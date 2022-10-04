Read full article on original website
Iowa Senate district 14: A "rap sheet" that speaks for itself
Herb Strentz reflects on Republican Jake Chapman's claim that his Democratic opponent Sarah Trone Garriott is a "radical activist." Fear-mongering and baseless campaign attacks against candidates for public office are not restricted to Iowans who dare to seek election while being Black—as is the case for Deidre DeJear, Iowa's Democratic candidate for governor.
Turn the ballot over and vote no on Public Measure 1
Katie Jones lives in Des Moines with her family. She is passionate about gun violence prevention. Gun safety is on the ballot in Iowa this year. Voters will consider a state constitutional amendment called Public Measure 1, which states, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
DeJear posts first ad in campaign for governor
DES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear’s first television ad in Iowa’s campaign for governor is out, headed to Iowa’s airwaves and containing plenty of criticism of incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds’ campaign also published a new ad, which takes DeJear to task over her support...
One and done: Here’s why voters are losing a chance to compare candidates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds did three last time, but just one this year. Senator Chuck Grassley did two last time, but just one this year. These two Iowa Republican incumbents are limiting their debates against their Democratic challengers in 2022, compared to recent years. Governor Reynolds...
KBUR
Woman who accused Franken of unwanted kiss says she’s become a pawn of both parties
Des Moines, IA- A Des Moines woman who accused US Senate candidate Mike Franken of kissing her without her permission has commented publicly for the first time. Radio Iowa reports that in In April, Kimberley Strope-Boggus told a police officer she met with Franken in March, shortly after she’d been fired from the campaign, and the two discussed a new campaign role for her before the kiss. Strope-Boggus is quoted in a Politico story about Franken, saying “it happened,” a direct response to Franken’s statement that the kiss “never happened.”
Right to bear arms: Amendment to Iowa's constitution on the 2022 ballot
IOWA, USA — Iowa voters will decide if the right to keep and bear arms should be enshrined in the state's constitution. The proposed amendment to Article I would add the following section:. Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and...
Governor candidates focus on future of public education in Iowa
Gubernatorial candidates focusing on public schools is far from new. But in the Iowa race for governor, both candidates have spent significant time on the campaign trail discussing their plans for the future of education in Iowa amid rising polarization on issues from vaccine and mask mandates to book bans and state funding. While Gov. […] The post Governor candidates focus on future of public education in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Gov. Reynolds appoints new Deputy General for the Iowa Air National Guard
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of Colonel Mark A. Muckey as Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Air National Guard. Muckey is a Sioux City native and was selected for his outstanding military achievements and leadership capabilities that he’s demonstrated through nearly four decades of military service.
Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know
It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
Gov. Reynolds selects judge to fill vacancy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Jessica Noll, of Akron, to a judicial vacancy created by a law passed earlier this year.
Gov. Reynolds announces more than $450K in Empower Rural Iowa Grants to Advance Innovative Rural Development Initiatives
Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced today that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties.
DeJear responds to Gov. Reynolds campaign ad
An ad released by Gov. Kim Reynolds' campaign this week caused controversy for using footage of Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, a Black woman who some believe resembles Reynolds' opponent Deidre DeJear.
Two Northwest Iowa Towns Get Empower Rural Iowa Grants
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have announced that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties. And two of them are to communities in our primary coverage area.
Candidates for ag secretary discuss water quality initiatives
JOHNSTON — The two candidates running to be Iowa’s secretary of agriculture for the next four years disagree on how to advance voluntary efforts to improve water quality in the state. Republican Mike Naig has been ag secretary since the spring of 2018 and he’s seeking a second...
Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden
One of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ biggest applause lines at her Harvest fundraiser over the weekend was her announcement that she’s suing the Biden administration over its decision to forgive student loan debt for more than 408,000 Iowans. There was a time when it would have been considered political malpractice to gloat about actively working to […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Veterans Who Work In Iowa Reminded They Have A Right To Ask Off For Veterans Day
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is reminding veterans that they have a right to ask off for Veterans Day. In 2010, Iowa Code section 91A.5A went into effect requiring employers to provide holiday time off on Veterans Day for employees who are veterans and would normally be required to work that day.
This City in Iowa Is One of the Best for Sober Living in America
There are places in America where 'drunk and disorderly' seems to be the norm. In fact, well-known party towns like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando have all landed in the top ten of a new poll of the spots where things get wild on a regular basis. But what...
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
Two Facing Prison Time In Iowa Labor Trafficking Case
(Des Moines, IA) -- Two people are pleading guilty in an Iowa labor trafficking case. The two individuals, who have dual U-S and Micronesia citizenship, were indicted for recruiting two young men from Micronesia to work in a meat processing plant. The pair admitted taking the victims' passports and getting meatpacking jobs for them in Ottumwa. Investigators say the victim's passports and paychecks were seized, except for 20-dollars per week. Investigators say the victims were kept isolated and communication with family was controlled and monitored.
Surprising Reason Why Iowa Has Lost Billions Since 1980
When a Natural Disaster strikes, it can impact entire states, the entire country, and the entire continent. They are a sad reality of life and most of the time, there's not a hell of a lot we can do to stop them. Hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and earthquakes can all cause billions of dollars in damage.
