hosting a celebrity bowling event in Matthews on Wednesday and you can go if you would like.
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina
This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
Go Bananas: Savannah’s traveling baseball team set to bring show to Kannapolis in 2023
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — If peanuts and Cracker Jacks aren’t enough to get you out to the ball game, a visit from baseball’s equivalent of a traveling circus is set for Kannapolis in 2023. The Savannah Bananas will play at Atrium Health Ballpark -- home of the Kannapolis...
North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center
North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza takes place at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center, 4751 NC Hwy 49, Concord, NC, on Saturday, November 26th, and Sunday, November 27th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or...
Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens
It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
Get A Free Cinnabon Treat Today!
Cinnabon is celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day today. According to Today, customers can get a free Cinnabon with the purchase of a Cinnabon at any of their locations nationwide. The deal starts today and runs until Friday for Cinnabon Rewards members by using the code ROLL22 in the Cinnabon app....
Former Panthers player hosts annual fundraiser supporting kids with heart defects
CHARLOTTE — At 11 months old, little Jim Leitner is a fighter. His battle began before he was born when doctors discovered he had a heart defect. Its continued with two open heart surgeries in the first two months of his life. Through it all, the Leitner family has...
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
Some companies look to downsize as business in Charlotte booms
Since March 2020, Corporate America has been forced to send workers home to work remotely. Since then, the office market has not fully recovered.
20 Day Trips From Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
Carolina Renaissance Festival returns with new changes to buying tickets
The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back this October in the Huntersville area after experiencing traffic troubles last year.
DR Horton plots Gastonia development with nearly 700 apartments, homes
GASTONIA, N.C. — A prominent national homebuilder with a large portfolio in the Charlotte market is seeking approvals for a Gastonia project with hundreds of residential units. Documents show the Gastonia Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Thursday on a rezoning request led by D.R....
Fall Festival Comes To Ballantyne This Weekend
If you’re in search of a way to spend a beautiful Fall afternoon close to home, this sounds like the ticket. An open-air market with live music, outdoor yoga, picnics, food trucks, wine and beer heads to Ballantyne’s Backyard Saturday. Markets at 11 brings a chance to shop seasonal and specialty items as well as beauty, health and and home products. Local vendors will be on site for quick bites and drink. It all takes place on Ballantyne’s former golf course starting at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Make sure you bring a blanket to lounge on the grounds to listen to live music. Chairs, games and dogs are welcome! Free parking is available nearby at 11611 North Community House Rd. in Charlotte.
Channel 9 speaks with the man at the center of Loomis Fargo heist 25 years ago
CHARLOTTE — Tuesday marked 25 years since one of the biggest armored car heists in U.S. history, and it all went down in Charlotte. The man at the center of that heist was David Scott Ghantt. He have since served time in prison for the crime, and told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts he learned a valuable lesson while behind bars.
The Largest Pumpkin EVER Grown in The United States Of America
Wow this thing is Gourd gous!! Get it? Cause pumpkins are gourds. Hey, they don’t pay us by the jokes around here. Seriously though, you should take a look at this record setting pumpkin just certified as the nation’s heaviest. We know a lot of people around here...
Charlotte Restaurant Openings and Key Food News You Need to Know for October
Kick off a new month with fresh flavors from around the Queen City. Read on for the foodie openings, news and events you need to know this October. As of September 20, the beloved restaurant formally in Dilworth reopened in its new spot at SouthPark’s Phillips Place. Bonterra will be serving dinner only for the first few weeks and will eventually transition into being open full-time, offering coffee and breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Find them at 6809 Phillips Place Court, Suite A, across the street from The Palm.
